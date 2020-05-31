(Source: StitchFix.com)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) has the potential to generate multibagger returns over the next decade. I usually spend my time looking for more traditional "value" investment opportunities that can double or triple over 3-5 years, but I have been trying to get out of my comfort zone and look for companies that I can buy and hold "forever." Stitch Fix is a prime candidate for such an investment for the following five reasons:

Five Things I Like About SFIX

I like that the value SFIX provides to its customers is difficult to directly compare against competitors. The company collects large amounts of data from its customers and uses it to make fashion recommendations. How much is good fashion advice worth? It is clearly valuable, based on SFIX's growing client base. The company reports over 3.5 million clients as of March, up from about 2 million customers when it went public in 2017. The exact dollar value of the advice is fuzzy in contrast to the cost of any particular garment it recommends, and that ambiguity helps the company stand out from competition. If a customer knows they want to buy a particular red shirt online, competition for that business is going to be fierce; it is a race to see how cheaply it can be produced or how quickly it can be shipped. Margins in that business are going to be tight, and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are way ahead on price and supply chain efficiency. If what you are selling instead is fashion advice, you are unlikely to be faced with an apples-to-apples comparison against your competition. As a result, SFIX has the ability to develop long-term pricing power and to stand out against competitors who possess more significant financial resources.

I like that SFIX's business model obscures the value of its user growth for a period of time. When a new customer joins SFIX, they do not add a lot of value right away, acting more as a drag than a tailwind. SFIX doesn't have a lot of data about its new customer, so the likelihood that the customer will return a lot of items in their first few Fixes is high, meaning SFIX has to pay a lot in shipping costs when these new customers mail back their unwanted items. As SFIX gathers more and more data from a client, the number of items they are likely to keep in a Fix increases, resulting in more revenue from that customer and less shipping expense from returns. Although SFIX is a young company with a limited track record, I suspect the long-term value of a customer is extraordinarily high and that the value is back-loaded while the costs are front-loaded. A customer is most valuable when they have been with the company long enough for the algorithms to have figured out what to recommend with a high degree of accuracy. As a result, there is a lot of value hidden in SFIX's latest customers that won't be realized for months or even years.

I suspect that SFIX's customer base skews younger than the average retail clothing shopper, and I see this is a positive. I can't find much concrete data on the age demographics of the company's client base, but given the relative newness of the company, it seems logical that younger consumers would be less likely to have developed a loyalty to a competing brand and thus are more likely to give a new company like Stitch Fix a try. If SFIX is able to retain these younger customers, on average its customer base will become more financially secure as they advance in their careers, get salary increases, and pay down personal debt. The average selling price of a Fix item was $55 in 2017; I think that number will rise over time as the customer base becomes more wealthy and is able to afford to spend more on fashion items.

I like that the company is profitable and has $300 million of net cash on the balance sheet. SFIX could grow even faster if it used debt and available cash to invest in its new clothing lines and categories, or to bump up its ad spend, but I value a more prudent approach that gives management breathing room to make decisions focused on long-term value creation. I am happy to have my growth come at a slower pace if it means I am more protected from downside surprises. I also appreciate that I don't have to guess or predict if SFIX can turn a profit; it has been doing it since day one as a public company. This is more than I can say about many tech-focused companies I have come across that require massive scale for even a whiff of profitability. Modest but consistent growth and a business model that generates free cash flow for reinvestment is a great combination when your investment horizon is 10 years or more and you can afford to be patient.

Finally, I like the company's management. It is appealing that the founder of the company is still the CEO and has long-term plans to reinvest capital back into the business. I like that Bill Gurley is involved with the company and owns nearly $25 million worth of its stock. He has had a stellar track record at Benchmark Capital, has a clear picture of what he looks for in a successful investment, and is insightful to listen to on podcasts and in interviews. I am also impressed by the caliber, experience, and education of the members of the company's C-suite; there are a lot of very smart, successful, and experienced individuals involved with this company.

My One Major Area of Concern

The largest concern I have about SFIX is that I don't have a good handle on the size of its true target market. The company's investor materials reference the size of the online apparel market, but SFIX only appeals to a particular type of customer with a particular eye for fashion and a mindset of incrementally adding to their wardrobe rather than just replacing old items. I don't know what percentage of consumers only buy clothes when their existing clothes wear out or just occasionally splurge on a new shirt or pair of pants a couple of times a year. These types of shoppers are part of the total online apparel market, but they aren't customers that SFIX is likely to attract.

That being said, I don't know that SFIX needs to add dramatically more users to be a fruitful, long-term investment. There is a lot of value yet to be gained from its existing customer base, so if the company's customer retention rate is high enough, it could become a multibagger without needing to increase new customers by 10-20% a year indefinitely. If the company cut its marketing budget to zero today, gave up on acquiring any new customers at all, and kept everything else the same, its forward PE ratio would be below 15. In other words, SFIX can flip off the growth switch at any time and become a value play overnight.

Conclusion

SFIX should be able to grow its revenue at a steady rate for the foreseeable future, its existing customers should add more value to the company over time, and as a result, the market should assign a higher price to sales multiple to the shares. I don't think it is out of the question to see this $2.5 billion company become a $25 billion company over the next 10 years. In a scenario where growth dries up and the company falls well short of that target, the profitability of its existing business and the ability to improve profitability by cutting advertising provide a suitable margin of safety. SFIX is one of those "coffee can portfolio" stocks that I would buy and then not look at again for a decade. I suspect short-term volatility will be high, but there is a real chance SFIX could be a 10-bagger over the next 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor