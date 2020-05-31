Unilever (UL) is an admirable business. The company has always had a strong social impact agenda even before the rise of impact investing. Unilever’s purpose is to make sustainable living commonplace. The focus on sustainability matters to consumers. The company’s own consumer research found that two-thirds of shoppers are now choosing brands due to the stands they take on key social issues. This trend is pronounced among the millennial generation.

An Enviable Brand Portfolio

Unilever was founded in 1929 through the merger of the Dutch margarine maker Margarine Unie and British soapmaker Lever Brothers. Over time, the company expanded its operations globally and made a series of value-additive acquisitions.

Acquisition Category Year Lipton Tea 1971 Brooke Bond Tea 1984 Chesebrough-Ponds Vaseline 1987 Best Foods Mayonnaise, dressings 2000 Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream 2000 Alberto-Culver Skin and hair care 2010 Dollar Shave Club Razors, shave kits 2016 Pukka Herbs Herbal tea 2017

Unilever’s brands include Pot Noodle, Persil, Bertolli, Domestos, Lynx, Cif, Sunsilk, Impulse, Hellman’s, Vaseline, Bovril, Marmite, Cornetto, Knorr, Liptons, Carte D’Or, Wall’s, Dove, Colmans, Ben & Jerry’s and Sure. Many of these brands have been owned for decades, some even longer than a century. For instance, the company owns Sunlight Soap, which was launched in India in 1888, Lifebuoy (inc. 1895), Pears (1902), Lipton Red Label (as Brooke Bond) in 1903, Pond’s (1947) and Surf (1959).

The soap business carries a strong heritage within the group. Lever Brothers India was incorporated in 1933 and built a soap factory in Mumbai the following year. P&G only entered India in 1964 and has 40% lower emerging market exposure. The strong operating history in India and other regions enable Unilever’s brand to uniquely resonate with Indian consumers and have become deeply ingrained in their daily lives. Management is skilled at positioning brands to be as local rather than global.

Twelve of the 400 branded products distributed have reached sales of over $1bn. Whilst the barriers for building brands in certain categories have been lowered due to the ease of advertising on social media and online fulfilment models, building and cultivating big brands remains the domain of the large consumer products groups, which specialise in R&D, branding, marketing and distribution.

The Power of Distribution

An efficient global distribution chain is extremely difficult to replicate. Consumers expect their favourite brands to be accessible across physical retail and e-commerce channels. Unilever is a distribution powerhouse with a presence in 190 countries. Many of its distribution arrangements are decades-old. Over 2.5 billion consumers use Unilever’s products every day. The company has a strong footprint in emerging economies which account for around 60% of sales.

Cyclical Challenges Create Uncertainty

In recent quarters – even before the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak – sales growth across the emerging markets slowed, particularly in India and Africa. This was following a period of sizeable price hikes, which the company was annualising and management had implemented cost efficiency measures which depressed near-term margins but should realise benefits in future periods. Building brand equity remains a core priority. Management is focused on new product innovation and higher growth categories, such as beauty, wellness and nutrition. This was exemplified by the recent acquisitions of Dermalogica, Graze and The Vegetarian Butcher.

Whilst second quarter trading will be challenging, especially given the impact of the stay-at-home measures on certain categories, such as ice cream, China is showing good signs of a recovery. Other emerging economies may take longer and the impact of Covid-19 remains uncertain across the southern hemisphere.

An Attractive Entry-Point

Over the last five years Unilever has generated a return on invested capital of 18.2%. However, stripping out goodwill and other indefinite-life intangible items, such as trade marks, the ROIC is actually closer to 80%.

The shares trade on 17.8x forward earnings and offer a 3.3% yield, which is generous in light of where government bonds yield trade. Given the portfolio’s tilt to faster growing categories and a planned exit from the slower growing tea category allied with a revitalised management team, Unilever offers a strong risk/reward profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.