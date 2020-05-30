The company might even have an opportunity to take advantage of the situation as it could increase its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. at favorable conditions.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGF) (OTCQX:DTEGY) is relatively resilient against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Indirectly, it might even profit from the situation as it could get the opportunity to increase its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) at favorable conditions. Despite its existing debt load, I believe that Deutsche Telekom has the financial means to comfortably do so without taking too much risk. Below, I will explain this thesis in more detail.

(Relatively) Coronavirus Proof

Deutsche Telekom's core business is largely coronavirus proof. At least that is what the Q1 results indicate. Only the roaming revenue was massively affected by the pandemic. That however was offset by a coronavirus-related 33 percent increase in fixed call revenues. The company reported growth of both revenue (+2.3 percent) and profitability (EBITDA after leases +3.8 percent ex US; +10.2 percent incl. US). Net profit grew 1.8 percent (adjusted: +8.5 percent) to €916 million (adjusted: €1.28 billion). The full-year guidance was confirmed.

All in all, the potential for a negative coronavirus impact on Deutsche Telekom's business is fairly limited. Only low margin businesses such as the sale of smartphones (due to closed brick and mortar shops) and the aforementioned roaming revenue (due to non existing travel) are really endangered by the pandemic. On the other hand, some aspects of the virus (or more precisely the counter measures such as "social distancing") may lead to an increased demand for the company's core services.

SoftBank Under Pressure

Another opportunity for Deutsche Telekom to take advantage of the coronavirus situation - albeit indirectly - could arise in the shape of an opportunity to increase its stake in T-Mobile US at favorable conditions. Deutsche Telekom already is the controlling shareholder with a 43.6 percent ownership interest and 68 percent of voting rights. T-Mobile's second largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SFTBY) which owns 24.7 percent, is under severe financial pressure and seeks to monetize some of its assets. That includes a $20 billion portion of its T-Mobile US stake. However, SoftBank may not sell any of its shares without Deutsche Telekom's consent due to a contractual four-year lock-up. Naturally, that puts Deutsche Telekom in an advantageous position. With SoftBank being under pressure to proceed as fast as possible, the company might be able to buy a portion of the package itself. It could very well do so at some discount.

Deutsche Telekom would thus increase its ownership of a company that has the chance to become the market leader in the US mobile market. It currently has close to 30 percent market share, which means that the market leaders Verizon Wireless - a subsidiary of Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VZ) - and AT&T (NYSE:T) are in sight. The latter have 35 and 34 percent market share respectively, but T-Mobile US leads in terms of subscriber growth. In the long run, Deutsche Telekom would not only be able to get through the coronavirus crisis relatively unaffected, but also indirectly profit from its impact.

Financial Reserves

Boosting the stake in T-Mobile US to over 50 percent would probably cost at least somewhere near $7 billion, give or take. Of course that number would be greater the more shares would be bought. At the same time, the company reported net debt of €77 billion as of March 31st. That is about three times 2019 EBITDA after leases or nearly 11 times the 2019 free cash flow. And the debt load has definitely become larger by now due to the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US which became effective April 1st. And after all, considerable investments are still necessary, for example the 5G implementation.

Nonetheless, I believe that Deutsche Telekom has the financial reserves to afford it. As of March 31st, the company had cash and equivalents of more than €4 billion on its books. More importantly, Deutsche Telekom's business is very stable. One might even call it utterly boring (albeit in the most positive sense of the word). A low risk business such as telecommunications can arguably be undertaken with a higher debt load than other businesses, while maintaining the same risk profile. In the unlikely case of emergencies, Deutsche Telekom could also cut or cancel the annual dividend in order to make cash available. While the risk arising from some additional debt would be manageable, T-Mobile US is a growth machine. And a profitable one indeed. Q1 revenue grew 5 percent YoY to $8.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA grew 12 percent to $3.7 billion. Free cash flow even grew 18 percent to $732 million. The addition of the Sprint business will probably slow down the relative growth a little. However, it will further increase the absolute growth figure. The expected synergies will give another significant boost to profitability in the long run. In the short term there may be some issues with a rise in bad debt due to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge ($75 to $125 million as of Q1), a figure that could increase depending on the severeness of the pandemic's impact on US households. But medium to long term an additional investment in T-Mobile US should be worth it, especially if Deutsche Telekom can get it at a discount. Also, interest rates will probably remain at very low levels for a long time, if not forever. Under these circumstances, it would arguably make even more sense to make use of this opportunity.

Conclusion

Increasing its ownership of T-Mobile US at favorable conditions could be a unique opportunity for Deutsche Telekom. Despite its considerable indebtedness, the company has the financial means to do so, given its stable and profitable business. In fact, in the long run, it might even help paying off the debt faster. The coronavirus crisis does not negatively change the situation materially. On the contrary, indirectly, it even created the opportunity.

Of course, once a potential transaction would be completed, a phase of consolidation and debt reduction would be appropriate. Yet, I am confident that Deutsche Telekom would be able to do so faster and more effectively if it had a higher stake in T-Mobile US. In fact, the future profits from the US wireless business could very well be able to finance the lion's share of the debt going forward. A larger ownership interest in the profitable growth machine that is T-Mobile US would also enable the company to grow its dividend in the long run (though arguably that should not be the top priority in the next three to four years).

