Introduction

EQT Corporation (EQT) is the top gas producer in the U.S. with sales of 4.2 BCFD as per their press release. Over the last couple of months, the shares have rallied strongly (making an almost vertical move since early April) on the expectation of an increase in gas prices from -

Declines in gas production from associated gas.

And an increase in demand from -

Continuing shifts away from coal for power generation.

Summer cooling increasing demand from utilities.

The thesis for EQT

EQT is a direct play on natural gas (natty), and expectations for higher prices have propelled the stock price to a 200%+ gain in just a few weeks.

A review of the 10-Q reveals no urgent liquidity concerns for the company. We are going to set some parameters for the sake of this article's focus. Does the company have upside from current levels driven by gains in gas prices?

Fundamentals for gas have been improving, albeit from historic lows, but this improvement may be moderating at present.

With $1.6bn in available cash and credit lines, the company has no liquidity issues over the next six months to a year.

NAV will remain largely steady during this time period, or may rise slightly. We are not expecting any asset write-downs from current levels.

Costs are contained and the company is generating free cash at present prices.

The sole question we want to tackle here is, will the fundamentals for gas take the stock appreciably higher from here, or are we likely to see a pull back?

The key concern about continued gains is that expectation for gains in gas prices may already be priced into the stock. If you compare EQT's stock price for the last couple of years, you can see the current price agrees with the gas prices in the $2.80 mmBTU that existed a couple of years ago. In the chart below, you can see this is about where the EIA suggests that gas prices will top out in their most likely scenario. This is a bit off-putting to me as a potential investor in EQT.

Natural gas moving higher

The EIA forecast shows prices moving progressively higher from the currently extremely low price. Moving back toward, and perhaps just above, the $3.00 area it last saw in the summer of last year.

It is clear that the EIA's expectation for gas prices is that they rise substantially higher for the reasons listed. It is not apparent to me that gas prices alone will take EQT substantially higher than it is now.

Hedging doesn't convince me

The company has placed hedges for 2020-21 that are substantially above the forward strip for gas prices. That's great, but these prices only land in the middle of the forecast range for natty.

I'm not arguing that the company won't see increased cash flow and profits from these hedges. I just don't think they will move the stock higher.

What could poke a hole in the higher gas price thesis?

So, the consensus is that gas goes higher for the reasons listed. What's out there that might deflate that balloon, or at least put a lid on it?

I think the mounting troubles of LNG over the short term might be one answer. You can't look at the energy markets without seeing signs that this commodity is challenged for growth at present. Below are links to a couple of the latest.

"Buyers cancel 17 cargoes at Cheneire"

"Cheneire shuts down 4th Train"

Last winter, I wrote an article detailing the thesis for a virtual "Gasmageddon." It seems to be now on our doorstep. Here's a quote from the article linked above.

"The likely reason for the multiple partial outages at Cheniere projects is LNG push back," says Allison Hurley, team lead for LNG and proprietary natural gas at Genscape. "Deliveries to Sabine Pass LNG have been down across the board since mid-April during this period of decreasing demand, and many cargoes have been canceled."

Folks, LNG is super-cooled natural gas, and an increase in demand for cooling is just fine, and bully for that, but this could turn into a cascade, putting a drag on the EIA's expectations for this commodity.

Cheniere is insulated a bit from take or pay clauses in its contracts that extract a sizable fee for loadings cancellations. That will only go so far in the "Gasmageddon" scenario.

If that isn't enough, prices for crude oil have staged a monster rally the last couple of weeks. We aren't seeing it yet, as the Baker Hughes report published yesterday noted a further decline of 21 rigs, but with rising prices for WTI, rigs will go back to work and soon. More oil, more associated gas to clog up the lines.

As if to put a cap on the notion that gas prices will rise from structural improvement in the market, last week a major increase in storage volumes was noted.

Summary - there are at least two bearish indicators rearing their heads that could stall out further price runs for EQT.

It's early days, though, what might propel gas higher?

Shut-ins of gas wells pulling supply off the market, just as the injection season begins. There has been some of this going on. In fact, EQT made the news the other day in just this fashion. In the heart of their Marcellus acreage, they are taking 25% of their daily production offline. If other gas operators are following suit that could propel the rising gas price thesis.

For example, Cabot (NYSE:COG), another Marcellus player, by comparison has cut gas flows only modestly and expects production to actually rise in Q3. It is deferring rather than curtailing existing wells.

Additionally, demand could exceed supply in the midst of summer, should it prove to be unusually hot. Here is a chart with NOAA's predictions, and I honestly don't see anything here that is out of the ordinary. If the EC zone in the center of the country were to turn orange, a case might be made for this temperature driven spike in demand. I'm not seeing it yet.

Overall from what I can discern, I can't really say there is a widespread curtailment move in gas country that would whet my interest in taking a position in EQT at this time, at current prices.

Risks

I don't think the risks that come with EQT justify its current price, and if the recent increases we have seen in gas stall out, you could soon be underwater.

Further, EQT has some debt concerns that will come into play over the next couple of years. $1.4bn over the next year and half is coming due and is only partially supported by free cash generations. Tax refunds and asset sales will make the ends meet in the middle according to the company.

It is okay to express optimism in these presentations, but this looks a little hinky to me. David Khani, EQT's CFO, opines:

"Coming into 2020, we faced approximately $3.8 billion of debt maturities coming due through 2022. Subsequently, we have refinanced or paid down approximately $2.4 billion and plan to retire the remaining $1.4 billion over the next 19 months. We've thoughtfully managed our liquidity and although our current position is more than adequate, we fully expect to improve it going forward."

I am not currently in the mood to extend "Goodwill" to anyone. It's just been too rough in this business for too long. Optimism abounds currently, but the fundamentals I can see don't justify investing in EQT at present.

Your takeaway

There is no question in my mind that EQT is a quality company that can thrive in the current environment. They have their costs under control with new drilling being accomplished at $745 per lateral foot. That said, unless a real structural improvement comes along in the gas market - one that lasts more than a few weeks - I don't see much upside for the company.

Is there a price point to buy EQT? The easy money has been made in EQT from late March to late April. We need to wait for a pullback in my estimation, as in order for the company's stock to continue its rise toward the $20s, gas prices would have to be heading for the $4.00 level, and nothing I read is predicting that.

In spite of the analyst perception that EQT is now much better managed than in prior years, and the fact they have a truly industry-leading cost base of around $1.33 per MCF, the market is not going to reward stockholders for just increased cash flow and margin that will come with the promised higher prices, at present time. Given that, I am going to stay neutral at the current prices.

If we were to see a pullback to the sub-$10 level, I could get interested in the company as a long-term investment.

