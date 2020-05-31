The company has continued to build out its royalty portfolio this year, and currently has 11 key royalty assets, with 9 at operations that are currently in production.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for investors in the gold space (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in FY-2020, and even the best names were thrown out with the bathwater during the mid-March turbulence.

Fortunately, most of the better names have come roaring back to new 52-week highs, and Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) is a stand-out in the group with an incredible 270% return in just 60 trading days. The catalyst for this exceptional performance is the company's continued acquisition of several key royalties in the sector, with the most notable being a 2% net-smelter-return [NSR] on Wallbridge Mining's (OTCPK:WLBMF) Fenelon Project in Quebec. Given how active the company has been in acquiring new royalty assets in the past year, Ely Gold Royalties has one of the most attractive revenue growth rates among its peers, with the potential to more than double annual revenue in FY-2020.

However, at over 100x FY-2019 sales, the company is no longer attractive from a valuation standpoint. Therefore, investors would be wise not to chase the stock above C$1.60.

(Source: Wallbridge Mining Company Presentation)

We've seen a surge in interest within the sub $1-billion market cap junior gold space since the start of May, and it seems we're seeing a subtle rotation from the bigger-cap names like Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont (GOLD) into the more speculative names. With a 250% year-to-date return, Ely Gold Royalties has clearly benefited from this tectonic shift in investment focus. The junior royalty name has put up an incredible 250% return year-to-date, and 90% return for the month of May alone, with the recently closed C$17 million financing strengthening the company's balance sheet further.

While most royalty names have been sitting on their hands for most of 2020, Ely Gold Royalties has been one of the busiest in the group, with six deals done since late January. The most significant of these was the purchase of a producing royalty on the Jerritt Canyon Mine in Nevada. This deal supplements the company's current per ton royalty interested at the mine that was acquired in Q3 2019. This deal is expected to generate roughly C$1.5 million in revenue for Ely Gold Royalties in FY-2020, with this increasing further to C$2 million in FY-2021 based on estimates. Let's take a closer look at the company below:

(Source: Veris Gold)

For those unfamiliar, royalty and streaming companies are one of the most attractive ways to play the gold sector, providing the leverage that gold stocks offer to the gold (GLD) price but without the risk that comes from dilution to build out projects or potential hiccups at operations. Ely Gold Royalties is one of the newest junior royalty companies to wade into the sector, and it's made a splash the past year based on an aggressive stance to building up its royalty portfolio, with multiple deals done in the past 18 months.

Meanwhile, the company has benefited significantly from Wallbridge Mining's exploration success at its Fenelon Gold Project, where Ely holds a 2% NSR; another reason the company has moved onto the radar of investors in the sector. In total, Ely Gold Royalties holds 11 key assets, before its recently acquired 3% NSR at the Olympic Gold Project in Nevada, with 7 of these assets expected to generate revenue for the company this year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted, the two biggest largest to Ely's revenue base are Jerritt Canyon and Gold Resource Corporation's (GORO) Isabella Pearl Project, and the company has maintained its Nevada focus based on its past success in this jurisdiction. This is one of the key advantages for the company compared to its peers, as Ely's royalty assets are in Tier-1 jurisdictions. In contrast, most royalty and streaming names have 20% to 30% of their partners operating out of Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdictions such as Africa and South America. Currently, the only two royalty names sticking with their strong Tier-1 focus are Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Ely Gold Royalties, though Ely is much smaller in size. This is evidenced by Ely Gold Royalties reporting barely C$2 million in revenue in FY-2019 compared to Osisko Gold Royalties' C$300 million in revenue reported last year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's worth noting, however, that there is one key comparison between the two companies, and this certainly bodes well for Ely. Osisko Gold Royalties was built around one massive tier-1 project in Canada, and this was the Malartic Mine operated by Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY). This has been a cornerstone asset for Osisko Gold Royalties, representing nearly one-third of its FY-2019 revenue. For Ely Gold Royalties, this cornerstone asset could end up being the Fenelon Gold Project, as Wallbridge Mining continues to delineate what looks to be a significant gold system.

While Malartic dwarfs Fenelon as Malartic is a near 20-million ounce gold deposit and Fenelon may end up proving up 3.0 to 4.5 million ounces by FY-2022, this project gives significant upside to Ely with zero risks to the capital expenditures Wallbridge must occur to delineate the project further. Assuming Wallbridge manages to produce over 80,000 ounces of gold in FY-2022, this would generate roughly $2 million in revenue for Ely Gold Royalties based on a conservative $1,650/oz gold price. Ely's 2% NSR it holds on the project. Therefore, for investors looking to play the Wallbridge story, Ely is the lowest-risk way to do so.

(Source: ElkoDaily.com)

Meanwhile, in addition to the revenue bump expected from Jerritt Canyon, and the leverage to Fenelon, Ely should finally start bringing in steady revenue from Gold Resource Corporation's Isabella Pearl Project, which went into commercial production last year. Gold Resource Corporation has seen somewhat muted production from the mine since its first gold pour with the company busy chewing through the lower-grade Isabella ore; however, the company is finally hitting the higher-grade Pearl ore. Therefore, we should see production at Isabella Pearl jump in the back half of 2020, and this is estimated to generate more than C$330,000 in revenue for Ely based on its 0.75% NSR in FY-2020. In total, Ely could generate C$5 million in revenue for FY-2020, a significant jump from the C$2.08 million in revenue reported in FY-2019. Let's take a closer look at the numbers below:

(Source: Company Management Discussion & Analysis)

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

As we can see in the FY-2019 filings, Ely's total revenue in FY-2019 was $2.08 million, representing an incredible growth rate of 74% year-over-year from FY-2018 revenue of $1.19 million. This compares very favorably to Franco Nevada Gold's (FNV) 26% revenue growth rate in FY-2019, and Royal Gold's (RGLD) slight drop in revenues year-over-year. Despite this surge in revenue for Ely, the company posted an operating loss of C$1.6 million.

Still, it's important to note that it's difficult for any company to generate positive earnings with less than C$5 million in revenue. The good news is that the company is quite lean, with barely $3 million in total expenses, and therefore has huge operating leverage if it can start growing revenues above C$5 million per year. Based on the company's estimates, this certainly looks like a possibility in the near future.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we take a look at the above chart the company has provided and the prior table estimating FY-2021 revenues, we can see that Ely believes it can generate upwards of C$5.5 million in revenues in FY-2020. Assuming this forecast was met, this would translate to a year of triple-digit sales growth for the company. If we look ahead to FY-2021, royalty revenue alone is expected to grow to C$8 million. The main catalyst for this robust growth in revenues is an expectation of C$2.6 million in revenue from Wallbridge's Fenelon Project. I believe this to be an aggressive estimate as Wallbridge only recently restarted drilling at Fenelon and is still working on producing a new resource estimate. While the capital costs to get Fenelon into production are quite modest, an estimate of C$2.6 million in revenue assumes that Fenelon is producing over 110,000 ounces in FY-2020 at a gold price of $1,600/oz or higher based on Ely's 2% NSR (110,000 ounces x $1,200 per ounce after cash costs x $0.02 = $2.6 million). I would be surprised to see Fenelon even produce 50,000 ounces of gold in FY-2021, and therefore, I think these revenue estimates are quite high. However, if we assume they do come to fruition, and Ely generates C$8 million in royalty revenue and C$11 million in total revenue for FY-2021, this still makes Ely a tricky investment at its current market capitalization.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Notes)

As we can see from the chart above, the average revenue multiple for royalty & streaming peers in the precious metals sector is 23.64, and the median revenue multiple comes in slightly lower at 19.64. Based on a market capitalization of $254 million for Ely with 158 million shares outstanding, and a share price of C$1.61, the company is currently trading at over 120x sales. If we use forward revenues given the high growth rate and transformational year Ely is set to have in FY-2020, and assume C$5 million in revenue, the company is still trading well above the peer average at 50.8x sales. Finally, if we assume an upside case of C$11 million in revenues in FY-2021 and the current market capitalization of C$254 million, we have Ely trading at 23.1x FY-2021 sales. Based on these figures, there's not much of a margin of safety here after this parabolic rally since March. This is because Ely is trading at a multiple that's more than quadruple the peer average on FY-2019 revenues, double the peer average on FY-2020 revenues, and above the median sales multiple using FY-2021 revenues for Ely and trailing FY-2019 revenues for all peers. While some premium is justified for Tier-1 jurisdiction royalty assets and Fenelon upside, this seems excessive.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we take a look at the technical picture, the technicals are confirming the stock is getting a little ahead of itself as well, as Ely Gold Royalties is more than 150% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). Most stocks have a difficult time living more than 40% above their 200-day moving averages for an extended period. Therefore, this is a short-term caution signal that confirms the valuation headwind. In summary, investors are taking on significant risk in the chase the stock above C$1.60 here. Royalty companies are clearly the best performing names in the gold sector in the long run, but it rarely pays off to buy when everyone is rushing into a name.

(Source: Wallbridge Mining Compnay Presentation)

While Ely Gold Royalties has an extremely bright future and has locked up a 2% NSR on a Tier-1 asset on the Fenelon Gold Project, I believe the stock is getting ahead of itself short-term from both a valuation and technical standpoint. Typically, junior royalty names at revenue multiples between 25 to 50, and Ely is no longer attractive at more than double this multiple. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to be patient for a correction before adding any new exposure, as the reward to risk is not favorable above C$1.60. If Ely Gold Royalties were to head above C$1.66 before July, I believe this would be an opportune spot for traders to book some profits, as there will likely be an opportunity to buy back lower on a correction.

