Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

NYSE reopens

Only a quarter of the NYSE's (ICE) usual population of traders were back on the floor Tuesday as the exchange reopened following a two-month closure prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Traders who returned were required to wear masks, avoid taking public transportation and follow social-distancing rules, with newly erected Plexiglas barriers to help them stay apart. Liability waivers also had to be signed to prevent them from suing the NYSE if they got infected at the exchange. Splashy bell ringings and IPO celebrations will remain absent for the time being, as well as media broadcasts from the floor, like CNBC and Cheddar.

Social media crackdown

Things escalated quickly after Twitter (TWTR) applied a fact-checking label to President Trump's tweet about the potential for fraud with mail-in ballots. An executive order was published that opened the door for federal officials to punish social media companies - for the way they moderate content - by allowing regulators to rethink Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The law largely exempts online platforms from legal liability for the material their users post, and such changes could expose tech companies to more lawsuits. The order also addressed political bias on the platforms and would review advertising spending on platforms including Twitter, Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Snap (SNAP). The Trump vs. Twitter war continued to escalate during the week.

Apple goes big on movie content

Beating out rivals like Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL) secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese's next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which will feature Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The project will be Apple’s biggest foray into film yet after acquiring Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, last year. Killers of the Flower Moon will be labeled an Apple Original Film and Paramount Pictures (VIAC) will distribute it theatrically worldwide. Scorsese's last film, The Irishman, was released on Netflix in 2019.

Independence as a spacefaring nation

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley were only 17 minutes away from launching on SpaceX's (SPACE) Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket before a cancellation due to inclement weather. The flight, rescheduled for 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, would mark the first time U.S. astronauts were sent into space from American soil since 2011. Besides becoming the first private company to fly humans into orbit, SpaceX hopes the mission to the ISS could herald an upcoming era of space travel into low-Earth orbit and beyond.

Mass layoffs

"We must plan for operating a smaller airline for the foreseeable future," American Airlines (AAL) told employees, saying it would need to reduce its 17,000 management and support staff by 30%. The carrier will accept volunteers to take buyouts through June 10 and make forced cuts if there aren't enough as CEO Doug Parker dismissed rumors about bankruptcy. United Airlines (UAL) has also announced plans to cut management ranks by 30% once U.S. government payroll aid expires in the fall.

Go deeper: Boeing to begin laying off 6,700 employees this week.

Carl Icahn exits Hertz

"Unfortunately because of COVID-19 which has caused an extremely rapid and substantial decrease in travel, Hertz (HTZ) has encountered major financial difficulties," billionaire investor Carl Icahn said after offloading his entire 39% stake for a "significant loss." Shares of Hertz tumbled over 20% following the news on Wednesday. "I intend to closely follow the company's reorganization," Icahn added, saying he "looked forward to assessing different opportunities to support Hertz in the future."

Big Oil loses climate ruling

State courts are the proper forum for lawsuits alleging oil companies promoted their work as environmentally responsible when they knew it was contributing to climate change, according to a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The suits claimed Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), BP (BP), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and other major oil companies created a public nuisance and should pay for damage from climate change. The decision could eventually lead to trials in lawsuits by California cities and counties seeking damages, but in the meantime, it could include a review by a larger 9th Circuit panel and, eventually, review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

'One country, one system'

China's largely rubber-stamp parliament passed a controversial national security bill for Hong Kong, a move that raises concerns about the territory's future as a financial center. Currently the city is not subjected to the same U.S. tariffs and restrictions as mainland China due to its "high degree of political and legal autonomy." If the bill is enacted, however, it would represent the first time Beijing has introduced a law that imposes criminal penalties into Hong Kong's legal code and bypassed the city's legislature.

Go deeper: Pompeo: Hong Kong no longer autonomous.

Dealbreaker

Uber (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) are haggling over a breakup fee after nearing an agreement on a merger price. Grubhub is said to want Uber to agree to pay it a cash sum if U.S. regulators block a proposed deal, but Uber is reluctant to concede to any sizable payment because of the takeover price it is offering. The tentative terms of the all-stock deal would value Grubhub at a premium. Grubhub trades below the reported $60 offer price from Uber.

Fedspeak

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Main Street lending program is just days away from making its first loan. Setting up the program was "challenging" since that's a market the Fed hasn't been involved with before, he said. The Main Street Lending Facility is for small- and medium-sized companies that don't have access to the capital markets through selling bonds or equity. During his talk with Princeton economics professor Alan Blinder, Powell also repeated his view that negative interest rates are not appropriate for the United States.