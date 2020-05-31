They also have moderately low leverage and strong liquidity, which means that their financial position appears strong enough to remain a going concern throughout this downturn.

Introduction

Whenever commodity prices crash as oil has done recently, it evidently provides investors with various contrarian investment opportunities. Whilst finding a listed oil and gas company whose share price has plunged recently takes no skills, the trick so to speak is ascertaining their probability of surviving to see any recovery and thus desirability. One such desirable contrarian opportunity that has seen their share price more than halve is Enerplus (ERF), who offers investors the two most important aspects that I seek when analyzing potential contrarian investments.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

The first aspect that I seek from a potential contrarian investment is evidence that their company is fundamentally viable during normal operating conditions. If they were not fundamentally viable outside of a downturn, then their ability to survive a downturn is questionable at best. Although different investors will likely have different ways to ascertain this aspect, my preference for an established company is to review their free cash flow performance across time throughout different operating conditions.

If an established oil and gas company has displayed no ability to generate free cash flow, then I deem them unlikely to be fundamentally viable, as continuous negative free cash flow will eventually bankrupt them due to the capital intensity and field decline of their industry. Thankfully they were able to produce free cash flow each year during 2017-2019 that averaged C$59m, even after including property and land acquisitions. Since these years were roughly middle of the road conditions, neither a boom nor a bust, it indicates that they are fundamentally viable when operating conditions recover. Whilst their free cash flow was negative before this point in time, it was only minimal and furthermore, their more recent history provides a superior reference point.

When looking at their results for the first quarter of 2020 and their operating cash flow held up surprisingly well on the surface, actually increasing 11.07% year on year. Although this was temporarily boosted by favorable working capital movements that once removed indicate that it actually decreased 39.90% year on year. Unfortunately, when the sheer volatility of oil and gas prices is combined with general uncertainties surrounding short-term economic conditions, it makes accurately forecasting their free cash flow for the remainder of the year impossible.

It was nonetheless positive to see that they are reducing their capital expenditure by 45% to only C$300m for 2020, which will help minimize cash outflows. Since this has already amounted to C$132m for the first quarter of 2020, it indicates that only another C$168m is attributable to the remainder of the year. Since their operating cash flow excluding working capital movements for the first quarter of 2020 was C$95m, it stands to reason that they may actually still be capable of completely covering this and thus produce a small degree of free cash flow for 2020.

Across the last seven years their net debt has declined, primarily thanks to various large divestitures that when combined with their recent history of producing free cash flow, indicate that they also helped place their operations on a stable path. Their recent steady net debt is further evidence that their company appears fundamentally viable, especially with their relatively sizeable cash balance that as subsequently discussed, boosts their liquidity.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow performance appears suitable, their overall financial position will be instrumental in determining their ability to survive this downturn. A strong financial position is the second important aspect that I seek when analyzing potential contrarian investments. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

When reviewing these financial metrics it can be seen that across the board they entered this downturn with moderately low leverage, with a gearing ratio of only 23.62% at the end of 2019 that is further supported by their other relevant metrics. This is a very positive sign for their ability to outlast this downturn and ultimately stand to benefit from an eventual recovery. So far despite the pain felt during the first quarter of 2020 their leverage has not worsened considerably, with their gearing ratio only increasing slightly to 24.98%.

Whilst some investors may be alarmed that their interest coverage has fallen into the negative during the first quarter of 2020, which technically means that they cannot service their debt, this is a temporary issue facing the entire oil and gas industry. This will correct itself once operating conditions improve along with earnings, in the meantime I believe that reviewing their gearing ratio provides a suitable proxy for assessing their leverage. If their operating conditions fail to ever recover, then it likely stems from an entire global economic collapse that would render most investments worthless.

It was also very positive to see that their liquidity is also quite strong, which along with their moderately low leverage should mean that they can remain a going concern throughout this downturn. Aside from their aforementioned relatively large cash balance, their current ratio of 0.94 further supports their overall liquidity position. Even though this is already quite positive, it is boosted even further through them retaining US$600m undrawn in their credit facility that does not mature until October 2023. Whilst they face the C$539m of their debt maturing by the end of 2022, since their leverage is not excessive, it stands to reason that debt markets would likely be supportive of any future refinancing activities.

Conclusion

If an investor is seeking a relatively small oil and gas company for a contrarian investment, then they appear to be a suitable selection that offers good prospects of outlasting this downturn and thus providing shareholders the ability to capitalize on any recovery. Unfortunately, the timing of this recovery remains highly debatable and thus whilst I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate, their shareholders should be braced for further volatility.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Enerplus’ Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

