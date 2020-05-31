With that said, the company's cash flow is significant and at this point, it's worth investing in.

We disagree strongly with the issuance of equity at this time - especially given the issues shareholders have faced.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) is an almost $12 billion company, one of the largest U.S. focused publicly traded oil companies. The company recently had its shareholder meeting where it voted in 11 directors, including its CEO who has a history of destroying shareholder value. Additionally, the company agreed issue 400M shares, partially to pay Buffett's equity. That's a significant potential dilution. Lastly, the company cut its dividend to $0.01 / share.

Occidental Petroleum - The Business Journals

Occidental Petroleum Shareholder Meeting Results

Occidental Petroleum's shareholder meeting recently resulted in all 11 board seats being elected with 3 held by Carl Icahn's new nominations. Now, whether that happened as a result of shareholders not using their ability to vote and ignoring the election is unknown. However, results are results so that's what we'll focus on.

Additionally, two major results came from the meeting and the aftermath. First, the company passed the right to issue 400 million new shares. That's significant, it represents a potential for a max of more than 40% dilution. Second, the company chose to knock its dividend down to $0.01 / share, a symbolic dividend as the company seeks to save $360 million / year.

Occidental Petroleum Meeting Our View

To start we are incredibly disappointed with Occidental Petroleum, as the company continues its shareholder unfriendly policies.

First, we understand the logic behind cutting dividends to $0.01 instead of nothing. The aim is to prevent short-term shareholder pain due to the number of funds that can't invest in the stock at $0 dividends. Do we really feel that keeping those investors is worth $10 million the company can't afford to lose a year. Maybe not? But it's a move that should have been made 3 months ago.

However, what disappoints us is the company filing for rights to issue up to 400 million shares, or nearly half of its current outstanding share count. The $5 billion could help but it's not enough to solve the company's problems, and even if it were, it should be a last resort. The company hasn't tried the things it needs to try for significant shareholder dilution to be the response.

However, once again, the company seems to pick the path that most burns existing stockholders.

Occidental Petroleum Large Investors

Occidental Petroleum is in a unique situation because of the large investors in the company, Carl Icahn and Warren Buffett. We discuss Carl Icahn's involvement here. We also discuss Occidental Petroleum's other shareholder unfriendly move of adopting a poison pill to prevent Carl Icahn from punishing those currently in charge.

Warren Buffett is another major shareholder putting Occidental Petroleum in a difficult spot due to his preferred shares paying $800 million annually. Now Occidental Petroleum has chosen to avoid that, however, it comes with the cost of issuing shares to a 10% premium of what's owed (i.e. $220 million of stock quarterly). The aspect worth paying attention to here is that Warren Buffett's stake in Occidental Petroleum is growing at almost 10% annualized.

What Warren Buffett chooses to do with his increasing stake remains to be seen. However, it's hard to deny that he doesn't have a strong vested interest in Occidental Petroleum, and he has the cash pile to make some significant moves here.

The other significant investor group in Occidental Petroleum worth paying attention to is Anadarko Petroleum shareholders. Some of these shareholder groups have sued Occidental Petroleum arguing the company didn't demonstrate how exposed it was to falling oil prices.

The obvious counterargument here is that by definition Occidental Petroleum is exposed to prices near $0 - no one expected prices to go negative for the first time in history. The company was clear about $40 WTI being its capital expenditures and dividend breakeven. Prices dropped before that so the company was unable to meet its obligations.

Still more law expenses and more expenses for Occidental Petroleum. As increasingly large investor groups become more involved in the fall from the company from a $80 billion company to a $12 billion company, expect more large investors circling.

Occidental Petroleum Breakeven Price

What matters at this point is Occidental Petroleum's breakeven price. Occidental Petroleum is actually well positioned to succeed here.

In early-March, Occidental Petroleum announced its first dividend reduction and a capital spending reduction moving the company's breakeven to the low-$30s WTI. That's a great place to start, it's below current WTI crude oil prices. Since then, the company has cut its dividends by another $360 million annually and cut its capital expenditures by $800 million annually.

To that, the company will add $500 million in additional operating expenditure cost reductions. Given the company's production numbers, that means roughly $4 / barrel in new breakeven savings. That puts the company's breakeven in the mid-to-high $20s / barrel. Switching to paying Warren Buffett in shares adds $800 million / year putting the company in the mid-$20s / barrel.

Occidental Petroleum Hedges - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Additionally, Occidental Petroleum has its hedges which add an average ~$3 / barrel - or $106 million in additional monthly cash flow. Putting that all together gives the company a breakeven solidly in the low-to-mid-$20s / barrel WTI for 2020 expanding to the mid-to-higher-$20s / barrel WTI going into 2021.

Both of those are solidly below current prices. Additionally, it's worth noting the company's operating expenditures breakeven, on the basis of its previous years capital expenditure spending, is a mere $7 / barrel. That means stronger cash flow in the immediate term. Putting this together, we get some exciting cash flow numbers at current WTI of >$35 / barrel.

For 2020, the company, at current oil prices, is earning roughly $12 / barrel in post interest FCF. Assuming that's the average for the year, that means roughly $5-6 billion for 2020. The company could choose to reduce capital expenditures further to support that number. Going into 2021, without hedges, it's looking like more to $4-5 billion in post expense FCF.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Wall

Putting this together, Occidental Petroleum needs to handle its debt wall.

Occidental Petroleum Near Term Debt - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum currently $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company has a $5 billion credit facility, however, exchanging debt with more debt isn't necessarily helpful. However, as we saw above in our forecasts, at the midpoint of our estimates, the company should earn roughly $10 billion in additional cash flow from 2020-2021.

Counting the share issuance, and $1 billion on hand, that's actually enough for the company to meet its debt obligations. And that's assuming WTI averages $35 / barrel for the next 2 years, an incredibly low price. We expect prices to recover significantly. It's also worth noting that Occidental Petroleum has significant room to rollover its debt should it choose too.

Occidental Petroleum Bonds - Business Insider

As investors fret about Occidental Petroleum's bonds, it's worth noting the markets are putting in a fairly low bankruptcy risk. The above images show the prices of the company's 2022 bonds. They're currently at roughly 88.5% on the dollar making it an annual 8.31% yield to maturity. That's a fairly high coupon but it's not one where bankruptcy is expected.

Occidental Petroleum Future Potential

Occidental Petroleum's future potential comes from how low the company's breakeven has become as oil prices recover. For those who haven't been paying attention, WTI is already back over $35 / barrel, which is a fairly significant recovery for Occidental Petroleum.

For those who don't remember, Occidental Petroleum's WTI breakeven counting dividends (pre cut - so a >20% yield on cost) along with its previous capital spending plans was at $40 WTI. That didn't include debt pay downs but it was a respectable dividend yield. And it's a simply amazing dividend yield for those who invest today.

WTI Futures Curve - ERCE

The above image shows the WTI futures curve, which has clearly changed recently. It's worth noting that prices have already bounced up past what was predicted on May 27 after some difficulty. Current futures curves are pointing towards ~$38 WTI average in 2021, meaning another $1.5 billion in cash above our forecasts. We see much higher prices.

What happens remains to be seen but we believe that not only does Occidental Petroleum have the financial position for the downturn, they have significant recovery potential. The company continues to make shareholder unfriendly moves, however, in the immediate term we still feel that the overall risk reward is very favorable.

Occidental Petroleum Risks

Occidental Petroleum's largest risk is obviously the reverse - a significant decline in oil prices. We've included predictions for oil prices above, however, as COVID-19 has shown the unexpected can always happen for oil prices causing a significant decline. Occidental Petroleum is fundamentally a producer and susceptible to those risks.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum's leadership celebrated their job security by slashing the dividend and dramatically increasing the share count. We agree with slashing the dividend, however, given the company's share price performance we strongly disagree with whether a dilution of this magnitude is truly a requirement at this time.

However, with that said, Occidental Petroleum has a strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation at this time. We expect that the company will be able to generate continued shareholder rewards going forward making the company a quality investment. We recommend taking the opportunity to invest in Occidental Petroleum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.