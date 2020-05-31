Q2 should be the bottom, and Q3 will hopefully be the beginning of the travel recovery. Investors must look beyond COVID-19 to see the true value.

The ongoing pandemic has been tough on industries around the world. One of the hardest hit has been the travel. This includes Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). Most people will agree that travel will come back, the question that remains is how quickly. Delta is still down 60% from the beginning of the crash, but has rallied off the lows 50%+ before crashing again a few times. There are several logistical issues that Delta and all other airline companies will have to tackle, but they will adapt and overcome as travel demand picks up again. I am long Delta Air Lines as the economy looks to recover.

The New Normal

Concerning consumers' fear of flying, the biggest comparison that I can draw to is 9/11. We were setting record levels of travel pre-9/11. We did not reach these levels again until July 2004. That is almost three years after the dreadful incidents. Fear is a powerful tool and takes a long time for people to overcome, but they eventually do. (Source: Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

I do not anticipate that this is going to take quite as long to overcome, but there will no doubt be a considerable lag in reaching pre-COVID-19 levels. Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dave Calhoun had this to say:

Something will happen when September comes around. Traffic levels will not be back to 100%. They won’t even be back to 25. Maybe by the end of the year we approach 50. So there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines.

There's a large group of people that still want to travel, but their government won't allow them to do so. This is a multi-layered issue not only for Delta but also for all airlines. Something else to consider is how business travel is affected. I do not foresee very many companies encouraging travel anytime soon. Some key takeaways to keep in mind with regard to business travel:

Business travelers account for 12% percent of airline passengers, but they are typically twice as lucrative – accounting for as much as 75% of profits. Businesses are willing to pay more to book last-minute flights, non-stops or premium-section seats. Businesses use frequent flyer and other incentive programs, which are increasingly valuable to airlines as a source of revenue and data.

There is no question that volumes will be lower for the foreseeable future. As long as consumers still want to travel, Delta should be able to get through this with minor long-term damage. However, if there is a second wave, and consumers refuse to travel for the next year, that's a different story.

What Changes Is Delta Making?

Staying in line with the rest of the industry, there have been some changes to the way Delta is operating. Masks are now required for all travelers and employees throughout the airport and on the airplane. Early on, Delta changed the boarding process to go from back to front. Minimizing passengers walking past one another. Capacity has been capped at 50% for first-class and 60% for economy. This includes eliminating the middle seat. Delta is also forking up more cash for increased sanitization between flights. It is even using electrostatic sprayers between each flight. Most of these measures are scheduled to be in place until at least June 30th.

As demand has begun to increase again, Delta is adding 200 flights to June and 200-300 in July in order to maintain social distancing rules, while keeping up with demand. CEO Ed Bastian said, "Once we get close to 60% on an individual route, that’ll be the trigger for us to add more planes into the system." He also mentioned he thinks it could take at least 18 months for demand to fully recover, which goes in line with a potential vaccine.

How Does The Future Look?

When taking a look at the current position, you have to take a long-term approach. It is quite obvious that the company cannot continue to operate with the current costs vs. revenue structure for the long term. Any bet on Delta today is a long-term recovery bet.

Looking above, we can see that Delta is currently undervalued according to Simplywall.st. Looking at its PE ratio, it is currently at 4.2x. The industry average sits at 6.8x, and the market average is currently at 15.1x. This is great value. Earnings and revenue are going to be extremely volatile for the next 24 months. This is going to simply be due to the fluid situation we find ourselves in. Looking below we can see just how volatile analysts are expecting it to be. The question we as investors have to ask ourselves is how much of this is priced in. Analysts will have adjusted expectations for each earnings period, but how much of a shockwave will be caused by beats or misses on these volatile expectations. Expect to see wild year-over-year rates. I would not be paying much attention to the rate, as much as how they perform against expectations.

In times like these, cash is king. Delta is expecting to have more than $12 billion on the balance sheet by the end of June. A good portion of the savings Delta is creating is due to staff retiring. Operating costs have fallen ~50% year over year, which is going to go a long way to keeping the company in as best shape as possible. Delta is expected to continue to decrease daily cash burn levels by another $10 million a day by the end of June. This leaves it burning $40 million a day, which is pretty good considering it was burning $100 million a day at the end of March.

Even though Delta has a high debt to equity ratio of 118%, it is still covered by operating cash flow (40.4%). I fully believe that the U.S. government will further bail out the industry if it is needed. It has shown it is not afraid to print money, regardless of the cost. Q2 is going to be extremely ugly for Delta, and we know that. I'm optimistic that Q2 will be the bottom as the industry begins to recover.

What Does The Price Say?

As mentioned earlier, the entire airline industry has taken a hit around the world as travel plans collapsed due to COVID-19. Most of the airline charts look very similar. We saw the initial spike after establishing a bottom in late March that sent the stock flying almost 90% in eight days. It was short-lived as the price quickly fell back below $25 as the extent of the virus began to grow. The stock bumped up against previous resistance a few times in early April and firmed up. It appeared as if we were headed for a breakout in late April as the stock surged above the previous resistance. Then on a Saturday, Warren Buffett told the world that he had sold all his airline stocks. The stock collapsed by almost 15% on the news. The stock continued to sell off even lower than the initial collapse in March, bottoming at $17.51. Yet again, the stock has rallied 50% in 13 days off of the lows, breaking out above the previous resistance yet again.

The question we all have to ask ourselves now is, is this a second head fake, or the real deal. As I talked about earlier, I think the longer-term fundamental picture is shaping up pretty good for airline stocks. This is why I think this is the real deal. Could the stock dip again? Of course, I cannot predict what the market is going to do. Technical analysis is nothing but a tool to help guide decision making.

Looking below, we can see that Delta was stuck in a pretty ugly downtrend and tried to kick it a few times, including the massive rally off the original lows in March. This steep trend ran out of steam in late April as the new, much less steep positive trend was forming. We can see multiple tests of this uptrend while the downtrend was finishing out, and a very solid successful test just as the downtrend ended. Buffett announced his position and the price crashed below this new trend line, and it became resistance on the way up. The initial gap low was right below the trend, and the gap up we saw on the 26th is right above the trend. In other words, the trend is back on schedule. If you are looking for a stop, this might not be a bad place to start.

Lastly, let us take a look at the moving support/resistance known as moving averages. Like it or not, these can be used as indicators to help show where the price may go. Looking below, we can see both the 200- and 50-day moving averages have been key markers as of late. Starting with the 50-day moving average, we can see it has held the stock to a pretty tight ceiling since March with occasional breaks above, but the stock has quickly found its way back below it. The 200-day moving average has been a higher ceiling and has only been tested three times. Once in late April before Buffett gave his announcement, and then twice in the last week. The latest being a successful break.

We can now see that the price has the support of both moving averages and they are no longer facing down, but up! This is very bullish as they look to cross.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Delta has been dealt a pretty poor hand. It is doing the best it can to maintain the balance sheet while still keeping up with consumer demand, and doing so safely. Q2 is hopefully going to be the bottom, and Q3 may show the beginning of a recovery (barring there isn't a terrible second wave). I believe most of the damage from Q2 is already priced into the stock, and we are moving full steam ahead as the economy as a whole begins to open up in the United States and Canada. I am long DAL from $25.98. My current stop is placed at $23.38 as it appears to be clear skies ahead for Delta.

