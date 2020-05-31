Consumer Trends And The Changing Retail Landscape During COVID-19

Summary
People will be focusing their spend on home, family and health.
One retail trend is the growth in athleisure as the pandemic has put a spotlight on health.
The big implication of this jump in e-commerce spending is that companies will need to step up their game.
Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by a conversation with Anita Bruinsma, Consumer Discretionary Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the latest trends that will shape the future of retail in North America and around the world.