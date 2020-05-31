Summary

The oil sector should start to recover as the global COVID-19 lockdowns start to be eased and oil demand picks up.

Traders may want to consider a long US oil 3x leveraged play - MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN.

The NRGU ETN offers an exciting high-risk/high-reward product. The upside may be a multi-bagger, and the downside may be 100% capital loss. Suitable for sophisticated investors only.