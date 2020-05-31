Recent news following production and inventory reduction will only lead to plummeting sales.

Declining motorcycle sales in the US home market (>50% contribution to sales).

Background

Harley-Davidson,Inc. (HOG) manufactures and sells custom luxury motorcycles through a network of independent dealers worldwide. HOG reports its business under two segments, Motorcycles and Financial Services. The Motorcycles Segment can be split mainly into sales from Motorcycles, Parts & Accessories, General Merchandise and Licensing, whereas Financial Services provides financing options to customers.

HOG faces immense challenges ahead as it experiences a decline in motorcycle sales over the past 5 years.

Revenue by Segment (USD Bn, '14-'19):

Source: HOG's 10-K

Current Situation

We are currently observing two major concerning trends:

Sales in the US region (over 50% revenue contribution) has been under pressure Signs of increased competition

Weakening US Segment

There are few troublesome signs for the US segment:

Diminishing sell-in to distributors Weakening brand value as shown by declining general merchandise sales and eroding market share (market size is also shrinking)

HOG's Sell-in to distributors in the US (USD Bn, 2014-2019):

HOG sells its motorcycles through a network of independent distributors, which then sells to individual retailers. In the graph above, we see consecutive years of declining sales to distributors. Considering HOG's core aging demographic and manufacturing facilities closing due to COVID-19, we expect the company's bike deliveries to fall in the near future.

Weakening brand value:

Next, we can analyze HOG's weakening brand value by two indicators:

Merchandise Sales has been declining by -3.6% CAGR over the past 5 years Shrinking Market Share

Merchandise Sales (USD Mn, 2014-2019):

As merchandise sales in 2019 fell off by 1.9% from the previous year and 3.6% from 5 years ago, perspectives for 2020 do not look good. Furthermore, we can determine HOG's market share in the motorcycle industry by dividing number of retail sales by motorcycle registration. We compiled our findings in the table below:

Although the industry's market size is shrinking as a whole, HOG's bikes are falling out of favor as its market share plummeted by 4.7 p.p. on a 5-year period.

Increased Signs of Competition:

Next, we can compare HOG's competitors in the business by annual revenue. All the other companies experienced a positive growth rate, whereas HOG suffered a negative growth rate.

Recent Developments:

HOG share price has rallied +~7% following recent news of production reduction and dealer inventory reduction. We do not think that this is a positive development mainly due to 2 reasons:

Inventory at dealers is already at its 5 year high

Inventory at HOG itself is already at its 5 year high

Dealer Inventory:

HOG's days of inventory:

Although HOG's days inventory outstanding may decrease considerably in the future, we still expect sales to substantially decrease from production reduction.

Valuation

HOG is currently trading at 14.8x EV/EBITDA (its 5 year high is at 15.2x and 5-year low is 9.5x). We believe that the current run up has given investors another opportunity to short HOG.

Financial Projection:

Disclosure: I am/we are short HOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.