V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Mega Cap Stocks For June 2020

These very large market cap stocks are a unique extension of my MDA research for breakout stocks with high frequency 10%+ gains in 130 out of 159 trading weeks (81.8%).

The May portfolio finishes the first month +3.63% with 4 of 5 selections positive led by GRMN +11.1%, TROW +4.6%, and CMI +3.7% plus high dividends not included in returns.

V&M Breakouts: 5 Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For June 2020

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA), adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves are found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These 5 stocks have above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For June 2020

Allstate Corp. (ALL)

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Unlike many other market based selection approaches, these picks are based on a proprietary algorithm using key variables across fundamental, technical, and behavioral finance characteristics. The justification for the selections is detailed in the research analysis link above that explains the algorithm and variable approach. Much of the narrative detailed below has been added to provide readers with familiar measures to consider for your own due diligence.

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for June

(StockRover)

Dividend Calendar

(StockRover)

The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Allstate Corp.

In addition to strong positive fundamental factors shown below, certain key technical and behavioral variables are very positive for ALL. For example, the high net inflows to ALL have returned to levels comparable to early February but significantly ahead of the same price recovery expected with degree of positive sentiment.

(FinViz)

(StockRover)

(StockRover)

(FinViz)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial delivered a strong Q1 earnings and revenue beat on May 6th and is likely to continue higher with strong net inflows and very positive investor sentiment. Watch for the continuation of the bullish stair-step technical price behavior as the financial sector continues to get stronger and higher levels of investment. AMP is likely to retest prior resistance around $160/share price levels in the near term.

(FinViz)

(StockRover)

(StockRover)

(FinViz)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.

Prior Growth & Dividend Breakout stocks

A sample of prior MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks from the full portfolios exclusive to subscribers are as follows:

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For May 2020

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) +11.1%

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) +4.56%

Cummins Inc. (CMI) +3.73%

ConocoPhillips (COP) +0.19%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For April 2020

KLA Corporation (KLAC) +22.4%

BlackRock Inc. (BLK) +20.2%

Intel Corporation (INTC) +16.3%

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) +13.3%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For March 2020

The Clorox Company (CLX) +29.4%

The Kroger Company (KR) +15.96%

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) +12.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) -6.52%

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large-cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long NAIL, LABU, SOXL, BNKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.