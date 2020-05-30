Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

The top three positions are Procter & Gamble, Sysco Corporation, and Mondelez and they add up to ~76% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2019.

This quarter, Peltz's 13F portfolio value decreased ~27% from $9.48B to $6.94B. The number of holdings remained steady at 8. The top three holdings are at ~76% of the 13F stock portfolio: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ). To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

None.

Stake Increases

General Electric (GE): The GE position is currently at 7.35% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost basis in the low-20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades well below its purchase price ranges at $6.57. There was a ~7% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $28 and $32.50. Q2 2019 also saw a ~9% trimming at ~$9.75 per share. There was a marginal increase over the last three quarters.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show it owning 59.3M shares. This is compared to 64.2M shares in the 13F Report. ~4.9M shares disposed at ~$6.45.

Note 2: In October 2017, Trian won a board seat at General Electric. Soon after, long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt stepped down. John Flannery, the head of GE's healthcare unit, was named as the new CEO. In October 2018, Larry Culp (formerly CEO at Danaher (NYSE:DHR)) was named the CEO.

nVent Electric plc (NVT): NVT is a 3.30% of the 13F portfolio stake established as a result of its separation from Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) that closed on May 1st 2018. Later in the same month, around 1.5M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. NVT started trading at ~$25 and it now goes for $18.33. Q2 2019 saw a ~23% selling at ~$25.50 per share. This quarter saw a marginal increase. It has an ~8% ownership stake in the business.

Stake Decreases

Procter & Gamble: PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Q1 2017 saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. The stock currently trades at ~$116. It is now its largest position at ~49% of the portfolio. There was a ~3% selling in Q1 2019 at ~$99 and that was followed with marginal trimming next quarter. Last quarter saw another ~12% selling at ~$124 per share and that was followed with a ~4% trimming this quarter.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show it owning 10.82M shares. This is compared to 31.03M shares in the 13F report. Around 20M shares were disposed at ~$115 per share.

Note 2: In July 2017, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G's business culture a "suffocating bureaucracy". A whitepaper soon followed proposing a re-organization under a "lean holding company" structure: a) beauty, grooming and healthcare; b) fabric and home care; and c) baby, feminine and family care. Trian narrowly lost the proxy battle but P&G still appointed Peltz to the company's board. In June last year, Peltz indicated his reorganization plan is "under very serious consideration" by the company's board. A reorganization plan followed in November.

Mondelez International: MDLZ is a top-three ~11% of the 13F portfolio position. The original stake was from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-30s price range. There was a ~55% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $40.50 and $46. The stock currently trades at ~$52. This quarter saw a ~15% trimming at ~$57.75.

Note: Following its stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board-seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez. In March 2018, Nelson Peltz left the board and was replaced by Trian President Peter May.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): The original BK stake was built during the first three quarters of 2014 at prices between $31 and $40. There was a ~31% selling in Q3 2017 at ~$53 and that was followed with a similar reduction in the following quarter at prices between $51 and $55. The stock currently trades at $37.17 and the stake is at 4.71% of the portfolio. There was an ~18% selling in Q1 2019 at ~$53 per share. This quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between $27.50 and $51.50.

Note: In 2014, Trian Co-Founder Edward Garden was added to BK's board. The company also unveiled a cost-saving plan to reduce $500M in expenses through 2017. In March 2015, Marcato Asset Management requested Trian's support in its efforts to replace BNY Mellon's CEO, but Trian rejected the plan. In Q4 2016, Marcato exited its position. This May, Edward Garden resigned from the board.

Kept Steady

Sysco Corporation: SYY is the second-largest position at 15.57% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. There was a ~5% selling in Q2 2018 at ~$66 per share and another ~12% reduction next quarter at ~$75. The position was further reduced by ~25% in Q4 2018 at ~$66.30 and by another ~18% in Q2 2019 at around the same price. The stock currently trades at ~$55. Trian still controls ~5% of the business.

Note 1: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show it holding 24.4M shares of SYY. This is compared to 23.7M shares in the 13F report. Around 700K shares were acquired at ~$48 per share.

Note 2: On August 20, 2015 Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company's Board.

Wendy's Company (WEN): The WEN stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Recent activity follows: there was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at $15.97 and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q1 2018 at ~$16.50. Q2 2018 also saw a ~7% trimming at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $21.26. The position is now at 5.71% of the 13F portfolio. There was a ~10% trimming in Q1 2019 and another ~7% trimming next quarter.

Note 1: Family trusts connected to Trian also own shares of Wendy's. Including those, the total ownership is at ~42M shares (~18% of the business).

Note 2: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy's board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007).

Legg Mason (LM): LM is a 2.73% of the portfolio activist position established last May at around the $35 price range. Soon after, Legg Mason appointed Trian's Nelson Peltz and Ed Gardner to their board. The stock currently trades at $49.83.

Note: Regulatory filings from earlier this month show it no longer holding Legg Mason shares. The entire stake was disposed at ~$50 per share. In February, Franklin Resources (BEN) agreed to acquire Legg Mason for $50 per share in an all-cash deal.

Note 1: It was disclosed last June that it had acquired a 5.98% ownership interest in Ferguson plc (OTCQX:FERGY). The position is not in the 13F report as it purchased the shares listed in London which is not in the realm of 13F reports.

Note 2: It was announced last March that Nelson Peltz had joined Aurora Cannabis (ACB) as a strategic adviser.

