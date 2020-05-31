Equinor ASA (EQNR) is a Norwegian multinational energy company headquartered in Stavanger, operating through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Marketing, Midstream, and Processing (MMP); and other segments that include new energy solutions. The portfolio recalibration and focus on reduction of the breakeven price which was prioritized after the mid-2010s oil price slump are bearing fruit now. Together with a rather robust balance sheet and strong assets, Equinor is definitely among the safer oil picks in this environment, giving both exposure to a recovering oil market and the recovering NOK. Oil is still not out of the woods yet, but in a reversal scenario, Equinor can keep even its dividend going at a modest crude price. However, since its price has already recovered to Pre-Covid highs, the value proposition is rather weak because tanker and logistic demand is still depressed and capacity across the industry still needing to come back online.

Covid-19 Measures

Since the onset of COVID-19, the company has undertaken a number of business continuity measures to mitigate potential disruption in adapting its financial framework for uncertainty around macro. Following recent news and company comment here below the main highlights:

In March, Equinor decided to suspend the share repurchase program: total expecting saving of USD 5bn until 2022; The company also made radical adjustments to the 2020 capex, opex and exploration budget: total expecting saving of USD 3bn; The Board of Directors of Equinor has decided a cash dividend of USD 0.09 per share for the first quarter 2020, a reduction of 67% compared to fourth quarter 2019; On Wednesday April 1, Equinor executed a total of USD 5 billion in the debt capital market at low interest rate.

Equinor’s Debt/Equity stands at 60%, which is not ideal but as of end-2019, the company had $24.69 billion in total debt; most of this amount was covered by $12.6 billion in cash and current financial investments the firm amassed thanks to resilient free cash flow. Moreover, capital markets are likely still open to the company due to its more tenable breakeven price. Indeed, Equinor can be organic cash flow neutral before capital distribution in 2020 with an average oil price around USD 25 per barrel for the remaining part of the year. With debt capacity in this TINA environment, efficient financing will likely remain an option if necessary.

Assets Rotation

Following the Q1 results, the deepest net operating loss was reported by E&P International because of the $872 million impairments in the Eagle Ford shale play. Nevertheless, the Norwegian continental shelf and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in particular are bargaining chips of the company, helping them sport their low break-even price per barrel. Despite this, Equinor has offloaded the 4.88% stake it had in Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF), likely because a fully realised oil recovery is seemingly price in. Equinor holds an operating stake of 42.6% in the Johan Sverdrup field, while Lundin Energy’s subsidiary Lundin Norway has a 20% stake.

Source: Equinor Q1 Investor Presentation

Besides the low breakeven price that Johan Svedrup helps Equinor achieve, it is also one of their most important projects in the NCS that provides at least one long-lived asset, likely to produce a total of 2.7 billion barrels for the next 50 years. Moreover, it is a technological triumph, able to be powered entirely from resident Norwegian hydro power from shore.

Final thoughts

The company's liquidity is adequate and the deep dividend cut and bond issuance make the company capable to navigate the crisis. The chief concern here is that the proposed cuts in exploration spending will hamper the company's ability to discover new sources of resources. Naturally though, if the company keeps postponing projects, then there is no way that these growth ambitions will pan out. Fortunately, Equinor does have sufficient reserves to handle a year or two of poor exploration results. Based on its 2019 production levels, the company's proved reserves would last for 8.6 years in line with its peers. Given that oil, although seeing some recovery now, could be continuously hindered in its rise as underutilized capacity scales up again, a substantial amount of reserves as well as a modest breakeven price make Equinor an attractive pick among integrated energy companies. However, the value proposition is weak since the situation around oil is still so uncertain, with many end-markets unlikely to recover and be offset by increased car use.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.