Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 31

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 800 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) 0.34 0.2 -41.18% 5 Lamar Advertising Co. (NASDAQ:LAMR) 1 0.5 -50.00% 7 National Research Corporation (NRC) 0.19 0 -100.00% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun. 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet Inc. (AVT) 6/17 0.21 27.24 3.08% 7 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 6/17 0.58 110.67 2.10% 9 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 6/17 0.08 8.57 3.73% 6 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 6/17 0.26 45.08 2.31% 6 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 6/15 0.15 17.5 3.43% 8

Tuesday, Jun. 2 (Ex-Div 6/3)

None

Wednesday, Jun. 3 (Ex-Div 6/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corp. (AL) 7/9 0.15 30.11 1.99% 8 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6/19 0.27 24.86 4.34% 5 Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC.PK) 6/26 0.18 24.12 2.99% 6 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 6/19 0.26 28.06 3.71% 8 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.31 60.48 2.05% 5 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 6/17 0.28 22.94 4.88% 9 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 6/26 0.16 355.02 0.18% 8 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 7/1 0.155 11.31 5.48% 7 Trane Technologies (TT) 6/30 0.53 90.21 2.35% 8 United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 6/19 0.33 26.83 4.92% 7

Thursday, Jun. 4 (Ex-Div 6/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 6/22 0.14 20.35 2.75% 7 Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 6/17 0.09 11.09 Special 9 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 6/15 1.05 63.76 6.59% 9

Friday, Jun. 5 (Ex-Div 6/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) 6/30 0.49 51.04 3.84% 9 TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6/23 0.28 15.41 7.27% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 6/3 0.2 3.1% Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 6/2 0.11 1.7% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 6/3 0.25 4.3% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 6/8 0.19 1.2% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 6/5 0.68 3.6% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 6/4 0.44 3.7% FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 6/5 0.17 1.5% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 6/3 0.13 3.6% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/5 0.9 2.5% Matson Inc. (MATX) 6/4 0.22 3.1% MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 6/5 0.2 0.8% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 6/8 0.26 2.7% PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 6/2 0.32 1.7% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 6/2 0.22 3.1% S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 6/2 0.28 5.0% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/5 0.48 2.4% Timken Company (TKR) 6/3 0.28 2.6% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 6/5 0.34 1.3%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.