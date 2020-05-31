Introduction

Throughout these rough and volatile conditions in the market, as always, there are winners and losers. A major winner is the Technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) as a whole. However, breaking the sector down, there is one interesting company that has significantly outperformed over a long stretch via riding the coattails of some of the most powerful drivers for the U.S. and global economies. That company would be Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR).

YTD 1 yr. 3 yr. 5 yr. MPWR +13.57% +70.24% +112.7% +273.5% VOO -8.20% +4.75% +23.23% +39.07% XLK +5.26% +31.67% +72.98% +121.3%

This article will discuss the underlying operational performance and secular tailwinds supporting Monolithic Power Systems to better understand how the company has achieved such strong success thus far. Additionally, we will converse about whether or not the company currently presents a compelling valuation for a long-term investment.

But first, let's summarize this article (thesis): MPWR, a leading semiconductor company specializing in power management solutions, has experienced outstanding growth across all segments due to strong profitability being driven by incrementally outsourced manufacturing to China and other operational efficiencies. These expanding margins permitted heavy investments in R&D, creating new and innovative technologies necessary to maintain its leadership position. This success is seen throughout its financials as evidenced by the continuous revenue, profit and margin growth, cash-heavy and near debt-free balance sheet, and strong cash flow generation. Monolithic's success is powered by its strong relationship with China, accounting for ~60%+ of the revenue with the U.S. near the bottom at around 3%. With 5G continuing to roll out, IoT, AI, and automation becoming more prevalent, MPWR is positioned to continue the long-term financial success albeit by banking on China, not the United States. At current valuations, MPWR is overvalued based on FCFF and P/E bases.

Background

Monolithic Power Systems is a leading semiconductor company specializing in designing and manufacturing power management solutions for a broad range of applications. Its solutions are used in variety of products ranging from printers and laptops to car infotainment and safety features, to smart meters and power sources, to networking and telecom infrastructure, to GPS, phones, and home appliances among a slew of other products. The company breaks out its operations into five segments: Computing & Storage, Automotive, Industrial, Communications, and Consumer.

Source: MPWR FY'19 10-K

With such diverse end-market uses, MPWR has a foothold in some of the most pivotal economic drivers such as 5G, IoT, and automation. The likelihood of you owning a product with a component made by MPWR is relatively high... if you live in China. That is not to say that products containing its technology do not end up in America.

Financials

Diving in, Monolithic has an extensive track record of growing revenues, as shown below. This is due to its diverse technological footprint that spans virtually throughout all devices and purposes. The increased adoption of its sensors and high power management solutions in wireless devices and systems created long-term financial success for the company. For example, since FY'13, the company has generated consistent revenue growth at a CAGR of 13.9%. This growth has been propelled by the company's drive to innovate through efficient R&D spending and strong tailwinds driving gains in certain segments. Operating income and net income growth has been fueled by operational efficiencies leading to margin expansion as well as via strong top-line growth.

Source: MPWR 10-Qs and 10-Ks; Chart by Author

Because the company's products are used in so many different items, it is able to stave off a variety of headwinds that might hit one of its segments, leaving others more or less unscathed. As seen in the top graphic below, MPWR has witnessed remarkable top-line growth of its Computing & Storage segment as companies attempt to reduce power consumption associated with storing data and servers in an effort to reduce costs and conform with environmentally-friendly standards. This segment will continue to see outsized growth as data consumption is set to explode in the future, requiring much more computing power and data storage capacity via data centers.

MPWR has also seen strong growth in its Automotive, Industrial, and Communications segments. Automotive segment growth is attributable to more electric vehicles which require battery management systems, and ever-evolving infotainment systems. The company is primed to continue strong growth here as its products are a key component in cars' ADAS, which is fancy jargon for Autonomous Driving. It produces sensors and other bits necessary for creating a sophisticated yet safe driving experience. As for Industrial, growth has been driven by companies' desire to cut costs through automation and robotics whereby MPWR produces scanning sensors for machines and power management chips for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), among other purposes. Monolithic's third largest segment is now communications, which has been driven by technology for 4G, yet the company is a key beneficiary of 5G with its technology being used in the wireless network infrastructure.

Source: MPWR 10-Qs and 10-Ks; Chart by Author

For years, MPWR's main contributor was its Consumer segment, however, the company understands that major growth will be achievable by focusing on its other four segments. By sort of "rolling off" its Consumer segment, the company continues to see margin expansion.

Source: MPWR 10-Qs and 10-Ks; Chart by Author

In Q1'20, MPWR reported revenues of $165.8 Million, up 17.2% YoY and -0.58% on a QoQ basis. The slowdown in revenue on a QoQ basis is more so attributable to the geographic breakdown of its revenue sources. As shown below, the majority of the revenues are derived from China. This is not to say that products containing its technology do not end up in America.

As it relates to COVID-19, China received the brunt of the effects early on, which would theoretically be baked into MPWR's Q4'19 and Q1'20 figures. Nonetheless, those figures were still impressive. With only marginal revenue derived from the U.S., based on this information, the effects seen in the U.S. probably won't hurt it as much.

Source: MPWR 10-Qs and 10-Ks; Chart by Author

Now on a customer by customer level, Monolithic boasts a diverse clientele in its Automotive segment such as Car OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers like Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), Magna (NYSE:MGA), Aptiv (NYSE:APTV), Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), GM (NYSE:GM), and Ford (NYSE:F). A quick search on Bloomberg using the SPLC function gets you other customers like Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others, on a company level, not segment level.

Below you can see the quarterly margins (gross, operating, and net) for Monolithic. The company has been able to keep gross margins up by incrementally outsourcing more of its manufacturing overseas to countries like China and Taiwan. Additionally, by placing most of its manufacturing in close proximity to customers, MPWR has been able to keep shipping costs low, thus benefiting its gross margins.

Besides relatively flat gross margins, the more noticeable trend is the steadily expanding operating and net margins. Operating margin expansion has been due to the company's financial prudence as it relates to "living within your means". It focuses on profitable growth rather than boom or bust growth. By all means and measurements, the strategy has paid off handsomely as the operating margin is closing in on 20% again. The possibility to see operating margins hovering around 23-25% sometime is high as the company is keeping SG&A as well as R&D in check. Furthermore, the focus on a couple major segments will certainly help margins as it diverts more future resources towards creating even more operational efficiencies in segments it forecasts to grow to be much larger. The company uses the United States for major portions of its R&D as well as for administrative purposes.

Source: MPWR 10-Qs and 10-Ks; Chart by Author

Source: MPWR 10-Ks

The upward trend in the net margin is due to the fact the company has seldom carried debt in its history. That has kept interest expense near zero, while the company paid taxes equating to about 3.8% of pre-tax Income. In the end, you get a company that boasts highly attractive revenue generation, which is overly concentrated in a country where someone's first word that comes to mind to describe the country might be "Communist". Monolithic Power is primed to benefit from China's continued roll-out of 5G; however, it is not for the United States. Thus, it is a bet on the Chinese winning the next "Cold War" which refers to the 5G roll-out.

Balance Sheet

I'll keep this part very short because honestly there is not much to talk about. As previously mentioned, MPWR historically, has kept about diddly-squat in debt on its books, while boasting large amounts of cash. For example, as of Q1'20 earnings, the company has zero long-term debt on the books while boasting an impressive $489 million in cash and cash equivalents. The only debt counted is its long-term leases equating to $2.6 million.

Valuation

Now comes the time where we use historical financials in combination with other data and information to try and forecast future financials in an effort to generate an intrinsic value of Monolithic. For this, I will lean on a free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) model which is a type of discounted cash flow (DCF) model. Free cash flow to the firm, also known as unlevered free cash flow, represents the FCF left to debt holders, preferred investors, equity investors, etc. after a company pays for all their expenses and reinvestments. There are really three calculations of it; however, the one I will be using is: EBIT * (1 - Tax Rate) + D&A - CAPEX - Change in Net Working Capital ("NWC"). Just to teach something for those who are learning, EBIT * (1 - T) is also known as NOPAT, or net operating profit after tax.

I chose the FCFF model as MPWR really does not have any debt, thus the FCF flows to the shareholders, theoretically. It provides a basis for a detailed analysis and forecasting of key expenses that can heavily weigh on EBIT, NOPAT and FCFF. For the sake of making the graphics readable, I will break them down into three sections: Revenue Segments & Total Revenue; Expenses; and FCFF. The figures in blue are ones that I can manipulate. The cells in black are calculated cells.

The model has an 11-year forecast period based on the premise I see it eventually being acquired (more on that to come). The WACC was using the CAPM where the Beta was calculated via the Bottom-Up approach. Data used for the Bottom-Up calculation was courtesy of S&P Capital IQ. WACC came out to 10.29% using a Market Risk Premium of 6.91% and a CoD of 0%.

Source: Model per the Author

In the graphic above, you can see I broke out each of its revenue-generating segments and forecasted those to create a more accurate view of how each individual segment will perform and contribute overall. I won't go through all the assumptions, as that would be quite long. However, a notable one I made was around FY'25 Monolithic would acquire a company to complement its Computing & Storage and Automotive segments while seeing a benefit the following year in Industrials due to pent-up robotics demand as well as receivables are recognized due to more efficient billing processes and larger manufacturing footprint. By downloading the spreadsheet above, you can enjoy the luxury of just plugging in different numbers running different scenarios.

Source: Model per the Author

Next, for its expenses portion, I subtracted out COGS, SG&A, R&D, D&A from revenue to get EBIT. Starting with COGS, I had the company slowly becoming increasingly more efficient, thus lifting its gross margin over time. As for SG&A, I kept that flat throughout the model as even with an acquisition, I do not expect to it to change as it is based on a proportion of revenue. R&D I kept within a tight range which has been demonstrated in its historical financials. The tight range is well within its historicals and does provide a nice buffer for investing in its future, which as previously noted the company lives within its means. D&A is shown as a portion of net fixed assets ("NFA"), thus I kept that flat even through the acquisition as the effects are baked in.

Source: Model per the Author

Third, we have the NOPAT and FCFF calculation, including the Terminal Value, with all the other remaining variables. For tax rate, I just used 10%, as the company recently has boasted a much lower rate. CAPEX is the difference between the prior year's GPP&E and that year's GPP&E. GPP&E was calculated by taking NPP&E as a percent of revenue and forecasting that out based on the historicals. Then adding the D&A we calculated for that year above to the previous year's we get accumulated depreciation. By adding Accum. Depr. with NPP&E, we are able to get GPP&E. Change in net working capital is taken as a percent of revenue and forecasted out. Based on its history, I used a flat 5% delta, revising it lower to 3% in FY'26 for the more efficient receivables recognition which would decrease working capital.

We then discounted the FCFF back to PV by the WACC. The Terminal Multiple applied was an EBIT multiple of 60x which is around this historical average according to S&P Capital IQ. After discounting the terminal value back to PV as well, adding debt [$2.2 Million], preferred [0], and subtracting cash [$489 Million], we get an Enterprise Value of $8.269B which equates to an implied share price of $184.75, or 8.74% downside based on the current share price of $202.44. Therefore albeit a very good company, it is overvalued. Thus I have a neutral rating on it.

Furthermore, for the model, when looking at the numbers, you cannot help but realize if the company wants to maintain high teens to 20+% growth rates, it will have to acquire someone or get bought. With such high penetration in China, it would behoove them to scoop up a company that is broadly exposed to the U.S. 5G roll-out. Without making an acquisition, its downside is much larger as sustaining higher growth rates becomes much harder.

Lastly, even when evaluating the company on a relative valuation basis, it appears to be valued fairly richly. Currently trading at ~79x TTM earnings, that is a pretty hard to swallow paying that much. There is no way I would suggest a BUY on this stock at 79x TTM earnings.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems for so long has performed like a super-star. It has rode the coattails of some of the most power economic drivers of the 21st century while maintaining a prudent and conservative financial strategy. Together, this has created a company boasting outstanding top-line and bottom-line growth fueled by expanding margins from cost efficiencies and creating innovative and new products. MPWR is primed to continue experiencing strong growth via its strong exposure to the Chinese economy and its roll-out of 5G, manufacturing efficiencies and driverless cars among others. The lack of exposure to the United States economy will hurt it over the long haul, thus it makes sense for MPWR to acquire a company more focused on the United States economy which would also aid in keeping higher growth rates and extending the growth horizon. I do see it eventually being bought out as I outlined in my DCF model. Nonetheless, based on a FCFF and P/E bases, MPWR is currently overvalued and would like to see a more concerted effort to expand its presence in the United States. A pullback would represent a much better opportunity to invest in the company.

