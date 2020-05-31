In terms of execution, Daqo New Energy (DQ) has without a doubt outperformed every single peer competitor during the past decade. The company has been able to fine tune its manufacturing process to not only increase output but also decrease costs. As a result, Daqo has been able to produce very high levels of profitability especially during up cycles. In fiscal 2017, Daqo posted an annual GAAP EPS of $8.50 which if repeated would make its current market valuation appear heavily discounted. In fact up until two months ago, analysts expected Daqo to earn a record $9.60 in annual EPS this year. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted end demand and resulted in a meaningful drop in polysilicon pricing. Until Wall Street estimates fully factor the impact of polysilicon's recent pricing decline, investors should reevaluate their position in Daqo.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Despite COVID-19 shutdowns throughout China during the first quarter of 2020, Daqo was able to deliver earnings that far exceeded Wall Street estimates. On a GAAP basis, Daqo's Q1 2020 EPS of $2.28 beat analysts' estimates of $1.61. First quarter revenues also exceeded expectations by over 12%. Even though my GAAP EPS estimate of $1.82 was already significantly above analysts' average estimates, Daqo also easily topped my expectations.

There were a few reasons why Daqo far exceeded earnings expectations. First, Daqo's quarterly shipments of 19.1 metric tons[MT] was above its midpoint guidance range of 18 MT. Higher shipments obviously lifts revenues and disproportionately benefits earnings since Daqo's operating cost structure is fairly fixed. Strong shipments in the first quarter was a big surprise since it is typically the slowest quarter for the solar industry. The COVID-19 outbreak during the quarter should also have tempered expectations. Since the company's actual shipments were even above its 18.5 MT high end guidance range, it could be concluded Daqo's leading position insulated it from external shocks at least in the very short term.

Secondly, Daqo's polysilicon average selling price[ASP] during the quarter was higher than my expectations. First quarter ASP of $8.79/kg actually ticked up sequentially from $8.77/kg in Q4 2019, and were ahead of my $8.59/kg estimate. A main reason for the quarter's strong ASP was a higher mono-crystalline sales ratio of 95% compared to the previous 90% estimate given during its Q4 2019 earnings conference call. Since mono-grade polysilicon sold at over a 25% pricing premium to its lower purity multi-grade counterpart, blended ASP was able to trend slightly higher.

Lastly, Daqo continued to improve on its manufacturing cost structure. Polysilicon cost of production was $5.86/kg during the first quarter which was a big improvement from fourth quarter's $6.38/kg. Since the USD and RMB currencies were fairly stable during the quarter, the manufacturing cost decline was primarily due to operational efficiencies. My first quarter manufacturing cost estimate of $6.10/kg only factored in lower depreciation costs due to higher utilization.

The combination of higher shipments, stable ASPs, and significantly lower manufacturing costs created a perfect condition for the huge earnings upside surprise. As I mentioned in my previous Daqo article, I expected a strong first quarter so the better than expected results were not my primary focus. If sustained, the drop in polysilicon spot pricing since the start of the second quarter would severely impact Daqo's results for the rest of year.

Second Quarter Earnings

(Data compiled from PVInsights.)

As the chart above shows, polysilicon pricing has declined significantly since the start of April. Daqo's main product, mono-grade polysilicon has declined by over 15% during the past two months. If pricing stabilizes at current levels throughout June, Daqo's per kg gross profit would likely get cut by approximately half. When pressed on margins during the company's first quarter earnings conference call, management admitted the bottom line may barely be above break even.

Consequently, analysts' EPS estimates for the second quarter have been reduced from a $1.28 profit to a -$0.03 loss in just the past month. The potential sequential EPS drop from a $2.28 profit to a loss on just a 15% ASP decline shows how leveraged Daqo's profitability is to market pricing. However, unless Daqo misses its guidance by a wide margin, the second quarter should not be as dire as analysts now currently expect.

For the current second quarter, Daqo has guided shipments to range between 14.5 to 15.5 MT. Using the midpoint shipment range of 15 MT, a 95% mono-grade shipment blend, and assuming Daqo's ASPs keep in constant correlation with spot market pricing as in previous quarters, the company's second quarter earnings may be similar to my estimates below:

Daqo Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $110 million

Blended ASP: $7.35/kg

Gross Profit: $23.1 million

Gross Margin: 21%

Operating Costs: $10 million

Net Interest Expense: $6.1 million

Tax (16%): $1.1 million

Net Income: $5.9 million

Diluted Share Count: 14.7 million shares

GAAP EPS: $0.40

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share-based compensation): $0.71

While my Q2 2020 GAAP EPS estimate of $0.40 is far above the current Wall Street expectation for a -$0.03 loss, it would still represent a massive 83% sequential decline. My operating cost estimate of $10 million may be lower than analysts figures because I factor in government subsidies which have historically averaged about $1 million per quarter. Since analysts' revenue figures are not far below mine, it appears their gross margin expectation are much lower than mine. This could be accounted for if Daqo's mono-grade sales mix is lower than 95% and/or the company loses the 3% mono-grade ASP premium it has enjoyed during the past several quarters.

Second Half 2020 Earnings

While analysts may have over-reacted to the downside regarding Daqo's second quarter prospects, they may not have fully factored in the possibility of polysilicon pricing not rebounding in the second half. If polysilicon pricing stabilizes and remains at current levels during the second half of 2020, Daqo's shipments and revenues may resemble the following:

Sales Volume [MT] Price per KG Revenues Mono-Grade 37050 $7.39 $273.80 Multi-Grade 1950 $6.10 $11.90 Total 39000 $7.33 $285.69

(Data compiled using polysilicon ASPs quoted on 5/27/20 by PVInsights and assume Daqo averages a 3% pricing premium for mono-grade and 3% pricing discount for multi-grade polysilicon. Shipment volume based on mid-point annual guidance less first half estimated figures. Revenues figures in millions.)

Daqo H2 Earnings Estimate

Revenues: $285.7 million

Gross Profit: $59.7 million

Gross Margin: 20.9%

Operating Costs: $21 million

Net Interest Expense: $12.2 million

Tax (16%): $4.3 million

Net Income: $22.2 million

Diluted Share Count: 14.7 million shares

GAAP EPS: $1.51

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding share-based compensation): $2.12

This compares to current Wall Street second half estimates of $2.57 in GAAP EPS on $290.9 million in revenues. Given analysts' revenues estimate is not much higher than mine but the GAAP EPS estimate is far above mine, it appears analysts expect Daqo's shipments to fall below the company's midpoint guidance but with ASPs well above current pricing. Using their estimates with my operating parameters, it appears analysts expect polysilicon pricing to increase in the second half to average near $7.70/kg.

While this scenario is certainly possible, recent trends suggest a lower polysilicon spot price would be more likely. After a steep decline in April, mono-grade polysilicon pricing continued to drop at a faster clip than its lower quality multi-grade counterpart. This suggests new mono-grade capacity has increased and may have surpassed current levels of depressed demand. It has been known for over a year that polysilicon capacity just within China was enough to supply global demand. Despite global over-capacity on paper, Daqo's ongoing argument has been market pricing should stabilize at higher levels due to the higher manufacturing cost structure of its peers.

Understanding Recent Pricing Trends

In a rational world, Daqo has a valid point. If market pricing drops below a producer's operating production cost level, capacity should be removed. After all, no one could stay in business long if it meant losing more money than shutting down. As I detailed in a previous Daqo article, a lot of new Chinese polysilicon capacity has come online in the past year with more scheduled this year. As highlighted in Daqo's earnings presentation, the company's own capacity doubled after its new plant came online just two quarters ago.

Expected market demand in 2020 was sufficient to absorb all the new capacity, but that was before COVID-19 hit just about every country in the world. Global solar demand this year was originally forecast to hit 140 GW. Daqo's management were among the more bullish and suggested demand could even hit 150 GW. Their demand outlook was the main reason why they cited polysilicon prices could even rebound back to $10/kg later this year. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused most of the world's major economies to shut down, solar analysts lowered global demand outlook to 105 GW which would represent an annual decline of 16%.

While Daqo's market insight may be correct in explaining the higher cost structure of its main peers in China, they may not be factoring in the ability and willingness of peers to operate at cash cost of production for an extended period. For example, Daqo's cash cost of production may have reached an industry low of $5.01/kg in the first quarter. Daqo has mentioned many of its peers can only produce higher quality mono-grade polysilicon at 50% of total output compared to its current 95% level. Even if these lower tier competitors have a cash cost of production 30% higher than Daqo, they could sell multi-grade at $6.00/kg and mono-grade at $7.00/kg while remaining cash cost break-even. In this example, competitors could drive market pricing even lower than current spot market pricing.

Obviously cash cost break-even would still generate losses at the corporate level, but the only other alternative would be to shut down and lay people off. History has shown smaller commodity producers in China have been willing to operate at cash cost of production for extended periods and for as long as their balance sheet allowed. Smaller peers also typically have lower corporate cost structures which could be subsidized in part by local governments through lower utility rates. The goal has always been to keep as many people employed for as long as possible and this has made certain markets cutthroat during cyclical downturns. Unless global end demand picks up and returns to previously expected levels in the second half of this year, an increase in polysilicon spot pricing would appear highly unlikely.

Final Thoughts

In its industry vertical, Daqo has proven over the course of the past decade as a winner. They have been a significant underdog to much larger and more capitalized peers, including Western incumbent manufacturers. Despite the odds, Daqo has made correct strategic decisions and leveraged their manufacturing know-how to become the lowest cost producer of solar grade polysilicon in the world. As a result, Daqo should be able to remain profitable even as just about every other peer posts corporate losses.

Regardless, Daqo still operates in a commoditized vertical with little differential in the end product other than purity. As a result, Daqo will be more beholden to spot market pricing than downstream peers who can leverage their bankable brand in order to maintain pricing premiums. With polysilicon manufacturing capacity saturated and the willingness of its peers to operate at cash cost of production, polysilicon pricing may remain under pressure until global demand returns to pre-COVID-19 expected levels.

In my opinion which is based on what Daqo's downstream peers and customers have indicated, a quick V-shaped demand recovery all the way back to normal growth would seem highly unlikely. Due to COVID-19's impact in the first half, second half demand would have to recover to even a higher level than originally projected rate just to get back to square one. Many producers in China as evident with Daqo's own full utilization have not cut back on production and maintained annual shipment targets. This inventory will need to be cleared before any pricing rebound could occur. It is the tendency of large Chinese producers to maintain high utilization that has kept rebounds in product pricing rare and at tepid rates.

If my market assessment is correct, current Wall Street estimates for Daqo's second half earnings will need to be revised down further. If general market sentiment is negative during potential downward earnings revisions, DQ may experienced downward pricing pressure. As I've mentioned in my solar related articles, US listed solar stocks have historically been extremely volatile and bear periods can be extremely painful. Current DQ investors should consider and be willing to endure any potential negative short term stock reaction should earnings get revised lower.

A positive caveat is current market liquidity has been crazy bullish and investors have been willing to overlook any short term negative impact arising from COVID-19. DQ has remained fairly strong since the start of 2020 relative to most of its peers and even the broader market. With its earnings prospect for this year potentially less than half of original expectations just a quarter ago, the risk for and magnitude of a potential correction have in my opinion been elevated. While I am bullish on the solar sector in the longer term, there are enough uncertainties to keep more conservative investors such as myself from over-weighting DQ in the short term.

