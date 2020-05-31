Pass On A Few Mortgage REITs

We’re including a few recent ratings along with the index cards for those REITs. The estimated book value within the index cards uses current (as of this week) estimates.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.90 $4.65 $4.17 (AGNC) AGNC Investment Corp. Agency 0.89 $14.55 $12.91 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.84 $7.50 $6.27 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.83 $6.07 $5.04 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.80 $16.07 $12.93 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.71 $11.10 $7.88 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.66 $6.96 $4.60 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.62 $13.73 $8.54 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.45 $5.28 $2.40 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.67 $15.06 $10.11 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $12.45 $8.29 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.60 $3.41 $2.04 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.56 $2.69 $1.50 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $2.80 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.69 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.45 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.72 $15.16 $10.91 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.67 $10.71 $7.18 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.53 3.89 $2.07 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Source: The REIT Forum

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large. Consequently, there are plenty of opportunities.

Further, we want to highlight that book values change throughout the quarter. They don’t simply change when the quarter ends. So far, Q2 has been a good quarter for several mortgage REITs.

For instance, AGNC estimated that its tangible net book value per share was up 12% since the start of the quarter. That’s a much larger gain than we expect to see on average so far.

Ratings

We’re going neutral on ORC:

Source: The REIT Forum

Why neutral? ORC’s price-to-book ratio isn’t “high” by traditional measures. At an estimated .81 ratio (using recent estimated BV), shares still trade at a significant discount. However, the sector also trades at a significant discount. For instance, AGNC also trades right around an estimated 20% discount to current book value. NLY also trades around an estimated 20% discount (slightly larger). There have been several months where a 20% discount would warrant a bullish rating, but in this case, ORC only gets a neutral rating.

We’re neutral on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT):

Source: The REIT Forum

It may still seem rare for investors to see BXMT at a discount to book value. Over the last few years, they regularly traded at very material premiums to book value. A premium can be a very useful tool for a mortgage REIT since it enables them to issue new equity while driving book value per share higher.

However, BXMT has recovered quite dramatically from their 52-week lows and a price-to-book ratio around .90 is quite high for the sector. The commercial mortgage REITs face several risks from a potential increase in default rates and wider credit spreads to a decline in interest rates creating potential pressure on their net interest income if interest rates remain low. Consequently, we’re going with the neutral outlook on BXMT here.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Neutral on ORC and BXMT

