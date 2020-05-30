Informative Insider Purchasing Activity - Weekly Update (05/22/20-05/29/20)

Over the past week, the S&P 500 rose again by 2.75%, almost recovering from its YTD losses. With economies restarting, novel optimism about vaccines and better-than-feared job losses last week, the stock market is behaving very optimistically. Of course, the biggest reason for this strong rally is the Fed pumping money into the market to reduce the impact of this unprecedented crisis. Unfortunately, with P/E multiples at very high levels and many companies being impacted severely by this crisis, it is very hard to find interesting investing opportunities in this market environment. Following insider purchases can help with that as they invest based on undervaluation and/or superior insider information and significantly outperform the market (see list below for the most important findings). Over the past months, I have dedicated my time into doing empirical research on this insider information. Eventually, I created an Insider Outperformance Formula which picks out the most valuable insider trades out of hundreds each week. Stocks picked by this formula outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.90% annually over the past five years. In this article, I will discuss the 10 biggest companies with insider activity and their informativeness based on this formula. Moreover, I provide a list of the stocks which are picked by the formula. Last, I will discuss my favourite pick out of all stocks with insider activity. The objective of these articles is providing valuable information to investors who are interested in insider purchases' outperformance.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on papers from Lakonishok et al., Wang et al., Cohen et al. and his own paper)

List of highest market cap insider purchases

Below, you can see a list of the 10 highest market cap companies with insider purchasing activity last week, including their rating based on my Insider Outperformance Formula. In this section, I will discuss the companies quickly and why insider might see value in the stock.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; FCF yield = operating cash flow - CAPEX/ market cap; ROIC= NOPAT/total assets - current liabilities)

TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased $160K worth of shares last week. TJX is an off-price retailer which sells clothes, accessories and home goods that are bought through opportunistic, valuable purchases from others stores. TJX operates based on a unique business model (reflected in its high ROIC) which is based on the retail treasure hunt effect where purchases are poised to purchase more and come back faster as the company has a very high inventory turnover. In fact, it only takes 25 days to sell merchandise in TJX's stores, a quarter of what it takes for traditional stores. Moreover, TJX's prices are generally 20-60% below full-price retailers. Interestingly, the company had only one year of negative revenue growth since 1982 with revenue growing at a CAGR of 7.49% over the past five years. Together with its shareholder friendly buyback and dividend growth, this has always been rewarded with a high valuation compared to other retailers. Director Berkery might buy the stock because it is 15% below its recent highs. Covid-19 has a strong, short-term impact (revenues -54% in Q1), but could be beneficial in the longer term as many competitors will need to shut down stores while TJX will gain market share. The stock is rated neutral as it is quite expensive after its recent recovery at a free cash flow yield of 4.6%. Also, the purchase of the director was accompanied with higher insider selling activity, decreasing the informativeness of the purchase.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is one of the largest office property owners in the US. EVP Bryan J Koop purchased $156K worth of shares last week (following other strong insider buying activity) with the stock being down 35% YTD. The property owner has a strong return on invested capital ("ROIC") of 12.89%, but is not selected by my formula as a consequence of poor free cash flow generation (capital intensive business). EVP Koop might be buying the stock for valuation reasons as it is trading at its lowest levels since 2012 with a solid dividend yield of approx. 5%. Also, the company has an average lease term of 8.1 years and strong customers such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and should therefore be able to withstand this crisis. However, risks with this stock are higher due to its high leverage of approx. 6x. Its revenues grew strongly by 3.7% in Q1. The stock is rated neutral.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) director Carlton L. Highsmith purchased $24K worth of shares last week. KeyCorp is the 28th biggest bank in the US and focuses on retail, small business, corporate, and investment clients. The dividend is currently yielding 6%, which might be one of the reasons why the insider is buying. Its revenues are holding steady with a 3.3% decrease in Q1. I rate it negative as I don't recommend investing in the financials sector given the low interest rate environment and underperformance of insider purchases in this sector.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) director Donald Thompson purchased $973K worth of shares last week. This is a remarkable purchase given the fact that the cruise industry is hit very hard due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, shares are very cheap (-63% YTD), which could yield high returns if the company survives this crisis. During Q1, revenues were down 17% and EPS turned deeply negative. With $3.3 bln on the balance sheet, the company is expected to be able to survive the current environment for approximately one year. If things can turn close to normality over the coming months, it might be a strong turnaround story, which director Thompson could be anticipating. The stock is rated neutral and should only be considered by investors who are risk-oriented.

Genpact Ltd.

Genpact (NYSE:G) CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased $189K worth of shares last week. Genpact is a business process management service provider which has several big clients such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). Genpact has a very strong track record with a revenue CAGR of 10.83% over the past 10 years and consistent margin expansions. Also, its ROIC of 11.50% indicates that the company has a strong competitive position and generating significant shareholder wealth. Interestingly, the company managed to grow its revenues by 14.1% in Q1 despite the revenue outbreak. The company is rated positively based on its strong ROIC, interesting valuation based on its free cash flow yield of 5.13% and strong business. The stock could definitely be an interesting long-term pick. However, I would wait out lower prices as it recovered very strongly over the past weeks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) director Seamus Mulligan purchased a very significant $5.6 mln worth of shares last week. Jazz is a biopharma which sells neuroscience, hematology and oncology products. The stock looks very attractively valued at a free cash flow yield of 9.45%, which is primarily caused by the fear of possible revenue losses for its primary product Xyrem due to the expiration of its patent in 2019. Xyrem, a product helping patients with chronic sleep disorder, was the main driver for its revenue CAGR of 13% over the past five years as it contributes approximately 80% of total sales. Director Seamus might believe that concerns about the revenue losses to competitors are overblown. The company is picked by our Insider Outperformance Formula, but cautiousness about revenue losses is in place.

Bunge Ltd.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) director Winship Henry Ward purchased $7K worth of shares, following a bunch of insider purchases over the past months. Bunge is an agricultural company which supplies commodities such as grains and oilseeds. The director might purchase shares based on undervaluation as the stock is still down 37% YTD and the dividend is yielding >5%. However, as the company is generating negative cash flows and saw its revenue go down over the past years, the stock is rated negatively.

Ares Management Corp.

Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES) director Cook Bush Antoinette purchased $50K worth of shares last week. Ares is an investment manager operating through three businesses: Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares is rated negatively due to its negative free cash flow generation. Also, the purchases were accompanied with heavy insider sales over the past week.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) director Robert Matthew Moran purchased $214K worth of shares last week. HPP is an operator of office and studio properties primarily in Los Angeles. The stock might be bought for undervaluation reasons as it is down 31% YTD and the dividend is yielding 4.2%. Its revenues held up strongly with a 4.5% increase during the first quarter. However, HPP is rated negatively due to its negative free cash flow generation. Also, its leverage ratio of 6.6x increases its risks significantly during this crisis.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Lastly, Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) director Simeon George and CEO Countouriotis Athena took part in its recent equity offer. TPTX is a clinical-stage biotech focused on cancer therapies. Given its early stage (and thus negative free cash flows), the stock is risky and rated negatively.

List of positive-rated purchases

Next, a list of the stocks which are picked by the Insider Outperformance Formula is provided. On average, the stocks picked by this formula over the past five years generated an excess return of 12.90%. This week was pretty poor as only four high-potential purchases are selected out of a basket of 179 insider purchases. Two of them appeared in the past list and the other two will be discussed in this section.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; FCF yield = operating cash flow - CAPEX/ market cap; ROIC= NOPAT/total assets - current liabilities)

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) EVP and CFO James E. Perry has purchased $348K worth of shares last week. CSWI is an industrial growth company which focuses around two domains: specialty chemicals and industrial products. For example, it sells HVAC/R products, fire and smoke protection and chemical formulations. CSWI clearly has a strong operating business given its high return on invested capital of 17.5% and strong revenue CAGR of 7.65% over the past five years. Even after the recent recovery, the stock is still attractively valued at a free cash flow yield of 5.5%. The stock has been picked by my formula due to its strong business, high free cash flow yield and high ROIC. However, it is important to note that the CFO is a new member of the company, which could be the cause of these insider purchases rather than for undervaluation purposes.

Neenah, Inc.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) CFO Paul F Desantis purchased $300K worth of shares last week. Neenah is a US-based specialty materials company which splits its business in two segments: Technical Products (60% of revenues) and Fine Paper & Packaging (40% of revenues). The company has multiple leading brands in attractive markets and much of its revenues are recurring (for example 80% of its filtering business), which reduces risks substantially. To me, the company looks attractively valued at a free cash flow yield of 8.7% after losing 25% of its market value YTD. Also, its high ROIC shows that the management team is investing capital efficiently and creating shareholder wealth. The stock could be interesting to buy at current levels, with Q1 revenues only being down 2.5%. Also, empirical research has proven that CFO insider purchases outperform other insiders, which could be a positive sign for the stock.

Last favourite pick performances

To give an indication on the type of stocks that I prefer and their performance since my recommendation, I included a list of my favourite picks during the last few weeks below. Although we are still in the early stages of my insider coverage, I am very happy that 100% of picked stocks yielded positive returns and an average excess return vs. the S&P 500 of 2.79%.

Company name Recommendation date % change vs. S&P 500 Mastercard (MA) 03/26/20 +14.86% 0% Baxter (BAX) 04/04/20 +8.33% -13.39% Amazon (AMZN) 04/10/20 +17.54% +8.79% Huntington (HII) 4/16/20 +4.26% -3.94% Darden Restaurants (DRI) 04/24/20 +15.52% +8.74% AbbVie (ABBV) 05/01/20 +8.64% +1.64% Comfort Systems (FIX) 05/08/20 +14.49% +11.11% Medifast (MED) 05/14/20 +11.11% +4.90% Middleby (MIDD) 05/21/20 +10.04% 7.37%

This week's favourite pick: Genpact Limited

As during each week, I pick out my favourite stock which is rated positively by the Insider Outperformance Formula. I focus on a strong competitive position (which is visible in its ROIC), strong and consistent long-term growth and attractively valued companies. This week was pretty poor compared to past months as I am not 100% convinced of any stock in the list. However, I believe Genpact could be interesting for three reasons: its consistent growth, attractive market, and interesting valuation.

Who is Genpact?

Genpact is a US-based professional services firm which offers value to a large customer base through core business, procurement and supply chain, risk and finance services. Genpact primarily generates revenues from lager customers with 24 clients generating 42% of revenues. For example, it solves difficult sales and finance problems for Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) through using artificial intelligence. For Walmart, for example, the company perfectly matches its capital flow of millions of payments each year. Originally, Genpact was a General Electric subsidiary and this multinational is still one of its biggest clients with approx. 10% of sales coming from it. Genpact splits its reported sales into two categories: Intelligent Operations (75% of sales) and Transformation Services (25% of sales). The latter, which is primarily focused on digital innovation, is growing the strongest with a revenue CAGR of 25% over the past five years. This category is likely to drive future growth as well, as Grand View Research expects this market to grow by a CAGR of 22.5% over the coming years.

(Source: Genpact investor presentation)

Strong historical performance

One of the most interesting parts in the thesis of Genpact is its strong consistent growth. In fact, the company managed to grow its revenue and free cash flow by a CAGR of 12.13% and 12.82% respectively. Also, the company showed during the financial crisis that it is really resilient against a crisis. It is expected to withstand this crisis as well with 14% revenue growth in Q1 and the guidance of a 4% slowdown in the hardest second quarter. I expect it to post revenue growth for the total of 2020.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company sec filings)

Valuation

A firm with such a consistent growth trajectory and strong cash conversions normally gets a high valuation. I believe that the current free cash flow yield of 5.51% is pretty cheap. When we compare the company with its peers in the digital services industry, it is currently fairly priced. That's why I would wait out a second leg down to purchase the stock below $32.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company sec filings)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.