These are uncertain times. With times like this comes risk, but reward exists as well. You need only look for it. One great example here can be seen by looking at discount retailer Dollar General (DG). Management reported a stellar quarter and signs that this year will be stupendous. Some uncertainty, according to the firm, does exist moving forward, but if recent results are any indicator of what the future holds, investors should feel awfully bullish at the moment.

A blowout quarter

The rise of COVID-19 has been painful for most companies and most industries. For some firms, it has even served as a death knell of sorts. For Dollar General, though, it has been a blessing. The retailer has seen robust growth, fueled by demand as more people hoarded supplies and as domestic consumption (in some respects) remained strong. To see this, we need only look at the company's first-quarter results. According to management, for starters, revenue for the firm in the quarter came in at $8.45 billion. This represents an increase of 27.6% compared to the $6.62 billion seen the same quarter last year.

Growth in sales was a bit uneven, with consumables accounting for 81.6% of that growth with a year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The fastest-growing category disclosed by management, though, was the 32.6% expansion seen under Home Products. One might think that this growth would be driven by strong store growth, but that's only a small part of the overall pie. Based on the data provided, the company added 250 new locations in the latest quarter. This brings the firm's store count to 16,500, up 5.8% from the 15,597 locations seen the same time last year. This certainly added to the company's revenue, but the primary growth came from strong same-store sales growth relative to last year's first quarter. Over this time frame, same-store sales grew 21.7%.

Revenue isn't the only financial metric from Dollar General to fare well during this pandemic. Net income, for instance, also surged, rising from $385.01 million in last year's first quarter to $650.45 million this year. On a per-share basis, the company grew 73%, growing from $1.48 to $2.56. Net income is important, but it's not the only measure of profitability investors should be paying attention to. Perhaps more impressive is what happened with the retailer's operating cash flow. This metric more than tripled, rising from $574.20 million in 2019 to $1.74 billion this year.

During these tough times, management has not been blasé to the risks involved. Instead of taking this growth for granted, the firm has taken the opportunity to improve its balance sheet. As of the end of its latest quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.67 billion. This is a massive increase over the $271 million seen a year earlier and it's up from the $240.32 million seen just one quarter ago. The firm was able to do this through a mixture of its strong earnings and cash flows, combined with the issuance of debt. Not only that, but management also reported $1.1 billion in capacity under its revolving credit facility, providing it with plenty of leeway in the event that times do get tough.

One preemptive measure management also took during the quarter was to temporarily suspend its $1.15 billion stock repurchase program. The firm only acquired about 0.5 million units during the quarter, equal to roughly $63 million. It's a real shame management didn't step up those purchases, because with shares at $184.11 apiece as of this writing, the business got a return of 31.7% for investors. That same $63 million would be worth about $83 million today. Buying back, say, $300 million worth of stock at the same price would have translated to an implied return for shareholders of $95 million as opposed to just $20 million. Despite this cautionary step, the firm did elect to pay $60 million in what it called "appreciation bonuses" to its front-line workers.

By every measure, investors in Dollar General should be ecstatic. I don't believe this kind of growth will continue for subsequent quarters, but even if we return to status-quo style growth, the picture will look good for investors. The real risk, though, is the possibility that demand has been frontloaded and that a return to normal might cause a pullback of sorts in the months to come. While this is a possibility, the fact that most of the business's revenue came from consumables should mean that the probable impact of this will be limited. Even so, management is not taking any chances.

Back on March 12th, management issued guidance calling for comparable store sales growth this year of between 2.5% and 3%, with net revenue growth of between 7.5% and 8% for the year. Included in this plan is the addition of 1,000 stores, plus 1,500 store remodels, and 80 relocations. Management still intends to keep with this expansion strategy, keeping capex at between $925 million and $975 million. It also believes that financial results for the year are likely to come in stronger than the sales estimate and the 12% EPS growth (10% excluding certain legal costs). However, in light of the significant uncertainty created by the pandemic, the firm has elected to suspend guidance for the foreseeable future. Not enough is known about consumer behavior to appropriately peg potential revenue and earnings growth as the pandemic winds down.

Takeaway

Right now, a lot of interesting things are happening for Dollar General and its shareholders. The discount retailer did have a blowout quarter, but the current environment injects uncertainty into the equation. More likely than not, the picture will continue to look upbeat for this firm, but for how long and to what degree is really impossible to predict. I do feel that investors should not expect this kind of year-over-year growth to continue beyond perhaps the second quarter, but I would also be surprised, because of the firm's sales mix, to see any sort of weakening in year-over-year figures caused by the effects of front-loading sales so far this year.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.