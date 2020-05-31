Fast growing Rattler Midstream (RTLR) hit the brakes in response to the change in plans of Diamondback Energy (FANG) due to the coronavirus demand destruction evident in the world economy. But the main customer of Rattler Midstream is in excellent financial health and has some of the lowest costs in the industry. Therefore, as prices rally, Diamondback will be one of the first to resume growing. That probably makes this a good time to consider an investment in Rattler Midstream.

First-Quarter Growth

As shown below, cash flow and EBITDA increased at a blistering pace.

Source: Rattler Midstream First Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Net income increased by nearly 50% and the cash flow appears to have kept pace with that income increase. There is a goal to keep the long-term debt lower than 2 times EBITDA. That makes this one of the lowest leveraged midstream companies that I follow.

This midstream was growing fast enough that each quarter was better than the last. Obviously, with the coronavirus challenges and the resulting low oil and gas prices, that high growth rate will not happen this year. But the quarterly comparisons should remain positive for much of the year.

Diamondback Outlook

Whether that growth rate resumes depends a lot upon industry conditions and the decisions made at Diamondback on returning to normal activities. Generally, Diamondback has one of the faster growth rates in the industry.

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2020, Investor Presentation

The key is that Diamondback Energy reported about $10 BOE of cash operating costs. Therefore, if management does nothing other than sell what oil comes from the wells while not drilling anything, these wells produce cash at current prices unhedged. Now, there has been some really weak pricing that threatened to take those costs below the cash costs.

The coronavirus has led to some unexpected demand destruction around the world. This pandemic has placed many countries in uncharted territory. Therefore, management has decided to stop all but essential operating activities until the future becomes a lot more predictable. There is absolutely no sense to losing money on every barrel produced (or any barrel produced).

Source: Diamondback Energy May 2020, Investor Presentation

The hedging program will provide some much-needed cash flow for at least the second quarter. As the United States slowly emerges from the coronavirus shutdown, the price of oil and gas should begin to rally to more normal levels.

In any case, even should the current situation last into 2021, those hedges shown above are probably sufficient to allow enough cash flow to service the debt as the company waits for a return to something more normal.

The low debt allows this company to borrow to restart operations when the time comes. The low costs shown in the guidance probably allow the drilling of wells to begin once oil prices received exceed $30 a barrel. Breakeven appears to be the $10 cash cost plus depreciation. Most companies want to include a 20% profit into the calculation to compensate for typical operational risks. All of this amounts to some of the lowest operating costs in the industry

Effect On Rattler

The ability of Diamondback to operate at relatively low oil and gas prices means that Rattler Midstream will begin growing at those relatively low prices. This midstream will benefit from a recovery earlier than most.

Plus, Rattler has begun a water gathering business. That business suffers initially as completions drop precipitously. But more water is produced as the remaining wells age. Overall, that should mean after an initial drop from lower completion activity, the water handling business should begin to slowly climb as established production produces more water on the way down to the end of profitable production.

Sometimes reworks can change this relationship or older wells can be plugged and abandoned once they are determined to be "never profitable again". But the overall water production for established production generally grows as the wells age.

This gives Rattler a business that will operate as a cushion to lower pipeline volumes. Rattler does have the typical long-term fee-based contracts with Diamondback. Therefore, the business does have a "cash flow floor" under worst case scenarios. More importantly, Diamondback has some of the better leverage ratios in the industry. Therefore, Diamondback should be one of the last in the industry to show any kind of financial stress.

The fact that Diamondback has low costs and a strong balance sheet should mean that Rattler will be able to show growth after the current set of challenges abate sooner than many midstream in the industry. Rattler also has very low leverage ratios for a midstream company.

Therefore, borrowing to restart any capital expansion is a possible route. Currently, the distribution is covered. That distribution should remain well covered as capital curtailments continue. When the recovery begins, the midstream company should be able to use some of that otherwise idle cash flow to slowly ramp the capital expenditures to properly service a recovering Diamondback Energy. It is hard to visualize an extended scenario where the current Rattler dividend would ever be in any danger.

The Future

Rattler Midstream has above-average future growth prospects. Current investments in the company would not only receive the currently well-covered divided but also be able to look at above average future growth rates of that dividend. This is that rare package that offers both a good yield and decent appreciation prospects without some of the typical midstream leverage risk.

In the past, management kept the payout ratio relatively low for a time to accommodate the rapid growth of the midstream business. The current price of Rattler may encourage management to reinvest the cash flow in the business and repurchase shares of Rattler Midstream rather than increase the dividend. But that would make future dividend increases larger for the remaining investors.

The main customer is Diamondback Energy. Diamondback has a great low-cost future. Therefore, Diamondback is likely to resume its historically fast production growth. This is one of the rare midstream companies that would likely grow earnings in excess of 15% a year because the main customer generally grows quickly.

At current prices, Rattler Midstream remains a solid bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTLR FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.