Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Continues To Support The Market

The value of the US dollar has remained strong since the Fed began this round of market support and foreign "risk averse" monies continue to flow into the United States.

The stock market has posted a significant recovery from near-term low hit in late March, and investors continue to focus on Federal Reserve support to maintain current or higher levels.

The Federal Reserve continues to maintain the trust of the financial community as it continues to respond to concerns about supporting the liquidity of institutions and markets.

The Federal Reserve began its current policy stance following the banking week of February 26, 2020. In reviewing the data on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, provided in Federal Reserve statistical release H.4.1, "Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions," it appears to me that the actions taken by the Federal Reserve changed, and everything that has happened to the balance sheet since that week reflects the Fed's latest policy effort.

The Federal Reserve has done many other things since that time with the apparent goal of all the actions taken to provide sufficient resources to the banking system and the financial markets so as to avoid any liquidity problems that might arise because of the collapse of economic activity caused by the spread of coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the efforts made by the Fed to support the domestic US economy, Federal Reserve officials also moved to support the international financial systems by working out swap agreements with other central banks throughout the world.

I believe that the Fed so far has done an exceptional job of supporting domestic and world markets and that its actions have helped to build trust in the Federal Reserve and its leadership. This has been a vital service provided so far to help protect the world from further damage.

Liquidity Indicators

In terms of the factors that the Federal Reserve controls, the movement has definitely been toward providing sufficient liquidity to the banking system and the financial markets.

Since the banking week ended on February 26, the Fed has overseen the increase in Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks, an indication of the excess reserves in the banking system, by $1.62 trillion. This brings the excess reserves in the banking system up to a total of $3.26 trillion.

During this time period, the Federal Funds rate, the policy rate of interest of the Federal Reserve, has dropped substantially.

The effective Federal Funds rate was around 1.60 percent around the end of February. It fell to around 1.10 percent on March 23, and then dropped to 0.05 percent, where it currently remains.

It should be noted that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have indicated that they do not want to see the Federal Funds rate slip into negative territory.

This is something we want to watch closely because of what it might tell us about the state of the banking system and Federal Reserve intentions. Right now, it appears as if Mr. Powell and the Fed believe that they will not have to see this rate turn negative.

If this rate moves into negative territory, I believe that would be a very concerning sign and would cause Mr. Powell and the Fed to adjust their current efforts and move to protect the system from spiraling into even worse territory.

Something like this could occur if the "liquidity" crisis were to turn into a "solvency" crisis. This certainly could be possible if the economy does not turn around and begin to recover soon or if we get a bunch more debt-ridden companies, like J. C. Penney, J.Crew, and Hertz declaring bankruptcy. There certainly are a significant number of companies that are near such a move, and the deeper the recession or the longer the recession, the greater this possibility becomes.

The Stock Market

There are three other variables that should be closely watched during this time period to measure the effectiveness of the Fed and the market support of Federal Reserve policy.

The first is the stock market. Many times I have written about how over the past 10 years or so the Federal Reserve has aimed to keep stock prices rising. During this time, the Fed has been very successful in achieving this goal, and this has been a substantial reason that investors have built up confidence in the Fed. For most of the time, the Fed continues to provide a foundation for higher stock prices. The market tends to weaken when investors find some reason to think the Fed might be changing its focus. However, the market quickly renews its trust as the Fed moves to assure investors that it has not changed its focus.

The stock market reached new historic highs in the middle of February 2020. The S&P 500 index reached its latest high on February 19 at a level of 3,386.

But things started happening. By March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 had fallen by more than 1,100 points to close at 2,237. This represented a decline of more than 50.0 percent.

Note that the Fed took its latest policy stance going into the first week of March. Just in time!

The S&P has now recovered almost 800 points. It still seems as if the US stock market is still marching to the tune of the Federal Reserve, forget corporate profits or anything else.

The Value of the Dollar

The value of the United State dollar has also remained strong during this time period.

To me, this a signal of the trust the market is placing in the Federal Reserve.

Since the end of February, the US Dollar index (DXY) has fluctuated at its daily close between 95.00 and 102.82. For much of the time the value has been in excess of 100.00. The cost of one euro has fluctuated between a strong $1.0667 and a less strong $1.1444, but has spent most of the time below $1.10.

The remarkable thing to me is that it has remained in such a narrow range during this time. That to me is a sign that market participants have great deal of confidence in the dollar and how it is being managed.

One other thing to confirm this. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities has gone from around -0.230 percent at the end of February to just under -0.400 percent at the beginning of April to -0.500 here at the end of May.

Over the past five years or so, the decline in this yield has been closely connected with the flow of international money into the United States, a "safe haven" for "risk averse" monies. As the money flows in, this yield has fallen.

This behavior to me confirms the belief that the international investment community trusts the United States and its monetary authorities and, therefore, is willing to send its funds into US markets.

One Concluding Point

The US Treasury Department continues to build up deposits in its General Account at the Fed. This is the account that the Treasury writes checks from. On February 26, 2020, the General Account balance was $387.6 billion. On May 27, 2020, the amount in this account was $1,326.9 billion. Looks like the Treasury Department is getting ready to write a lot of checks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.