Coca-Cola has provided modest but steady returns for shareholders over the last five years or more.

Investment Thesis

Coca-Cola (KO) attracts a high earnings multiple, but one that has been sustained over a long time period. That will likely continue, until it doesn't. Until that time, investors in Coca-Cola will likely continue to earn modest returns, including a steady dividend income stream. However, my analysis identifies Coca-Cola suffers from what I refer to as "leaky equity bucket" syndrome, a malady which is explained in more detail below. Unless the leaks in the equity bucket are somehow remedied, Coca-Cola shares risk a contraction in multiples, with inevitable losses for those invested in its shares..

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares, is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity does not always benefit shareholders, and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of, or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below I address for Coca-Cola,

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns; Checking the Coca-Cola "Equity Bucket";

Coca-Cola: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Coca-Cola shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Coca-Cola: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Coca-Cola were positive for all of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. These rates of return, ranging from 2.5% to 7.2%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 29, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Investors buying Coca-Cola shares for the dividend yield could be well satisfied with the result. In addition to dividend yield there have been small percentage gains in share price for all except Investor H in Table 1 above. Despite a share price loss, Investor H has still managed a 2.5% net return due the dividends received.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for Coca-Cola show the company is strong on "Profitability" and rated poorly on just about everything else.

For "Value" Coca-Cola earns "Cs" for P/E Non-GAAP, but a "B" for P/E GAAP. It is encouraging to see Coca-Cola GAAP result is not a lot less than the Non-GAAP result. I am always concerned the Non-GAAP results might be inappropriately inflated when companies report Non-GAAP results well above GAAP results. Coca-Cola also justifiably earns a "B" for dividend yield. The areas bringing Coca-Cola "Value" rating down are EV to Sales, EBITDA and EBIT, and Price to Sales, Book and Cash Flow.

If I click on "Growth," I'm taken to a list of 19 fundamental measures each individually graded. For twelve of these 19 measures Coca-Cola earns five "As" and seven "Bs", for growth compared to sector medians. The areas bringing the "Growth" rating down are EPS FWD Long Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) and dividend per share growth. Dividend growth rates have been progressively reducing for Coca-Cola, with small increases just sufficient to maintain a semblance of growth.

The "A+" for "Profitability" reflects above sector performance for Return on Capital, Gross Profit and EBITDA and EBIT Margins, and Cash Flow metrics. The only area of weakness is Asset Turnover Ratio (TTM).

For "Momentum" Coca-Cola earns "Cs" and a "D" for share price momentum for 3 months to 1 year, once again compared to sector performance.

For "Revisions" Coca-Cola earns an "F" due to 20 downward EPS revisions and nil upward revisions over the last 90 days. The sector median also has nil upgrades over the last 90 days, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made the less certain they become. The 2023 and 2024 estimates, due to being covered by only 1 analyst, will be even more uncertain. Although I will include these in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions in respect of these out years.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Coca-Cola. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of growth rate of negative (10.9%) for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be 11.7% up on 2020 but still down (0.3%) on 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate for 2022 EPS is up 9% on 2021, indicating an expectation of improved rate of growth compared to the 2017 to 2019 period. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of 6% for the consensus case, 10% for the high case, and 1% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 21.81 (current P/E ratio Q1-2020 TTM). The current P/E ratio of 21.81 is below the historical median of 22.66 and average of 23.16 per Fig. 3 above. Coca-Cola P/E ratio compares reasonably well to peers as per this peer comparison from SA Premium.

Figure 4

The takeaway from Table 2.1 is, based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Coca-Cola is likely to continue to show modest returns as in the past, as reflected in Table 1 above.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for an increase in the P/E ratio from the present 21.81 to Coca-Cola's historical median of 22.66. At the assumed higher historical level P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are 7.5% for consensus, 11.7% for high and 2.6% for low cases. This should be encouraging for any holder of the shares as there is a possibility of multiple expansion. But we also should look at the effect of possible further multiple contraction.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Stress Testing

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a decrease in the P/E ratio from the present 21.81 to Coca-Cola's historical low of 20.68 per Fig. 3 above. At the assumed lower historical level P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are ~4% for consensus and ~8% for high cases, and slightly negative for low case. In Table 2.3, I have allowed for the possibility of Coca-Cola share price falling by 10% from present level in 2020.That would take the share price down to $42.01 which is still well above the low of $36.27 recorded on March 23. In Table 2.4 below I show the result of holding off buying to wait for a possible lower share price, in this case $42.01.

Table 2.4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Stress Testing

In Table 2.4, I have assumed a later buy date than in Table 2.3, and the 10% fall in share price in 2020 occurs before buying. The later buy date results in missing out on the Q2-2020 dividend. At the assumed lower buy price, indicative returns through end of 2022 are ~8% for consensus, ~12% for high and ~3% for low cases.

Checking the Coca-Cola "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Coca-Cola Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows a decrease in Shareholders' Equity of $4.9 billion over the 3.25 years, January 1, 2017 through end of March 31, 2020. Net assets used in operations increased by $4.3 billion, comprised of $11.3 billion increase in assets, offset by an increase of $7.0 billion in liabilities excluding loans. The $11.3 billion increase in assets included $6.7 billion in goodwill and other intangibles. Total debt net of cash increased by $9.2 billion. The additional net borrowing of $9.2 billion was used to fund the increase of $4.3 billion in net assets used in operations and to cover a $4.9 billion diminution in equity. It should be noted $6.0 billion of the diminution in equity occurred in 2017 year and there appears to have been some rebuilding in shareholders' equity over the last 2.25 years. But that rebuilding of equity is rather illusory. The $4.9 billion diminution in shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years is analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 Coca-Cola Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." It is far from the worst case I have seen, but this is happening with Coca-Cola. It is of considerable importance for Coca-Cola shareholders to understand the ongoing serious impact on their investment.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2020 -

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25 year period totals to $28.5 billion, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $6.62.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $9.2 billion of costs regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Coca-Cola. Nevertheless these are real costs and reduce shareholders' equity. When taken into account they reduce EPS over the 3.25 year period by $2.12 per share.

The net income figure is arrived at after a charge of $4.6 billion for 148 million shares issued to employees. The dilutionary effect of the issue of these shares was mostly offset by a roughly similar number of shares, 142 million shares repurchased for $6.4 billion. The difference of $1.8 billion between the amount of $4.6 billion charged against net income, and the $6.4 billion paid to offset the shares issued has come out of shareholders' equity without being recognized as a charge against net income. Taking this additional cost into account further reduces EPS by $0.40 over the 3.25 year period.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect of buildings, plant and other facilities located overseas, and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Coca-Cola these charges further reduced EPS by $0.22 over the 3.25 year period.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported EPS of $6.62 has reduced to $3.87 for the 3.25 year period. That becomes a rather serious difference when dividends per share paid out over the 3.25 year total $5.00.

In absolute terms increases in equity from net income, net income adjustments, and share issues net of share repurchases was $16.7 billion compared to $21.6 billion paid out in dividends. The difference of $4.9 billion was arguably met mostly from the increase of $4.7 billion in total debt per Table 3.1 above.

Given the foregoing, I find the following excerpts from the Coca-Cola FY-2019 10-k quite disingenuous,

In addition to shares repurchased under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors, the Company's treasury stock activity also includes shares surrendered to the Company to pay the exercise price and/or to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with so-called stock swap exercises of employee stock options and/or the vesting of restricted stock issued to employees.... After investing for growth and paying dividends, we intend to use excess cash to repurchase shares over time.

Firstly, all shares currently being repurchased are no more than sufficient to include, "shares surrendered to the Company to pay the exercise price and/or to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with so-called stock swap exercises of employee stock options and/or the vesting of restricted stock issued to employees." There are, in effect, no additional shares being purchased for any other purpose.

Secondly, there has, in effect, been no excess cash generated to repurchase shares after payment of dividends. There has arguably been insufficient cash to pay dividends without additional borrowing. Net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased from 61.3% at end of 2017 to 64.3% at end of March, 2020.

Coca-Cola: Summary and Conclusions

For an investor in Coca-Cola seeking mainly dividend yield, and not too concerned with capital gains, Coca-Cola will likely continue to provide that for a considerable period ahead. Tables 2.1 to 2.4 show Coca-Cola could continue to provide decent rates of return if analysts consensus EPS estimates are met. It is only when we inspect the "equity bucket" for "leaks" we realize there are underlying issues not reflected in earnings announcements and projections. Unless Coca-Cola's business starts to produce sufficient net income per share, that does not leak out of the equity bucket to the same extent as in the past, maintenance of the dividend will come under increasing pressure. If dividend growth ceases, or the dividend is cut, that will likely result in a lower P/E multiple causing share price falls.

Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial. Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.