Consumer Trends And The Changing Retail Landscape During COVID-19

Includes: EMTY, FDIS, FTXD, FXD, JHMC, PASS, PSCD, RCD, RETL, RTH, VCR, WANT, XLY, XRT
by: TD Wealth
Summary

People will be focusing their spend on home, family and health.

One retail trend is the growth in athleisure as the pandemic has put a spotlight on health.

The big implication of this jump in e-commerce spending is that companies will need to step up their game.

Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by a conversation with Anita Bruinsma, Consumer Discretionary Analyst, TD Asset Management, about the latest trends that will shape the future of retail in North America and around the world.

