Zynerba Reports Positive Top Line Results from Autism Study

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) announced encouraging results from its Phase 2 BRIGHT trial. The study aimed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of the drug candidate in pediatric and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder. The patients suffering from moderate-to-severe symptoms of ASD were given Zygel as an add-on therapy to their standard of care.

The study was a 14-week exploratory, open label Phase 2 trial and enrolled 37 patients at single clinical site. The enrolled patients ranged from three to 17 years of age and had ASD as confirmed by DSM-5 diagnostic criteria. The patients were given weight-based doses of 250 mg or 500 mg daily of Zygel. Armando Anido, Zynerba’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our goal is to develop Zygel for patients suffering from debilitating neuropsychiatric disorders including ASD, Fragile X syndrome, 22q and DEE. I want to thank the patients, families, physicians, clinical staff, and the Zynerba team for their support of this key study in ASD."

The efficacy analysis of the drug candidate was carried out from the data of 36 patients as one patient was excluded due to absence of follow-up with no post-treatment efficacy evaluation. The 14-week trial was completed by 28 patients, making the discontinuation rate of the trial in line with other studies in ASD. The key findings from the trial included statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements at 14 weeks of treatment from baseline on all five subscales of the Aberrant Behavior Checklist. The subscale results found in the ABC-C were supported by the results culled from other efficacy outcome measures such as Clinical Global Impressions - improvement scale.

The mean age of the patients included in the study was 9.2 years. 92 percent of the participants in the trial were male. The mean time to diagnosis was 5.4 years, and as per Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, 94% of enrolled patients displayed moderate-to-severe symptoms of ASD. 65 percent of the patients used at least one psychotropic medication such as antipsychotics, anxiolytics and antidepressants.

49 percent of the patients met with any adverse event. Out of these events, 25 percent were moderate while 75 percent were mild. 14 percent of the patients reported an adverse event considered to be treatment related. However, no serious or severe adverse event was reported during the trial. 18 patients were rolled into the open label extension after the completion of BRIGHT trial.

Zynerba now plans to hold meetings with the FDA for discussing the clinical pathway for developing the drug candidate for treating behavioral symptoms of ASD. The meeting is likely to take place in the second half of this year.

Bristol-Myers Receives EU Approval for Zeposia

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that the European Commission has given its positive nod for Zeposia as the treatment of adult patients suffering relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis with active disease as evidenced by clinical or imaging features. The approval makes this treatment the only approved sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor modulator for RRMS patients with active disease.

Bristol-Myers Squibb had appended the data from its SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B clinical trials. The data demonstrated that the drug candidate offered more robust efficacy in comparison to AVONEX. The main metrics used for measuring efficacy were annualized relapse rate, number of brain lesions and their size. Samit Hirawat, M.D., chief medical officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, said, “We share this achievement with the courageous multiple sclerosis patient community in Europe and around the globe, and are working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that eligible European patients can start benefitting from Zeposia as quickly as possible.”

SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B clinical trials enrolled more than 2,600 patients in more than 20 countries. The drug candidate showed a relative reduction in ARR versus AVONEX of 48% through one year in the SUNBEAM study, while for RADIANCE study, the relative reduction was 38 percent at two years. Zeposia also showed a decrease in percent change from baseline in whole brain volume as compared to AVONEX for both the studies.

Ironwood Discontinues IBS Drug Trial After Disappointing Mid-Stage Data

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) reported disappointing results from its Phase II study of MD-7246. The trial was aimed at evaluating the drug candidate in patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea. The drug candidate failed to meet both primary and secondary endpoints. Ironwood is collaborating with AbbVie (ABBV) for developing the drug. The companies have announced to halt the development of MD-7246.

The data showed that MD-7246 failed to demonstrate statistically significant improvements in abdominal pain compared to placebo. For Phase II trial in adult patients with IBS with constipation, the drug candidate had shown numerically improved abdominal pain relative to placebo. Mark Mallon, chief executive officer of Ironwood, said, “Ironwood is focused on continuing to drive strong LINZESS growth and completing the Phase III clinical program for IW-3718 in refractory gastroesophageal reflux disease, both of which we believe have the opportunity to help millions of GI patients in need.” MD-7246 was found to be generally well tolerated, with most adverse events falling between mild to moderate category.

MD-7246 Phase II IBS-D Trial was a parallel-group, placebo-controlled and double-blind study. It aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, treatment effect on abdominal pain, and dose response of the drug candidate administered orally. The study enrolled 388 patients which were randomized equally across three dose levels of 300, 600 or 1,200 mcg of the drug candidate or corresponding placebo, given once a day. The primary efficacy endpoints were change from baseline in abdominal pain at its worst each week and an overall abdominal pain response. The metric was defined as at least a 30% reduction from baseline in abdominal pain for at least 6 out of 12 weeks.

MD-7246 is a delayed release formulation of linaclotide and is a non-opioid, pain relieving and oral agent. It was designed to offer targeted delivery to the colon and to limit fluid secretion in the small intestine.

Investment Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a blue chip stock with solid capital growth and dividend yield of over 3 percent, making it suitable for long-term, income oriented investment. The company's stock has shown turbulent performance this year so far but managed to avoid massive losses faced by some of its peers. Apart from its latest positive news, the company also has a robust development pipeline which is expected to keep its stock price moving up.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' stock tanked on the news of disappointing topline data. The year has been rough so far for the company as it lost nearly 30 percent of its stock value in the market. The latest debacle is expected to have long-term impact on its fortune as the company decided to shelve its plan for continuing the development. It also recently announced missing its revenue and earnings estimates for the first quarter. It is better to avoid this stock until there is any robust positive development.

Zynerba's stock received positive boost from its latest news. The company is mainly focused on developing transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Apart from Zygel, the company is also working on ZYN001 which is a pro-drug of tetrahydrocannabinol. While the stock is currently trading close to its 2020 highs, it is still way lower than its 52-week high of $15.70.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.