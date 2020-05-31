Rapid7's stock price has lagged behind other digital transformation stocks this year but should move in sympathy with stronger performers.

Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) is another company in the thick of the digital revolution, providing cybersecurity solutions in the area of Vulnerability Management (VM), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Cloud and Application Security, and Security Orchestration and Automation Response (SOAR).

(Source: Rapid7)

Rapid7 competes with the following companies:

VM: Qualys (QLYS) and Tenable (TENB).

Qualys (QLYS) and Tenable (TENB). SIEM/IDR : Splunk (SPLK), Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) (OTCPK:MCFUF) and LogRhythm

: Splunk (SPLK), Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) (OTCPK:MCFUF) and LogRhythm Cloud and Application Security : Micro Focus and International Business Machines (IBM)

: Micro Focus and International Business Machines (IBM) SOAR: Phantom (Splunk) and Demisto.

In the Q1 2020 earnings call, the company management indicated that they had seen "modest impacts from COVID-19-related purchase delays late in the quarter." Guidance for 2020 is for 19% to 21% revenue growth, a fairly conservative figure that considers the impact of the pandemic.

Unlike other digital transformation stocks, Rapid7 has not bounced back from the February-March bear market. The stock is still down 13% year-to-date. Compare this to the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) which is up 13% for the year.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

I believe that the company's negative free cash flow is a black eye and one reason why the stock is held back. In addition, certain other cloud security companies such as Splunk and Tenable appear to be somewhat undervalued relative to the software industry. I believe that there is a perception that the cybersecurity segment is crowded and will result in diminishing growth prospects as time goes on.

But based on recent market activity, I believe that cloud stocks are starting to show strength, and although Rapid7 is a market laggard, it will rise in sympathy with the rest of its peers. I am bullish as the rising tide will lift Rapid7. Although the company's free cash flow is negative, the balance sheet has been shored up with the recent issue of $200M of convertible senior unsecured notes. According to management, Rapid7 now exceeds $300 million in cash on the books which should be enough to survive the pandemic and then some.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. Rapid7's annual revenue growth for the last year is 32%. However, the company's free cash flow margin is negative, approximately -5% for the latest quarter.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for Rapid7 is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 32% - 5% = 27%

Rapid7's score does not come close to fulfilling the Rule of 40, suggesting that Rapid7 has a lot of work to achieve a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Positive Factors

Despite the failure to meet the Rule of 40, Rapid7 does have some positive factors going for it. For one, its SG&A expense margin is a decent 85%, much better than many high growth companies that often have SG&A expenses in excess of revenue.

NOTE: SG&A expenses include R&D as well as SBC.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

I have already mentioned the company's strong cash position of $300 million, enough to carry the company through some hard times.

In addition to all of the above, I should mention that Rapid7 has beaten analysts' estimates for both revenue and EPS the last 5 quarters. I find that consistent performance "beats" suggest that company management is conservative and that there is a higher likelihood of positive surprises in the future.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Rapid7 stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward sales multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Rapid7 is positioned well below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is very undervalued on a relative basis relative to its peers. Note: The same can be said for Splunk and Tenable.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in Rapid7. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be somewhat reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, I quadrupled my investments in a few months. Technology stocks were hopping. But it didn't take long before the market turned into a disaster.

While Rapid7 is undervalued in my opinion, there are many stocks that are way overvalued, stocks such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP), Atlassian (TEAM), and Coupa (COUP). A new software bear market would likely cause Rapid7 to get swept away along with its extremely overvalued software peers.

While I believe that the long-term picture is rosy for Rapid7, investors should consider the effect of the negative free cash flow over the long haul, especially if there is a long and deep recession.

Summary and Conclusions

Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that has lagged the general software industry this year. It is underappreciated along with other cybersecurity companies such as Splunk and Tenable. I expect that Rapid7's stock price will rise along with the bullish market for cloud stocks.

Rapid7 has strong revenue growth of 32% per annum and a strong cash position of $300 million that should tide the company through the global recession. The company does have a negative free cash flow margin that causes it to fail on the Rule of 40. This is a risk item that investors should be wary of.

All-in-all, I am not super-excited about Rapid7 as an investment, but I believe that the stock is undervalued and will rise with the tide this summer. Therefore, I am giving Rapid7 a bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.