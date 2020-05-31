Image source

Treasure hunt retailer Ross Stores (ROST) has been a strong performer for many years. The company’s focus on a robust value proposition for consumers has resonated well and driven steady comparable sales growth, driving earnings growth over time. The COVID-19 crisis is obviously derailing some of that, but I have little doubt Ross will rebound quickly from this temporary setback with little to no long-term damage. However, the stock looks like it is pricing in that eventuality already, so I think investors should wait for a meaningful pullback before making a purchase.

Above, we have the price chart along with the accumulation/distribution line, which attempts to provide investors with early warning that a rally or selloff is nearing exhaustion. When the price action diverges from the A/D line, it means that either buyers or sellers are drying up. In this case, with the share price moving higher but the A/D line going lower, it looks to me like there is at least some reason for caution on this current rally. There is strong divergence between the two, so it bears watching. If the A/D line is correct in this case in saying that the current rally is potentially exhausting, that would provide investors with what I think is needed, which is a pullback to a more favorable valuation.

Ross should be mostly insulated from long-term damage

Ross is a huge chain of stores, and it became a huge chain because its concept works in just about every environment. That’s one of the things that is very attractive about Ross from an investor’s perspective, because some retailers in particular are niche and require specific conditions to succeed. Ross has proven it can succeed in a variety of places in a variety of conditions.

Source: Investor presentation

We can see that Ross has ~1,800 total stores with 1,500+ under the Ross name and the balance of 250+ under the dd’s Discounts name. What’s interesting and relevant for today is that if we combine the company’s three largest states – California, Texas, and Florida – we get 45% of Ross’ total stores and 74% of dd’s total stores. In total, these three states make up 50% of Ross’ aggregate footprint. I don’t usually like this sort of concentration for a retailer but in this case, I think it may work to Ross’ advantage.

The current unemployment crisis has impacted every state in the US, but certainly, some more than others. A quick perusal of unemployment data from the BLS shows that California, Texas, and Florida have been impacted thus far much less than other states that are more reliant upon tourism, such as Hawaii or Nevada.

Thus, Ross should see a smaller relative impact from unemployment figures than chains that are concentrated in other areas of the country, which should serve to limit long-term damage to its brand. In fact, I’d argue that Ross would thrive in an environment where price-conscious consumers grow in number, because that is exactly the sort of customer Ross wants and needs.

The rebound should be swift

Of course, the question on every investor’s mind is when things will get back to normal. Depending upon which company you’re looking at, the answer to that question could be very different. In the case of Ross, because it has such a strong track record, it has concentration in areas of the country that are being impacted somewhat less than others, and because it thrives in an environment where value rules the consumer’s wallet, it should rebound quite quickly into calendar 2021.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have revenue for the past two fiscal years, as well as estimates for this year and next year, all in millions of dollars. Revenue growth has been in the mid- to high-single digits for the past several years, and if COVID-19 hadn’t struck, we’d see that again this year. However, with store closures across the country for several weeks, and reduced capacity thereafter, this year’s revenue number is going to be pretty ugly. Current estimates are for a 20%+ decline to $12.5 billion, but that is subject to change given the extreme uncertainty of how reopenings will go throughout the US.

However, it is next year that I’m interested in, and the rebound is currently expected to be quite swift. For all the reasons I listed above, I see this as very reasonable because if I’m right about limited or no long-term damage to Ross, there is no reason to think it shouldn’t see normalized results next year in the area of $16 billion in revenue.

Part of that will come from new store openings, but most of it will come from recovering comparable store sales, which we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

Comparable store sales have been in the 4% area for a few years, but this year is expected to see a ~19% decline. However, next year is slated to produce a 25% gain in comparable sales under current estimates, driving the rebound in revenue. If we index comparable sales to fiscal 2020 levels, a 19% decline this year followed by a 25% increase next year means that next year’s comparable sales should be ~101% of fiscal 2020’s level, or simply a return to normal. This certainly doesn’t seem like an overly ambitious target to me.

The one note of caution I’ve had on Ross in the past – and still do – is its margins. Below, I’ve plotted earnings before taxes, or EBT, which is one way to measure operating income, in millions of dollars. In addition, we have EBT as a percentage of revenue to illustrate the point.

Source: TIKR.com

EBT has risen more slowly than revenue in recent years because operating margins plateaued some time ago. This crisis certainly isn’t going to make the margin situation better, as Ross had already hit the ceiling in terms of merchandise margin and SG&A costs. With the high likelihood of additional operating costs coming with reopening, it seems reasonable to expect somewhat lower margins. This doesn’t derail the company’s future by any means, but it does imply that the stock should have a lower earnings multiple.

The bottom line

While I’ve spent a lot of digital ink here telling you how good Ross is, I will now say that I think all that goodness is priced in already.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates for this year don’t really matter to me given the tremendously unusual circumstances we find ourselves in. However, next year’s estimates are for $4.26 in EPS, which implies a rebound to a normalized state of earnings. Keep in mind that estimates for this year were ~$5 in EPS before the crisis began, so pricing in some reduced revenue growth and smaller margins easily puts us in the neighborhood of current estimates.

My qualm with Ross at this point is that shares are trading for 19 times fiscal 2023 earnings, which is where I’d put fair value. With shares trading at fair value on earnings that won’t take place for another two and a half years or so, I cannot recommend buying the stock.

I’d love to have Ross pullback and consolidate some of the recent gains, but I think we need to see 19 times fiscal 2022 earnings before Ross is a buy again. That equates to an ~$81 share price, and that is where I’d recommend the stock as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.