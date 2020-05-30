The portfolio should grow over the coming years. That will result in growing profits for shareholders. We recommend investing in Biogen for the long run.

The company's core portfolio revenues are strong and should continue to be strong until the late-2020s.

Biogen has a strong portfolio of opportunities with its current cash flow along with significant growth opportunities.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a large Massachusetts-based biotechnology company. It focuses on neurological diseases and is one of the largest players in the field with a market capitalization of roughly $50 billion. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's continued cash flow from its business combined with growth potential makes it a quality investment.

Recent Performance

Biogen has performed incredibly well recently relative to the size of its business.

Business - Investor Presentation

Biogen has grown its revenue by 1% over the past year while growing its product revenues significantly (8% YoY). More importantly, the company has maintained incredibly strong GAAP EPS, without the accounting tricks used in non-GAAP EPS. 1Q 2020 GAAP EPS annualized is more than $32.

For reference, the company's share price is $300, meaning the annualized EPS gives it a single-digit P/E ratio. Not only in this market, but also in nearly every market in history, a single-digit P/E ratio is incredibly impressive. It points to a company that's expected to decline significantly. As we'll see throughout this article, that isn't the case.

Core Business Cash Flow

Specifically, the core business's cash flow is strong, and we can expect that to continue going forward.

MS Portfolio - Investor Presentation

Biogen has managed to see continued strength in its MS business despite threats to its core patents. MS revenues were almost $2.3 billion in 1Q 2020. The core sources of this were Fumarate, Interferon, and Tysabri. Fumarate's patents last until 2028, while the Interferon patents last until 2026, and the Tysabri patents have already expired.

As a result of these things, we can expect the company's MS revenues to remain strong into the 2020s. COVID-19 is pushing revenue forward but in a business facing patent expirations, that's a good deal. It's worth noting the company has recently had some major patent wins in its MS portfolio here - likely to support revenue going forward.

Growth Portfolio

Biogen has significant growth potential on top of its core portfolio and its patent protection.

Spinraza Growth - Investor Presentation

Biogen's Spinraza has seen its patient count increase significantly. That's nice too because the company gets roughly half a million per patient. Spinraza is one of the first approved cures from SMA and it has the potential to generate a massive spike in revenue for Biogen, similar to how Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) hepatitis C drugs benefited the company.

Roughly 1 in 6,000 to 1 in 10,000 births worldwide is with SMA, and the disease affects roughly 17,500 Americans alone. There's significant room for the company to expand the drug, with the drug approved in 50 countries and formal reimbursement in 40 countries. We expect significant growth in Spinraza sales with peak sales estimated at $2.5 billion and a 2030 patent expiration.

Biosimilar - Investor Presentation

As Biogen seeks to avoid patent expirations, the company is also rapidly expanding its biosimilar business. The company has roughly 215 thousand patients on biosimilars, with >$2 billion saved across Europe. The company has grown this business by 20% YoY and is looking for new commercialization and joint venture agreements.

We expect the company will continue to expand its portfolio of biosimilars.

Lastly, we get to Biogen's potential blockbuster. A drug known as aducanumab could potentially be the first major treatment for Alzheimer's, a disease that affects almost 6 million people in the United States alone. The company is preparing a major regulatory filing, although COVID-19 delays are expected.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has made a major investment in the company ahead of the potential regulatory filing. Peak estimates for this drug are varying widely and the company has been working in this drug for a number of years. However, numbers put a successful filing at a peak sales estimate of $20 billion. That could result in Biogen becoming a multi-bagger.

Multi-Business Portfolio

Biogen is aggressively focused on making a quality, long-term, multi-business portfolio of assets.

Multi-Business Portfolio - Investor Presentation

The company eventually envisions making an impressive multi-business portfolio of assets. These assets will support its overall portfolio and revenue. The core MS business and biosimilar businesses will support the revenues into the 2020s. Additionally, the company has significant potential from new businesses.

Given the strong revenue, long-dated patent expirations, and overall portfolio, the company is a strong investment at this time. The growth potential is worth paying close attention to.

Risks

Biogen's largest risk is the one that biotech companies face, which is patent expiration along with the significant R&D required. Biogen's low valuation already has much of this risk priced in, however, biotech overall is already a quite risky business. Patent expirations and unexpected failed drugs or new drugs could put the company in a tough position.

Conclusion

Biogen has an impressive portfolio of assets and is trading at a quality valuation. Based on the company's most recent quarterly earnings, the company is trading at a single-digit P/E ratio. This low P/E ratio combined with the stability of the company's existing portfolio and the growth potential make it a quality investment.

Going forward we expect the company's MS portfolio to expand into biosimilars without patent expirations. Past that the company is filing for new drugs that could allow its portfolio to expand. These expansions could allow the company's revenue to expand supported its single-digit P/E ratio. Investors should do quite well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.