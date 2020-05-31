ESS is certainly a wonderful company and this means that by Buffett's standards, it's still a Buy today.

ESS boasts some of the most impressive historical results that you can find in REITdom.

We've recently featured Essex Property Trust (ESS) in list-based articles, highlighting some of our safest and most reliable picks in today's volatile markets. This week, we also interviewed Essex CEO, Michael Schall on iREIT TV. To conclude our recent coverage of ESS, we wanted to perform a deep dive into this multi-family REIT.

Without a doubt, ESS boasts some of the most impressive historical results that you can find in REITdom. The company's past results are broadcast proudly on the home page of ESS's investor relations website. As you can see in the image captured below, the company has generated 17% compounded total returns for shareholders since it began public in 1994.

Source: ESS IR Home Page

This data was also included in a recent company overview presentation, showing ESS's strong historical outperformance relative to its apartment peers, its REIT peers, and the broad market in general.

Source: ESS Feb-March Investor Presentation

For comparison's sake, we'll reference another historical performance note posted on the home page of another popular REIT's investor relations website. Realty Income (O) is one of our favorite REITs. O is known as "The Monthly Dividend Company" and is beloved by many income oriented investors. Like Essex, Realty Income also began to be publicly traded in 1994. And, as you can see, O has also produced strong double-digit compounded returns since its IPO date.

Source: O IR Home Page

14.6% compounded returns are great. However, Essex's 17% are even greater. With this in mind, we find it curious that Realty Income gets so much (well deserved) fanfare among income-oriented and dividend-growth investors while Essex appears to be relatively under-owned and, frankly speaking, unloved, relative to its performance history.

While the past cannot accurately predict the future, we're firm believers in the idea that excellence, like ESS has produced, does not happen by accident. And, with that in mind, we wanted to highlight ESS as a blue-chip name that investors should consider adding to their portfolios during these troubling times.

Company Overview

Essex owns approximately 62,000 apartment units. All of these properties are located on the West Coast of the United States. In our recent interview with Michael Schall, he noted that Essex communities are located primarily in the "tech markets", meaning the Seattle Metro area (where roughly 18% of the company's assets lie), Northern California (think San Francisco, Oakland, and the Silicon Valley area of Santa Clara, where roughly 41% of its assets lie), and Southern California (constituting Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, where the remaining 41% of its assets lie).

During our interview, Schall also highlighted the fact that the West Coast of the United States would "rank about number five in terms of the economy size, relative to the world economy. So, it's a pretty large area and a pretty dynamic and diverse place to do business, as well."

In a recent company presentation, ESS highlighted the fact that the after-tax cost premium to own a home versus renting is roughly 74% in Essex markets, implying that there is a strong economic incentive to rent.

Furthermore, due to Essex's proximity to many of the world's leading technology companies, the amount of high-paying jobs and job openings continue to increase. The rising pay of such jobs has outpaced the rent growth in California (which has been relatively strong compared with other markets across the country), meaning that even though rents are higher, they are also more affordable.

At the end of the fourth quarter, ESS compiled date related to the job opening at the major tech firms that operate in its geographical areas. It found that job openings at these firms was at an all-time high. This is obviously good news for the supply/demand metrics in the local rental markets.

Source: ESS Feb-March Investor Presentation

What's more, looking back over the prior decade, as well as in more recent years, the Essex Property markets have experienced higher job growth overall (not just from tech companies). These strong trends aren't expected to change anytime soon.

Source: ESS Feb-March Investor Presentation

The Dividend

These strong underlying supply/demand metrics have allowed ESS to generate strong and reliable fundamental growth over the years. Not only has this fundamental growth led to the total return outperformance highlighted above, but it has also allowed ESS to pay one of the most reliably increasing dividends that we track in the REIT space.

According to the U.S. Dividend Champions List, Essex has a 26-year annual dividend growth streak. This makes the stock a Dividend Champion (meaning it has a streak of greater than 25 years), one of the highest honors among dividend-growth stocks. There are only 139 U.S. Dividend Champions. Only seven of these companies are REITs. So, Essex's dividend growth performance has certainly separated itself from the competition.

Source: ESS Feb-March Investor Presentation

What's more, Essex isn't a company known for token increases or low dividend growth. As you can see in the image above, the company's long-term dividend growth rate is 6.4%.

Right now, the company's stock yields roughly 3.4%. This isn't the highest REIT dividend yield that you'll find, by any means. But continued strong FFO growth performance leads to above average dividend growth figures. While the COVID-19 environment will likely lead to a bottom-line slowdown in the short term, we suspect that ESS's growth will quickly revert back towards historical averages once COVID-19 is solved. And with that in mind, we find this company's 3.4% yield very attractive due to its outsize growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact

When asked about the COVID-19 threat to his business, Schall responded by saying, "I've been here for almost 34 years now. I've never seen anything like it."

He noted that this operating environment was even more difficult than the Great Recession was because of the regulations being put in place with regard to protecting tenants from eviction due to the massive job losses that he's seeing in his markets.

However, while acknowledging short-term headwinds, Schall remained bullish on the long-term prospects of his company due to secular trends like continued population growth in the state of California (he noted that the state is expected to have roughly 50 million people living in it by 2050) and the chronic housing shortage that California has exhibited throughout the years.

In the short term, rents are expected to drop a bit due to the COVID-19 disease and the uptick in tenant volatility; however, this is expected to be a fleeting phenomenon.

Schall did note that the COVID-19 shutdown is lasting longer than initial expected and "the longer the shutdown exists, the longer probably it's going to take to recover, is what I would guess." However the fact remains that the supply/demand metrics on a macro scale with regard to housing in California as a whole - and more specifically, in the high demand markets that Essex has focused on - are much more attractive than they are in many other areas of the country.

Because of high regulations in the state, it's difficult to build properties in California. With this in mind, it's no wonder that the new supply of housing represents less than 1% of the existing stock in the state.

Also, from a social-distancing perspective, it's important to note that ESS is not heavily invested in the high-rise sort of properties that we've seen struggle in recent months. Crowded lobbies and elevators have become demonized in the COVID world and we've noticed high-rise office REITs struggling (which is also due to the work-from-home trend that has arisen from the shutdown).

Yet ESS only operates a handful of high rise buildings. The vast majority of its properties falling into the "garden", "podium" or "wrap around" styles, which appear to be much more attractive to potential renters.

Another Black Swan Risk: Earth Quakes

What makes a Black Swan event a Black Swan event is the unpredictable nature of it. And while everyone is well aware that the West Coast of the United States - and California in particular - is riddled with fault lines, no one knows when the next destructive earthquake will occur. However, when thinking about a company that owns assets located primarily in these high-risk areas, we've expressed obvious concern.

During our interview with ESS management, CEO Michael Schall provided us with a bit of clarity into the risk-mitigation steps that his company takes with regard to this potentially destructive natural disaster.

Regarding earthquakes, Schall said that there is a multi-step process to risk mitigation here. First and foremost, before making any acquisitions, Essex's team performs an earthquake viability report on the structure (he said, "essentially SEL and SUL studies").

Furthermore, the company will remediate buildings after acquisition to improve the resistance to lateral loads scores. With regard to these studies and the company's earthquake structure analysis, Schall said, "And we think we have probably the most renowned, seismic consultant on the West Coast, who's very good."

That's step one. Up next is data analysis of the probable maximum loss assessment throughout its portfolio to identify where its greatest risks are in the event of a devastating quake. Then, using this data, the company buys earthquake insurance.

Once again, management highlighted the benefits of its non-high rise focus here because the taller, more densely populated buildings are generally at higher risk during an earthquake event.

Valuation

During the March weakness, ESS shares experienced a precipitous sell-off. Actually, ESS's downtrend dates back a bit further than the start of the COVID-19 issues in late February. ESS made its current 52-week high of $334.17 back near the beginning of the fourth quarter. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, from early November to late March ESS's share price fell some 47% to its 52-week lows of $175.81.

Source F.A.S.T. Graphs

Prior to the recent sell-off, it appears that ESS was trading at a valuation premium that was unjustified. Shares carried a P/FFO multiple of neatly 25x in late 2019. This figure is roughly 32% above its long-term P/FFO average of 18.68x.

Looking at the valuation from a P/AFFO perspective, we see similar overvaluation. In late 2019, ESS shares traded with a P/AFFO multiple of roughly 27x, which was roughly 18% above its average long-term P/AFFO multiple of 22.9x.

While these overvalued levels may have called for a sell-off, they certainly didn't call for a decline of nearly 50%. During the March sell-off, it appears the market overreacted (which is a normal thing when fear is so abundant), pushing ESS's P/FFO and P/AFFO levels down to 13.1x and 14.4x, respectively. These figures represented discounts of 29% and 37%, relative to the long-term averages.

In recent weeks, we've seen ESS's share price recover a bit. Right now, shares are trading in the $245 area, which means that their valuations are just slightly below the long-term averages.

Looking at the long-term charts, it should be clear just how rare it is for investors to have the opportunity to buy ESS at a below-average multiple. Opportunities like this basically only arise for this blue-chip name during recessions. So, while ESS shares have already rallied nearly 40% off of their recent lows, we still find them attractive valued today.

As Warren Buffett says, "It's far greater to buy shares of a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Unfortunately, anyone who didn't take advantage of the March lows may have all missed the boat to buy a wonderful company at a wonderful price, but in our view, ESS is certainly a wonderful company and this means that by Buffett's standards, it's still a Buy today.

