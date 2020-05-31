The stock is up over 30% Y/Y, and may have gotten ahead of its fundamentals. Sell BURL.

The company must prove it can sell down inventory, cut SG&A costs and produce positive cash flow in the second half of the year.

Source: Barron's

Burlington Stores (BURL) reported quarterly revenue of $801.50 million, Non-GAAP EPS of -$4.76 and GAAP EPS of -$5.09. The company missed on revenue and earnings. The stock is practically flat post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Fell Hard

Burlington's revenue fell 51% Y/Y. The coronavirus has led to shelter-in-place policies that has millions of Americans stuck at home. The lion's share of shopping is occurring online. Burlington's online presence is practically non-existent. The company temporarily closed stores in March, so its free fall in revenue was not unexpected. Burlington has reopened some stores and expects to reopen the rest in June. For the stores that have been reopened so far, Burlington is seeing pent up demand:

"As you would expect, the situation is dynamic but we are anticipating that we will reopen most of the balance of the chain by the middle of June. For the stores we have reopened to date, we have been surprised and pleased with the traffic and sales that we have seen. These stores are experiencing sales levels that are ahead of the comparable period last year. There is clearly pent-up demand. And we do not know how long this sales trend will continue. Also, as we reopen, we are marking down the merchandise in the stores and offering very compelling values. We would expect the sales trends to moderate as we sell through this merchandise."

The demand destruction caused by the pandemic is clear. What is unclear is if demand will return to previous levels. That appears to be what BURL bulls are betting on. Off-price retailers should fare well vis-a-vis other traditional retailers. The April unemployment rate was over 14%. As long as unemployment levels remain heightened, consumers could become price conscious, which should benefit Burlington. If consumers reduce spending to essential items, then Burlington could have to compete for a shrinking retail pie.

Margins Cratered

Burlington took steps to cut costs during the quarter. Management furloughed associates and reduced salaries and other operating expenses. The rapid loss of scale and the heightened promotional environment was bound to hurt margins. Gross margin was 2.4%, down from 41.2% in the year earlier period. Gross profit was $19.3 million, down from $673 million in the year earlier period. SG&A expense was $485 million, down only 6%. Management may have missed an opportunity to make deep cuts here, which may have marred the quarter. This still represents a large expense pool for management to cut into.

The fallout was that EBITDA was -$466 million, versus $155 million in the year earlier period. The $620 million variance in EBITDA reflects the demand destruction during the pandemic, and Burlington's lack of an online presence. I expect the company to keep cutting costs, yet it may not reach the 10% EBITDA margin from the year earlier period. Off-price retailers should fare better than traditional retailers. However, if the economy continues to falter, Burlington, TJX (TJX) and Ross (ROST) may take more market share of a shrinking retail pie. Without an online presence, Burlington could be vulnerable to more sales coming from the digital space.

Solid Liquidity

Burlington ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash, up from $105 million in the year earlier period. Working capital was $894 million. It included $626 million of inventory that may need to be sold down at discount prices in order to make room for newer inventory. Liquidity could be king as traditional retailers struggle to remain afloat amid cash burn and a heightened promotional environment.

Free cash flow ("FCF") during the quarter was -$335 million versus -$30 million in the year earlier period. The company had to make payroll, pay leases and pay vendors, despite declining sales. Burlington raised $1.1 billion of new debt to help fund itself while stores were closed. Its last 12 months ("LTM"), EBITDA was abnormal due to dismal results this quarter; it was so low that it made any debt versus LTM EBITDA metrics distorted. Its $2.3 billion debt load compared to EBITDA of $829 million for fiscal year ended February 2020 would have been 2.8x. This could be considered highly indebted for a retail company amid an uncertain economy.

It could be too early to hit the panic button. Revenue will rebound over the coming months. However, Burlington needs to prove it can sell down inventory, cut into SG&A costs and deliver positive FCF.

Conclusion

BURL is up over 30% Y/Y despite its most recent performance and uncertain outlook. The stock appears to have gotten ahead of its fundamentals. BURL remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.