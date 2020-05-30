Reopening Revival? REITs And Homebuilders Add To Rally

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Reopening Revival? U.S. equity markets added to their reopening rally this week, ending May with gains of roughly 4% following a robust rally in April, which was the best month for stock indexes since 1987. Driving the gains over the last two months has been early signs of an economic rebound, particularly in the all-important U.S. housing market, as states and countries around the world continue to accelerate economic reopenings while new cases of coronavirus continue to decline. Concerns over domestic politics, social unrest, and U.S.-China relations took the spotlight away from coronavirus this week while economic data was in-focus; hints of a return of relative "normalcy."

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Following a gain of 3.1% last week, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) added another 3.0% this week, closing roughly 35% above its lows in late March while Mid-Cap (MDY) and Small-Cap (SLY) stocks jumped by 4.0% and 3.6% as investors rotate back into many of the recently-beaten-down segments of the equity market that were ravaged by the economic lockdowns. Real estate equities - including REITs and homebuilders - have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the accelerated economic reopening. After jumping by 7.0% last week, the broad-based Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) surged 7.0% with 17 of 18 property sectors in positive territory while Mortgage REITs (REM) added another 0.4% this week following gains of 11% last week.

Don't fight the Fed, or the Federal government. Helping to stabilize the U.S. economy - and laying the seeds to the rebound in housing market activity - has been the unprecedented level of fiscal stimulus sent directly to millions of households through the combination of direct checks and unemployment benefits that grant many Americans more total monthly income than their prior salaries. After leading the gains last week, homebuilders and the broader the Hoya Capital Housing Index were again among the standouts amid more signs of a "stunning" rebound in housing market activity. All 11 GICS equity sectors finished in the green this week, led by the Financials (XLF), Industrials (XLF), and Utilities (XLU) while corporate bonds also delivered strong gains with Investment-Grade (LQD) and High-Yield (JNK) bonds each rising over 1% while the 10-Year Treasury Yield declined 1 basis point to end the week at 0.65%.

On that point, one of our contrarian forecasts back in April was that Personal Incomes could actually see accelerating growth in the early stages of the recovery, and we are indeed seeing exactly that as incomes rose by the most on record in April, surging 11.7% from last April due to a 90% jump in government transfer payments. With a 16.9% plunge in spending, the personal savings rate jumped to a record 33%, and with chatter of another round of direct stimulus checks, bearish investors are becoming understandably warier about jumping in front of the "unstoppable force" of WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and unprecedented levels of monetary support financed with the U.S. dollar - the world's reserve currency - at a time that deflation rather than inflation is the more pressing near-term concern.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Residential Real Estate: V-Shaped Housing Recovery?

Consistent with the trends that we discussed last week in Signs of V-Shaped Housing Recovery, New Home Sales data released on Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau crushed expectations, rising by 0.6% in April to a 619k annualized rate versus consensus estimates of a sharp plunge to 495k. Housing-related stocks were slammed at the outset of the pandemic on fears that a coronavirus-induced recession could enflame a repeat of the Great Recession, but instead, recent high-frequency housing data has indicated that housing metrics have formed the early contours to a "V-Shaped" recovery pattern, suggesting that the housing industry could actually be an unexpected source of strength to lead the post-coronavirus economic rebound.

While many economists were clearly caught by surprise by strength in new home sales, this data is broadly consistent with the high-frequency data and commentary on earnings reports from homebuilders and housing-related companies that we've been discussing over the last month. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported this morning that home purchase mortgage applications rose for the 6th straight week and are now 9% higher from the same week last year compared to the 35% decline in early April. This follows data last week from Redfin (RDFN) which showed that homebuying demand is now 16.5% above pre-coronavirus levels. The 30-Year Mortgage rate remains lower by roughly 90 basis points from the same week last year, a level of decline in mortgage rates that have historically been strongly correlated with robust growth in housing market activity under normal conditions.

Fresh data from Zillow (Z) provided further confirmation of a strong rebound in housing activity. While the NAR's Pending Home Sales index recorded a 21.8% dip in April, Zillow noted that newly pending sales are up 13% week over week and nearly 50% month over month as of the seven days ending May 10. Consistent with Home Price data released today by the FHFA and S&P Case Shiller, Zillow also noted that home values continued their upward trajectory despite the pandemic. The Case Shiller National Home Price Index recorded a 4.4% year-over-year rise in national home prices in March while the FHFA Purchase Only Index recorded a 5.9% year-over-year jump in March. The strength continued into April as Zillow recorded a 4.3% year-over-year rise in April in data released today as the forceful tailwinds of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, low interest rates, and a potential post-pandemic "suburban revival" have so far offset the negative near-term effects of the likely pandemic-induced recession.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans seeking forbearance on their mortgages has slowed substantially over the last several weeks with just 7,000 incremental mortgages entering forbearance this week according to data from Black Knight (BKI), down 99.5% from a peak of 1.4 million in the first week of April. Black Knight noted that "volumes of forbearance plans have flattened, and in fact, new inflows have slowed to a relative trickle" as the total homeowners seeking forbearance appears to be topping out at 4.76 million, which represents 9% of all active mortgages, well below the expectations of some pundits who expected up to 25% of mortgages to enter forbearance. Additionally, a recent survey from LendingTree found that the majority of borrowers chose to enter forbearance not out of necessity but because it was offered and available without any apparent penalty under the CARES Act.

The worst of pain appears to be in the rear-view mirror, according to Jobless Claims data released this week that showed that millions of Americans have returned to work over the last several weeks. Continuing Jobless Claims dipped by 3.9 million in the two weeks ending on May 16th, which was actually before most states had officially begun the economic reopening process around Memorial Day weekend. While 40.7 million Initial Jobless Claims have been filed over the last 10 weeks - including another 2.1 million in the week ending May 23rd, interestingly "only" 21.0 million Americans remain on continuing jobless benefits as of the prior week, a positive sign that many of recent layoffs are indeed proving to be temporary.

Commercial Equity REITs

It was a fairly quiet week of newsflow in the commercial REIT sector with a few late-reporting stragglers reporting earnings results this week ahead of next weeks' REITweek event, the largest annual industry conference which will be held remotely this year. We expect plenty of updates on May rent collection and important commentary on how conditions "on the ground" have changed in the last month since most REITs reported Q1 earnings results. Among the REITs to report this week was CBL & Associates (CBL), which gained 36.4% despite reporting that it received approximately 27% of rents in April and expects to collect between 25% and 30% of rents in May.

This week, we published Dividend Cuts And Overdue Rent: REIT Earnings Recap. Rent collection and dividend cuts were the primary themes of the most newsworthy and consequential REIT earnings season since the Great Financial Crisis. Rent collection was largely a non-issue for residential REITs, which collected over 95% of April rents. Industrial, office, self-storage, and healthcare rent collection metrics were similarly strong and we believe that these "essential" sectors will continue to bifurcate from troubled sectors and we believe that employing a targeted asset allocation approach through the utilization of sector-focused real estate ETFs or individual stock selection will be especially important in the early stages of the post-pandemic recovery.

2020 was poised to be a solid year of growth for REITs prior to the pandemic. Even with a faster-than-expected reopening, fundamental metrics are likely to be the weakest since at least 2009, dragged down by sharp declines in NOI and FFO growth in the retail and lodging sectors as economic shutdowns ravaged the economically-sensitive property sectors and punished highly-levered REITs. This week, Lamar Advertising (LAMR) became the latest REIT to cut its dividend, announcing a reduction in its quarterly payout from $1.00 to $0.50 per share. We've now tracked 51 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - that have announced a cut or suspension of their dividends, in addition to the majority of mortgage REITs.

Mortgage REITs & REIT Preferred Stock

Mortgage REITs generally took a breather this week following an 11% surge last week as residential mREITs declined by 1.1% while commercial mREITs gained 3.0%, led by double-digit gains from Sachem Capital (SACH), Broadmark Realty (BRMK), and Tremont Mortgage (TRMT). In our Earnings Recap published this week, we noted that Residential mREITs were the hardest-hit real estate sector during the depths of the pandemic, but have seen conditions stabilize considerably in recent weeks amid signs of stabilization in the mortgage markets and signs of a rebound in housing activity. Commercial mREITs weren't facing the same "existential crisis" as their residential mREIT peers, but the sector's heavy exposure to the hotel, office, and retail sectors has dragged on performance during the pandemic.

The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 3.9%, driven by strong gains from the preferred issues from the hotel and lodging REITs including Ashford Hotels (AHT), Pebblebrook Hotels (PEB) Braemar Hotels (BHR), and Sotherly Hotels (SOHO). Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 18.8% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

REITs are now lower by roughly 20.0% this year compared with the 5.4% decline on the S&P 500 and 10.8% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, mid-cap and small-cap stocks continue to underperform their larger-cap peers as the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and S&P Small-Cap 600 are lower by 14.4% and 21.2%, respectively. The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have continued their strong relative performance through the early stages of 2020 as data centers and cell tower REITs remain the real estate sectors in positive territory for the year, while industrial and residential REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.65%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield has retreated by 127 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

As we pointed out in the Earnings Recap, while mortgage REITs have delivered an eye-popping 65% rally since bottoming out in early April, the sector remains lower by nearly 50% from its pre-pandemic highs in February. Equity REITs, meanwhile, have rallied roughly 35% from their late-March lows, but remain lower by a more modest 22.8% from their pre-pandemic highs. During the Great Financial Crisis, the broad-based equity REIT indexes plunged roughly 75% from its peak in February 2007 to its trough in March 2009 as seizing credit conditions caught over-extended REITs flatfooted.

Access to capital - or lack thereof - was the accelerant that turned a bad situation into a dire one for REITs during the financial crisis. Many REITs were forced to raise capital at firesale valuations during the Great Financial Crisis to stay afloat, resulting in substantial dilution to equity shareholders and contributing to the roughly 70% plunge in the Equity REIT ETF during that time. REITs entered this period of volatility with a "war chest" relative to their position in 2008 as REITs raised more capital in 2019 than in any prior year since the recession. While still relatively "early" in the pandemic-induced recession, few REITs have had to raise capital since the start of the pandemic, a good indication that a repeat of the GFC appears unlikely at this point.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by ADP data on Wednesday, Jobless Claims on Thursday, and the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for 8.25 million job losses in May following the record-shattering 20.5 million job losses in April with the unemployment rate climbing to 19.7% which would be the highest since the Great Depression when the unemployment rate peaked at 24.9% in 1933. For context, during the Financial Crisis, the unemployment rate peaked at 10.0% in October 2009. Continuing claims will be our focus, however, for indications that temporarily-unemployed Americans are beginning to return to work.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, AVB, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.