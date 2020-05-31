The NRGU ETN offers an exciting high-risk/high-reward product. The upside may be a multi-bagger, and the downside may be 100% capital loss. Suitable for sophisticated investors only.

Traders may want to consider a long US oil 3x leveraged play - MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN.

The oil sector should start to recover as the global COVID-19 lockdowns start to be eased and oil demand picks up.

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on May 1, 2020; therefore all data is as of this date.

As global economic activity (particularly transport) begins to recover after the lockdowns from COVID-19, I am expecting the oil price to steadily recover. Whilst there is excess oil inventory currently and supply has exceeded demand, the hope is that this well soon balance, resulting in a recovery of the oil sector.

Coronavirus update, countries starting to reopen

As of May 1, 2020, globally there are currently 3,308,233 confirmed cases and 234,105 deaths from COVID-19. Globally, new cases per day have stabilized and may soon start to decline. The trend so far is those who got coronavirus first have recovered first.

Global daily new coronavirus cases as of May 1, 2020

US

The US is still struggling to reduce coronavirus daily new cases, but at least it has flattened the curve. May should hopefully see the US follow what happened in China, South Korea, Iran, etc. who were first to suffer but are now dramatically improved.

As of late April 2020, more than 97% of the US population is currently under a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump has indicated many states can reopen by May 1 and shared federal guidelines for restarting the economy with governors. You can read more here. I am expecting by late May and into June, things will have improved a lot in the US, based on what happened in other countries.

US daily new coronavirus cases as of May 1, 2020

The countries that were hit first by coronavirus are mostly doing well now after about three months of suffering

Those countries that were hit first by coronavirus such as China, South Korea and Iran are largely now doing well, as it appears containment and time (about three months) have massively slowed the virus. Social distancing, masks and hygiene, testing and contact tracing with isolation when necessary continue to be significant factors curtailing the virus.

South Korea daily new coronavirus cases as of May 1, 2020

Many countries are now reopening

Countries that have begun reopening include: China, South Korea, Iran, Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Poland, Albania, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Australia. These countries have mostly dramatically contained the coronavirus spread, as we can see in the Germany chart below. The above countries now all have similar charts.

Germany daily new coronavirus cases as of May 1, 2020

2020 Oil price collapse

The 2020 oil price collapse was mostly caused by a dramatic fall in oil demand due to the COVID-19 global lockdowns, as people commuted much less. A Russian/OPEC price war was also an early 2020 factor, which is now largely resolved for now. Oil inventory is currently very large, to the point where oil storage reserves are almost full, and last month the May oil futures contract turned negative. Simply put, this is why the oil price has fallen so hard and fast.

The (US) WTI Oil price collapse of February/March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns - Currently USD 19.56/barrel (June delivery contract)

Note: West Texas Intermediate (WTI), also known as Texas light sweet, is a grade of crude oil used as a benchmark in oil pricing. It is the underlying commodity of New York Mercantile Exchange's oil futures contracts.

Reopening can lead to an oil sector recovery

As the global economy reopens, there are several ways to trade the potential oil recovery, but on this occasion I have chosen a "3x leveraged" Exchange Traded Note (ETN) as my method of choice.

I selected the ETN for the following main reasons:

3x leverage - The ETN aims to move about 3x higher or lower due to the use of derivatives, based on the performance of the underlying basket of stocks in the index.

Exposure to the US big oil miners (not directly to the oil) - This means that on occasions the oil price may move lower, but the oil miners may not react, or may move higher, given how oversold the oil sector is right now. If we get a strong oil price recovery the miners are also leveraged to the oil price recovery. So in effect there is a "double leverage" - the ETN's leverage, and the miner's stock price leverage to oil.

Note: Leveraged ETFs/ETNs use debt and/or derivatives to generate double or triple the daily performance of a certain index or asset class. Leveraged ETFs/ETNs typically amplify daily returns by either two or three times, and can be either long (bull) or short (bear) ETFs, or ETNs.

Note: This investment is more suited as a shorter-term (<1 year) trade rather than a longer-term buy and hold, due to the leverage set-up that uses daily derivatives trading. It is also suited to sophisticated or professional investors who understand the risk.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) - Price = USD 4.46

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN price chart (April 2019 to April 30, 2020)

Purpose

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN has been set up for investors who want to go long (are bullish) on the collective of 10 equally weighted US oil miners in the Index basket (see below), with a 3x leverage.

Fund Profile

NRGU is an exchange traded note launched by Bank of Montreal. The note seeks to track 3x the daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index's total return calculated on a daily basis. The index represents the public equity markets of the United States. It uses derivatives to include the stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The index comprises of the growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. The ETN will mature on March 25, 2039. NRGU was formed on April 9, 2019 and is domiciled in the United States.

The MicroSectors product owner REX Shares quotes:

The notes are senior unsecured medium-term notes issued by Bank of Montreal with a return linked to a three times leveraged participation in the performance of the index, compounded daily, less a Daily Investor Fee, the Daily Financing Charge and, if applicable, the Redemption Fee Amount. The index is an equal-dollar weighted index designed to represent the 10 U.S. listed stocks with the largest market capitalization in the energy/oil sector.

The current Solactive MicroSectorsTM U.S. Big Oil Index

As shown below, the NRGU ETN return for the past one month was -89.7% due to the collapse in oil prices and hence the US mining companies' (in the Index) stock prices over the past month or so due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. The 3x leverage of the ETN magnified the loss.

NRGU performance since inception

NRGU back tested hypothetical performance and relative performance to the index

NRGU details - Management (investor) fees and interest rate expenses

Risks

Lower oil prices may lead to lower prices for US miners in the ETN.

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN is suited to sophisticated investors only, and suitable for shorter-term trading.

The 3x leverage magnifies both positive and negative returns of the underlying index by approximately three-fold.

The ETN uses derivatives which can lead to 100% loss of capital.

Timing risk - Should oil miners in the index have consecutive days of negative returns, an investor's capital can be wiped out quickly. Hence investors may choose to use stop-losses, or monitor the ETN closely. Another approach which I follow is to invest no more than you can afford to lose.

The ETN may trade above or below its Net Asset Value (NAV) due to market sentiment.

Management and currency risk. The ETN is in USD.

The usual stock market risks - Liquidity, volatility, sentiment.

MicroSectors warns investors:

The ETNs are intended to be daily trading tools for sophisticated investors to manage daily trading risks as part of an overall diversified portfolio. They are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. You should proceed with extreme caution in considering an investment in the ETNs.

Further reading

NRGU is a 3x leveraged bet on the performance of 10 underlying big US oil companies (the ETN uses derivatives)

Conclusion

My view at this time is that we will continue to see countries come out of lockdown and hence global oil demand pick up sharply in the weeks ahead. This should boost the US oil miners' stock prices, and hence the NRGU ETN should hopefully do very well. The key to this trade will be getting the timing reasonably right.

NRGU offers an exciting high-risk/high-reward product. Given the current low point in the oil sector and hoped global recovery, I view NRGU as having asymmetric risk versus reward. The upside may be a multi-bagger, and the downside may be 100% capital loss.

My view is investors should limit their exposure to invest no more than you can afford to lose (or use stop-losses and monitor closely), as the ETN has several layers of risk due to derivatives use and leverage, as well as the current state of play of the oil sector which is gripped in oversupply and uncertainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.