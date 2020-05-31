The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN Offers A Good Way To Bet On A U.S. Oil Miners Recovery
by: Matt Bohlsen
Summary
The oil sector should start to recover as the global COVID-19 lockdowns start to be eased and oil demand picks up.
Traders may want to consider a long US oil 3x leveraged play - MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN.
The NRGU ETN offers an exciting high-risk/high-reward product. The upside may be a multi-bagger, and the downside may be 100% capital loss. Suitable for sophisticated investors only.
This article first appeared in Trend Investing on May 1, 2020; therefore all data is as of this date.
As global economic activity (particularly transport) begins to recover after the lockdowns from COVID-19, I am