The stock has been trending higher since early 2019 and a trend channel has defined the different cycles within the overall trend.

Earnings are expected to increase over the third quarter of last year while the revenue is expected to decline.

Very few stocks have been able to maintain their upward trends through 2020 and especially during the big selloff in February and March. Campbell Soup (CPB) is one of those few companies. The company is a staple in American homes with brands like Campbell’s Soup, SpaghettiOs, V8, Swanson, and Pepperidge Farms. Being such a staple may have helped the company in recent months as consumers have been forced to stay at home and cook for themselves more rather than go out to eat.

Campbell is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Wednesday and that earnings report could show constant earnings and revenue growth for the company. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.71 per share for the quarter after earning $0.56 in the third quarter of 2019. This would mark an increase of 26.8% over last year’s results.

Over the last three years, Campbell has seen its earnings decline by an average of 9% per year, but EPS was up 11% in the second quarter. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 22% for fiscal 2020 as a whole.

While earnings look to be improving, revenue looks to be heading in the opposite direction. Revenue has increased by 2% per year over the last three years and it was flat in the second quarter. The current revenue estimate for the third quarter is at $2.17 billion and that is 9.2% lower than the $2.39 billion reported in the third quarter of 2019. For the year, revenue is expected to drop 7.3%.

The management efficiency measurements for Campbell are somewhat mixed. The return on equity is far higher than the average company at 56.4%, but the profit margin is slightly below average at 11.2%.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is currently trading with a trailing P/E of 31.36 and a forward P/E of 17.36. The trailing P/E is slightly higher than the current average. The company does pay a dividend and the current yield is 2.8%.

Personally, I think the overall fundamental picture for Campbell is pretty strong. The only negatives among the bunch are the expected revenue decline and the below average profit margin. I wouldn’t be surprised if the company beats its revenue estimate as the pandemic should have helped boost the sales of the core products Campbell offers.

The Stock has been Trending Higher Since the Beginning of 2019

In 2018, Campbell’s stock found support in the $30.50 area on a couple of occasions. In February of 2019, the stock dropped below the $31 level again, but turned higher and has been trending higher ever since. Even during the pullback in the overall market in February and March, Campbell held up rather well.

I drew a loose trend channel that I believe defines the trend rather well. Every weekly close is contained within the channel. Yes, there have been spikes that have moved the stock above the upper rail within the week, but it never closed the week above it. The stock also dropped below the lower rail during the big drop in March.

The current price is almost directly in the middle of the channel, maybe a little closer to the bottom rail than it is the upper rail. The 10-week RSI is right in the middle of its range while the stochastic readings are in the upper half of their range.

The stock is trading right at its 13-week moving average currently and above the 52-week and the 104-week. You can’t even see the 52-week currently because the lower rail of the channel is hiding it.

Sentiment toward Campbell Soup is Decidedly Bearish

Even though the stock has been trending higher and even though the fundamentals are above average, sentiment toward Campbell’s stock is decidedly bearish. The short interest ratio is at 4.8. Short interest did increase slightly in the first half of May and trading volume has been on the decline since the selloff in February and March.

There are 20 analysts covering Campbell Soup at this time with only three of them giving the stock a “buy” rating. There are 13 “hold” ratings and four “sell” ratings. This puts the overall buy percentage at 15% and that is incredibly low for a company that seems to be on such solid footing.

Option traders are slightly more bullish than analysts and short sellers. There are 10,669 puts open and 12,814 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.833 and that is slightly lower than the average stock. The overall open interest through next January is rather low with the total number of shares represented being 2.35 million. Campbell Soup averages daily trading volume of 3.35 million, so the option open interest represents less than a day of average volume.

My Current Take on Campbell Soup

I am bullish on Campbell Soup. The company’s fundamentals are solid with the earnings growth improving and the ROE being well above average. Yes, the expected revenue decline is a concern, but not a big one, and as I pointed out earlier, I wouldn’t be surprised if the company surprises to the upside on revenue.

The technical picture looks good with the stock trending higher within an upwardly sloped trend channel. There are different layers of support in place that should help guide the stock higher over the next few quarters.

The icing on the cake for me is the negative sentiment toward the stock. Short sellers may have to cover their positions and that will add buying pressure to the stock. The bearish analysts can move to a more bullish stance with upgrades and that can help propel the stock higher as well. The put/call ratio is the only one of the three sentiment indicators that shows any signs of optimism, but with the open interest being so low, I don’t see the options playing a big role in whether the stock moves higher or not.

Campbell Soup is part of the consumer staples sector, so I don’t expect it to double in price in the next six months or anything like that. No, it’s not a sexy new biotech or tech stock, but I see the stock continuing to trend higher throughout the rest of the year. I can see it moving past its all-time high of $60.34 before the end of the year and possibly as high as $65. I would keep an eye on the lower rail of the channel and the 52-week moving average as a potential stop-loss point. A weekly close below either of those two lines would be concerning to me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.