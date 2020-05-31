Hedging Our Bets

Since no one can predict what will happen, we began to hedge our bets slightly last week by adding a few special situations.

The financial markets continue to rise on a wall of worry. States have opened; the economy has bottomed; there is tremendous liquidity provided by the Fed permitting weak companies to issue debt and stay afloat; the Fed is considering additional stimulus; there is progress on testing, therapeutics, and vaccines; tensions are rising with China with punitive actions appearing to be months away; the Presidential election campaign has begun in earnest; and most importantly, there is no way to assure ourselves that there won't be an outbreak in the fall which would shut the economy back down.

As we all know the economy will not return to anything near normal until there is a very effective therapeutic and/or a vaccine. Notwithstanding, there appears to be many green shoots sprouting. Many states have been opened for weeks without much of an increase in the number of COVID cases; malls foot traffic is far greater than anticipated; air, hotel /cruise bookings are improving substantially; jobless benefits posted its first drop; bond spreads continue to narrow; stock market leadership has broadened; factories, stores, large and small businesses, restaurants and beaches are opening with casinos and amusement parks to follow soon; Boeing (NYSE:BA) plans to start up production of the 737 Max; professional sports teams are beginning to work out with games to follow; golf matches have begun; and both Jaime Dimon of Chase and Brian Moynihan of BAC commented that the economy is recovering strongly and their outlook for the remainder of the year is favorable. So far, so good.

While all of this looks promising, remember that we are coming off rock bottom, so any growth will look statistically strong. It may be misleading unless it continues well into next year without a surge in number of cases.

Since no one can predict what will happen, we began to hedge our bets slightly last week by adding a few special situations. They have some economic sensitivity, do not need a strong economic recovery to succeed, have pristine balance sheets, generate huge free cash flow, and are significantly undervalued.

We still expect an anemic recovery as total unemployment will likely end the year north of 20 million; additional fiscal stimulus is likely to have less incremental impact on consumer spending; and finally, many businesses will gear up in stages and most likely not exceed 70% operating rates by next winter.

We are also laser-focused on our relationship with China which is moving in the wrong direction and could upset the apple cart if it gets out of control. Many countries, beside us, are concerned with China's move to further integrate Hong Kong into China. We need a world response to temper China's move that violates the 1997 agreement. We are convinced that China will not alter its path. Trump announced a series of policy moves on Friday: remove Hong Kong's special status; exit the WHO; review accounting of Chinese firms; restrict entry of questionable Chinese citizens; he rebuked Chinese handling of the coronavirus and will hold officials accountable in how they punish Hong Kong citizens. Fortunately, he did not mention the trade agreement or any potential sanctions against China. His response was not as harsh as expected. Good!

The markets are being driven by an unprecedented increase in liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve and government to the tune of over $12 trillion dollars to date. April economic stats were just amazing: consumer incomes posted a record 10.5% increase in April as federal fiscal stimulus payments under the CARES.

Act rose by $3 trillion in April up from $70.2 billion in March; consumer spending fell 13.6% in April which pushed the savings rate to a record 33%; consumer prices rose 0.5% annualized in the month, well below the 2% Fed target; corporations have been able to raise over $1 trillion in the bond market, over twice the pace of last year; and investors ended April with over $5 trillion cash and equivalents that will be looking for a home in the months ahead. Chairman Powell said last week that the Federal Reserve will do everything in its power to support the economy until its own firm footing. His primary concern is further outbreak of the virus in the fall. We agree, with China as a close second.

While we added a few stocks outside of our basic theme, we have NOT altered our core belief which was said best by head of VMware (NYSE:VMW) last week "every home is becoming a workstation." That says it all! We are in the early innings of the new paradigm. Individuals and corporations have learned that all functions which we thought had to be done outside of the home can be effectively and conveniently executed at home saving time and money. Some corporations will be able to cut costs significantly which no one even considered just three months ago: rent, selling, travel, entertainment, and administrative costs. That is significant when calculating operating margins on the other side. All good!

The market will stay within a trading range for the foreseeable future supported by enormous liquidity plus trillions on the sidelines targeted for equities. On the other hand, investors are too optimistic on how quickly the economy will recover even if there is no coronavirus outbreak in the fall. We are hopeful that the opening goes well but agree with Powell that another outbreak is certainly possible. Nonetheless, we did hedge our bets a bit, but remain focused on the winners in the new paradigm.

Our weekly investment committee meeting will be held on Monday June 1st at 8:30 am EST. Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect, and consider mindset shifts; turn off your cable news; do independent research and… Invest Accordingly!

