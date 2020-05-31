Introduction

With this article, I extend my coverage on all exchange-traded fixed-income securities that do not stop coming out after the calming of the markets from the unrest surrounding the new coronavirus and its impact on the world economy. Now, I want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM), better known as Farmer Mac. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

For a total of 3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. 5.75% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: AGM-E) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.75% and has a par value of $25. The new preferred stock is not rated by the Standard & Poor's and is callable as of 07/17/2025. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $24.95, has a 5.76% current yield and a 5.95% yield-to-call.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

"Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), incorporated in 1987, provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company's segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans. The loans eligible for the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac include mortgage loans secured by first liens on agricultural real estate, including part-time farms and rural housing (comprising the assets eligible for the Farm & Ranch line of business); agricultural and rural development loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) (comprising the assets eligible for the USDA Guarantees line of business), and loans made by lenders organized as cooperatives to finance electrification and telecommunications systems in rural areas (comprising the assets eligible for the Rural Utilities line of business)."

Source: Reuters.com | Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AGM.

Source: Tradingview.com

The yearly dividend paid by AGM is constantly increasing, as for the last 8 years, it has risen from $0.48 in 2013 to $2.80 in 2019. Also, with the Q1 dividends of $0.80, the expected annualized payout of the common stock for 2020 is $3.20. With a market price of $59.91, the current yield of AGM is at 5.34%. As an absolute value, this means $29.43M in yearly dividend expenses for the common. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued series E preferred stock) of the company is around $18.07M.

In addition, Farmer Mac's market capitalization is around $639M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2020, AGM had total debt of $22.21M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series E preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company that totals $230M. However, it must be noted that this enormous debt is guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Farmer Mac Family

Source: Author's database

AGM has 3 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. 6.00% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (AGM.PC)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (AGM.PA)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. 5.70% Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series D (AGM.PD)

By Years to Call and Yield to Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield to Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With a current yield of the newly issued preferred stock of 5.76%, AGM-E gives very similar current yield as the other preferred stocks of the group. While AGM-A is the only preferred stock that is already trading post its call date, with the nominal yield spread of 0.13% with the new IPO, the probability of redemption is insignificant. But still, it is the only that its yield-to-worst is a negative value, as its yield-to-call is -0.48%. AGM-D is the issue that is the closest to AGM-E as it has almost the same returns. Also, I want to pay attention to the only fixed-to-floating preferred stock, AGM-C, which 5.21% YTC is the best one can get. After its call date, if it does not get redeemed, it will start paying a three-month LIBOR + 3.26%, and with the current symbolic rate of the LIBOR, its potential nominal yield will be much smaller than the current one.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the AGM's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a very close correlation to PFF before the COVID-19 crisis and a lot better performance during the panic selling and the subsequent recovery.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there is a whole plethora of agency debt bonds issued by the company, but it is difficult to make a good comparison. The picture below contains only a small part of all and is intended to show the lack of essential information about them.

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a 'Credit Services' company (according to Finviz.com) regardless of their type of dividend rate:

Source: Author's database

Except for a few issues that are trading at a premium, all others are currently under the $25 threshold, meaning the group's yield-to-worst is its current yield. I will try to make the most meaningful comparison by looking at their % of PAR and current yield in the following the bubble chart:

Source: Author's database

The higher the current yield, the better the security, which is also their yield-to-worst. Currently, the highest yielding issue in the group is MBNKP, but it is very far from the rest's quality. Ignoring it, we can see the best issue in the group in regard to its yield-to-worst is Synchrony Financial's SYF.PA. It is rated a "BB-" from S&P, and with its current price of $20.60, its current yield stands at 6.80%. Its common stock, SYF, manages to perform quite stable after the March crisis, and when compared to all other financials that have retraced close to their previous price level, it lags behind as it sits at barely 82% of its PAR.

Use of Proceeds

General purposes.

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $75M, AGM-E cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, thus it will not be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF, which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

In terms of current yield, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.'s newly issued preferred stock seems to be fairly priced with its "brothers", while only AGM-A that is anytime callable gives a slightly negative yield-to-call. So, as regards to the yield-to-worst, AGM-E, and the previously issued AGM-D, gives almost identical yields and are the best options from the company. As for AGM-C that is a fixed-to-floater, it trades higher and respectively has a lower yield-to-call (yield-to-worst). In the comparison between AGM's issues and the fixed-income securities benchmark, PFF, we can see a total advantage of the preferred stocks over the ETF. In the sector, almost all securities give a very close current yield, except for MBNKP that is way risky than the rest of the group. From the others, SYF.PA comes to the fore, rated a "BB-" by S&P, returning a yield-to-worst of 6.80% and seriously lagging the rally in all securities. Currently, I find SYF.PA as one of the most mispriced preferred stocks both with respect to its common stock and to similar financials' preferred stocks.

