I anticipate the company will see increased demand for its products as consumers look forward to the fall holiday season to balance out the negative aspects of the CoV-2 situation.

eOne may be negatively affecting the numbers at the moment, but if management exploits the asset properly, it will add value over time and will help Hasbro expand into Hollywood.

Hasbro remains in the game, even in the face of the CoV-2 crisis: it is carefully evaluating supply chains and maintaining liquidity. It is also delivering cash flow.

Here's the thing about Hasbro (HAS): it released its quarterly results recently, and as one might expect, the numbers aren't so important, considering that the SARS-CoV-2 crisis has thrown everything off-kilter.

However, there is a story to Hasbro, a high-concept one: the company should bounce back not only over the long term but even on a shorter-term scale. When the holidays arrive in the fall/winter period, consumers and their children will be happily consuming the company's products as this will be the first Christmas season under the dark auspices of an infectious agent.

That should translate to a rise in the stock, in theory at least. One would assume the company will do well in terms of earnings potential when it reports those upcoming holiday stats.

I'll be taking a brief look at the quarter and will size up the current strategy (with Entertainment One a focus). In many ways, Hasbro is a supply-chain story right now, as evidenced by the press release for the first quarter. But it's also a collection of popular brands/IP, and a burgeoning media company. There's a lot to like here.

The First Quarter

The company reported these numbers a month ago, and management clearly wants to communicate its confidence as the global community continues to combat the Covid-19 curve. The first thing shareholders should know is that the company has $1.2 billion on the balance sheet (driven in large part by debt, but still, at this time, it's good to know it was there at the date of the report). Then there is the ability to use a significant line of credit of $1.5 billion, which is attached to a revolving facility.

As for quarterly cash flow, Hasbro did pretty well. It generated a little over $290 million from operations against $265 million last year at this time. Capital spending was $31 million versus $25 million, so the over $90 million paid out to shareholders for dividends was comfortably achieved.

Although the company increased its top line to $1.1 billion from over $730 million, it reported a net loss of $0.51 per diluted share against a profit of $0.21 per diluted share. Acquisition costs were to blame, as they came in at about $150 million. Adjusted income was $0.57 per diluted share versus $0.76 per diluted share. That's a significant drop, but it did best Wall Street's expectations by the proverbial penny.

I mentioned the supply chain in my introduction, and it is indeed a relevant point. Hasbro is a company that depends on efficiency to maintain as strong a margin as it can, because it both makes and distributes plastic as its core business. I believe the company will increasingly trend toward storytelling as a main driver of value, not unlike Disney's (DIS) Marvel, the latter of which is mostly dependent on filmed-entertainment and not so much on its publishing side (publishing was obviously more important in the earlier stages of the comic-book concern's corporate existence). Until it reaches a critical mass with original content, management must still keep an eye on balancing toy budgets and supply-chain costs. Thus, the press release highlights how its distribution chain is faring during CoV-2. In China, the company seems to be doing reasonably well, judging by the summary of the current status quo; in the States, it's a different matter, as the company, by my read, seems to be playing catch-up because of all the safety restrictions. Shareholders will just have to ride that out, and it probably will be most noticeable if the company scores a hot-toy item for the holidays (odds are, it will have strong demand for a few items as is always the case during Christmas, if not the realization of a total all-out fad product). There is risk to the distribution physics, but for now, I'm going to assume management will work it out.

I'll move on to Entertainment One, as this recent purchase is the part of the company that should, over time, generate the most excitement (if the company plays its cards correctly). eOne certainly isn't generating much excitement at the moment. The segment experienced a loss of $33 million on a reported basis; on an adjusted basis, it yielded a profit of $70 million, which represented a 50% decline compared to the previous year's adjusted income.

As CEO Brian Goldner mentioned during the conference call, this is the initial three-month period with eOne attached. As such, everything is new, and it will take a while to ramp up the strategy. The first bit of business to take care of, which one might expect, was the issue of cost-synergy-identification. Goldner said $130 million in savings could be booked by 2022. He also highlighted some of the IP success that the acquisition brings to the table, such as Peppa Pig merchandise and the Netflix series based on PJ Masks.

Over the next several months, it will be difficult for the studio to complete content projects as Hollywood is now trying to figure out how to go about a new-normal production paradigm. The CEO was upfront about this during the question-and-answer session, and it became clear that delivery of filmed-entertainment will be delayed, thus likewise delaying eOne's short-term financial potential. He did say that the studio had over 100 projects in development, with 15% being dedicated to Hasbro-branded material. (I'd like to see that percentage upped as soon as possible.) The slide deck mentioned that Hasbro's Allspark unit was integrated into eOne, which is what one would expect in terms of exploiting the new acquisition.

Hasbro will certainly lean on this new unit to continue its infiltration into the Hollywood business model. If it can ramp up quickly, it can then begin to look for more consolidation opportunities. Hasbro will need to prove to its board that it knows what it's doing with eOne; if successful, it can look to other prime assets for content. While I am bullish on the studio segment, I can also say it is regrettable that something like DreamWorks Animation and Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) got away.

I suppose, too, that Hasbro could find itself being chased as an acquisition target itself. Back in October, Mike Berner proposed such a thesis. He mused on a couple of examples in the big-media space, such as Disney or Netflix (NFLX) perhaps one day being interested in the toy giant. Normally I don't look to Hasbro as a good fit for either, but I concede that, as the digital/streaming era progresses, and as non-media companies look to be media companies and media companies look for scale in all kinds of business lines (including merchandising), I'm learning that anything is possible (as long as banks are willing to line up the debt and there are available investors for that debt). It's simply another bullet point to consider with Hasbro.

Beyond eOne, the company's brands, in an overall sense, are performing well given the target demos are staying home and in need of distraction via entertainment. The gaming segment was up 30% in revenue sales. Emerging brands did take a significant drop of 19%, while the filmed-entertainment segment declined 29%. In both cases, the addition of eOne helped to drive the poor performance, so don't focus on that too much right now, as the asset will hopefully be additive over time.

Hasbro: A Long-Term Buy

Hasbro is definitely a long-term buy, but there is a lot of uncertainty in the closer term. Over the next year, the virus crisis is sure to cause volatility, and I would imagine there are better prices to be had in the near future than current levels (as of this writing, around $73). So buying on dips would be a good strategy.

But there's also the fall/Christmas season to consider. My feeling is that Hasbro shares will start to trend higher as people look to maximize celebration of the holidays after all of the disruption caused by CoV-2. Either way, Hasbro has the goods to create a long-term media business funded by cash flows derived from core merchandise models that can then act in synergy with each other. In other words, Hasbro is set to transform itself into a company that is ready to tackle the digital age and beyond.

The stock has a nice dividend yield of 3.7% (as I write this), but quite frankly, it's difficult to have confidence in many dividends right now. If the company needs to conserve cash quickly because of a bad turn in the pandemic (e.g., multiple waves of outbreaks), then today's yield may not mean much. Still, the yield is worth noting (management has stated confidence in the payout), and there are other ways for the company to conserve cash. On the other hand, the stock is considered expensive by the SA value system. These are considerations to take seriously, which is why opportunistic buying is a must, even if the stock suddenly grabs a momentum run.

Again, though, this iconic toy company is a buy for long-term portfolios. Just keep in mind the risks of current volatility trends. Hasbro will identify many opportunities for growth once an effective vaccine is easily obtainable, especially on the eOne side. This is a stock/company to watch, at the very least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in HAS over the next 72 hours.