The business is still in a strong financial position, but its cash is flooding out of it, which will eventually create some major issues.

These days are looking awfully painful for shareholders in Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). Canada’s largest cannabis provider has seen tremendous growth in recent years, but between oversupply of the plant in Canada and the impacts associated with COVID-19, the business has seen quite a slowdown. Management is making painful revisions to the firm’s growth initiatives, cash balances (while high) are falling, and management has not shown the discipline to adequately cut costs and materially improve cash flows. Based on the firm’s financial data, it still has plenty of runway before it finds itself in a potentially devastating situation, but something needs to change and it needs to change rather quickly. Even the market has come to demand this, and a failure to listen to the market can cause unimaginable pain.

A necessary disclosure

Unless otherwise stated, and even then on a case-by-case basis, any reference to $ or dollars refers to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

A tough quarter

Times have been rough for Canopy. Less than a year ago, the company’s share price traded as high as $45.78 (US dollars). Today, that price is $17.37 (US dollars). That’s a decline of 62.1%, and on May 29th alone, the company reported a drop of 20%. Though this is not the low point for the company over the past year (it hit a low of $9 (US dollars) in March of this year), it’s incredibly painful for shareholders who bought in at prices materially higher than where units are trading today.

There are many contributors to the company’s decline, some of which have been out of management’s control and others of which have been within their control. The latest decline is in response to the firm’s fourth quarter earnings release, which was made public on May 29th. According to management, net revenue for the business’s full 2020 fiscal year came in at an impressive $398.77 million. This is 76.2% higher than the $226.34 million the business generated in its 2019 fiscal year. You might think that this alone is a great win for the firm, but what’s worth mentioning is that the latest quarter saw only minimal growth compared to last year. In the quarter, the business saw net revenue of just $107.91 million. This is just 14.8% higher than the $94.03 million seen a year earlier. It is, however, 13% lower than the prior quarter’s figures.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

There have been some areas of growth exhibited by Canopy. Medical cannabis products saw really robust expansion, but the area that should be a boon for the business (recreational) has taken a beating. Based on the data provided, recreational cannabis revenue of $49.8 million saw a quarter-over-quarter, and a year-over-year decline for the quarter of 28%. This was driven in large part by a hit to the company’s B2B operations, with quarter-over-quarter, and year-over-year sales declines of 31% and 36%, respectively. B2C sales fared a little better, with the year-over-year figure coming in 12% higher, but with a 14% contraction sequentially. As you can see in the image below, dry bud sales have been mixed, but still fairly strong compared to its softgel, oil and 2.0 products.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

With weak sales have come weak profits (or we should say enlarged losses). The firm lost $1.30 billion in the quarter, bringing total losses for the year up to $1.32 billion. This compared to a loss in the same quarter last year of $379.52 million, and to $736.28 million for all of 2019’s fiscal year. A big part of this in 2020 was chalked up to non-cash impairments. Net losses are one thing, but more damaging was the cash outflow picture of the business. For the full quarter, the firm’s net cash outflow was $210.64 million and its free cash outflow was $304.73 million. Admittedly, these figures are better than last year, when the outflows totaled $240.13 million and $389.35 million, respectively.

Preparing for the future

Financially, the picture for Canopy could use a lot of improvement. I understand the firm has focused on growth and that makes sense to an extent, but cash flow cannot remain negative forever. Hemorrhaging cash can only work until cash reserves dwindle. Fortunately, Canopy does still have plenty, even though it’s far lower than it was last year. Total cash (including restricted cash and short-term investments) came out to a hair under $2 billion for the quarter. A year earlier, it was $4.54 billion.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

To address tough times and prepare for the future, management has instituted a number of changes. The firm cut its number of employees by around 200 between Canada, the US, and the UK. Management transferred ownership of its operations in Africa to a local business. Management also shuttered three greenhouses in Canada and stopped plans for a fourth one in development. Perhaps the most significant move was the firm’s choice to halt hemp farming in New York. It was only last year that management announced plans to invest $150 million into a hemp campus of sorts in the state as part of what would become a $500 million push into the US market. It’s unclear the extent of their halting of operations there, but it’s safe to say that this decision will involve significant revisions to their plans for that region.

Not everything is looking horrible on this front though. While management is severely reducing its growth projects, the firm is focusing on other areas. It’s launching a number of products under the Cannabis 2.0 initiative, including RTD (ready-to-drink) beverages, vaping products, CBD creams, and more. It also announced that 90% of its corporate-owned retail stores have already reopened, though the firm is having them operate on reduced hours and it’s emphasizing online and phone order sales. Even so, it’s likely the firm will have at least one more tough quarter, and until we see a return to what should be normal for them and until we see what kind of impact the full rollout of Cannabis 2.0 products has, there are legitimate concerns about the company’s ability to survive long-term.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corp.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear that things are looking bad for Canopy at the moment. Investors are right to worry about the firm after seeing its latest quarterly figures. At the end of the day, the firm’s financial position is strong enough to keep it going for the foreseeable future, but this won’t always remain the case. Management needs to prove to investors over the next couple of quarters that it can improve its bottom line or its viability as a long-term prospect will come into serious doubt. As for me, I intend to stay by the sidelines and watch things for the moment. Even if the business can fare well, I don’t think legitimate upside potential is all that great compared to other investments on the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.