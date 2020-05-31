However, this is an unpredictable exercise, and given the completely destroyed fundamentals, AHT provides no margin of safety for long-term investors.

As almost all of the AHT's debt obligations are non-recourse, the success of AHT is contingent on how well the company manages the negotiations with the lenders.

Leverage is not the only problem for long-term investors. The accumulated deficit on the preferred shares and the delayed capex must be considered before expecting any dividends.

The massive leverage (e.g., debt ratio of 97.5%), which has worsened in Q1 2020, limits the magnitude of the potential share price recovery.

While AHT has outperformed the S&P 500 during this bull market, if compared to the peers, it has actually lagged behind.

About two months ago, I wrote an article on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) arguing that the risk of the company facing bankruptcy is very high - see here: Ashford Hospitality: Headed For Bankruptcy.

The key building block of the thesis was the oftentimes deadly combination of high leverage and negative growth. Put differently, AHT has one of the highest leverage profiles among the other hotel/lodging REIT peers, and low margin of safety (e.g., additional borrowing capacity) to withstand the crisis.

As you can see in the chart above, AHT's share price has still not recovered. Some of the closest peers such as Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have delivered a better performance since the beginning of April when the overall market's recovery started.

However, if you compare this to the S&P 500, AHT has actually outperformed by ca. 10% since March 31, the date when I published the article recommending to stay out of the company.

The initial guess is that AHT has become a pure high-beta, option-like speculative investment. In fact, this is very common for companies with the share price below one dollar (i.e. penny stocks). And the reason for AHT becoming such a speculative bet is that the huge indebtedness magnifies each positive (and negative) information at a significant rate. In the context of the recent bull market, AHT's outperformance is no coincidence.

Relatively recently AHT published its Q1 2020 earnings figures and changed the management. Below I will outline the key takeaways and the most important facts that should be considered for any investor contemplating on going long AHT.

Massive leverage which has worsened

According to the data published by NAREIT, AHT is the most heavily indebted REIT in the whole hotel REIT sector. Its debt ratio stands at 97.5% and the debt-to-EBITDA exceeds 11x. These are truly dangerous numbers indicating a VERY low margin of error.

Currently, AHT has $197 million in equity book value, which is ca. $80 million lower than in the previous quarter. If we put this change in the context of the entire Q1 period, in which AHT experienced two full months of perfect operation, the future looks grim.

So, AHT incurred about $80 million in BV equity loss against the backdrop of significant tailwinds in both January and February. Q2 2020 is expected to be much, much worse than Q1. During April and May, AHT had almost all of its hotels closed (hence zero occupancy rate and no RevPAR). June is expected to deliver somewhat improved results due to many hotel reopenings, but the occupancy rates most probably will not reach the break-even point. Here it is important to take a look at the following excerpt (written in my most recent article on Sunstone Hotel Investors):

Shock to travel (including hotel) industry 9 times worse than 9/11. Eight out of 10 hotel rooms were empty in April. 2020 is projected to be the worst year ever for hotel occupancy rates - worst than in 1933. Around 70% of hotel employees have been laid off or furloughed so far.

Furthermore, AHT, opposite to most of the peers, did not recognize any major write-offs (only $96k). The probability is quite high that we will see large write-offs in Q2 2020 since the overall discount rates have risen and future cash flows have gone down. For instance, AHT has ca. $54 million of operating lease rights, $4 million of inventories and $1 million in intangible assets that are all worth less than in the pre-virus period.

It is impossible to quantify the exact level of BV equity loss, but given what we already see in the Q1 figures and that Q2 will be much worse, the likelihood of seeing massive decrease in equity value is high. This will lead to worsened debt ratios and make it harder for AHT to comply with the existing financial covenants.

Finally, the table below captures perfectly the consequences of being highly leveraged:

The deferred payments of preferred shares are massive, but still just tip of the iceberg

AHT, just as any other sector peer, has initiated an extensive cost-cutting program. Yet, even with the cost-cutting measures it took, the company expects to incur $20 million of cash burn per month.

Deric Eubanks, CFO (Q1 2020 earnings call):

We estimate that our current monthly cash utilization at our hotels, given their current state of either having suspended operations or operating in a limited capacity, is approximately $20 million per month.

As of March 31, 2020, AHT had around $240 million in cash reserves. So, on the surface, the situation looks pretty good and indicates that AHT has the financial capacity to survive for at least a year.

However, you have to dig deeper to understand that there are many aspects which pose a significant headwind for a successful recovery.

# Accumulated deficit on the preferred shares

The first 2020 quarterly payment to the preferred stockholders was suspended by AHT. This way the company managed to save $10 million. The next two quarterly payments entail a high probability of being also suspended (given the leverage and continued cash burn). As a result AHT will accumulate a deficit of at least $30 million, which will have to be distributed before any cent is directed to the shareholders.

# Large capex savings that eventually have to be paid for

According to the Q1 earnings release:

The Company has significantly reduced its planned spend for capital expenditures for the year from a range of $125-$145 million to a range of $30-$50 million

So, AHT has decided to reduce its yearly capex by $100 million, or on average $25 million per quarter. While certainly some of this capex is not extremely necessary in the near-term, it is inevitable that in the long-term these properties will require these investments to remain in shape.

If you are a long-term investor and consider AHT as a potential investment, you have to take into account these cash outflows (including to preferred stockholders) before you can start to receive some dividends.

# Leverage profile that reduces flexibility

During these kind of crisis when the top line faces significant difficulties and the negative effects from the operating leverage kick in, it is import to access sufficient amounts of liquidity. To do so, the company has to have a strong balance sheet, which it obviously does not have. By having ample liquidity reserves, the company can afford to make sustainable capital allocation decisions by not making severe capex reductions and/or staff layoffs. Otherwise, the odds are high of the company making decisions that permanently impair the underlying value (e.g., competitive advantage).

It seems that the Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) does not see a positive outlook for AHT (see below).

Chairman Monty Bennett wrote the following:

On Good Friday, Brookfield's outside counsel sent us a letter making threats and demands of us by noon on Monday, the day after Easter, during a worldwide pandemic that has devastated the hotel industry

The sudden resignation of CEO

On April 30, 2020, AHT announced that its CEO, Douglas A. Kessler, is resigning. This is just another negative aspect of the whole situation here. One of the main arguments by AHT's bulls was that the management team and especially the CEO have an exceptional know-how and experience in managing severe crisis successfully. The GFC 2008 was used as an example when the company managed to succeed without filing for Chapter 11 and subsequently delivered astonishing returns.

However, this is clearly not the case now. The level of indebtedness has gone too far for AHT to survive without incurring permanent loss of capital. The resignation, in my opinion, confirms that.

The bottom line

The recent outperformance of AHT is mostly attributable to the raging bull market as the underlying fundamentals have kept deteriorating. On the surface, it seems that AHT has sufficient cash pile to survive for a year, but the question is - at what cost?

Already in the next quarterly earnings, the leverage will rise, the accumulated deficit for the preferred stockholders widen, and important capex activities will be avoided. All this will lead to worsened financial position and make the path to recovery very challenging.

Nevertheless, we have to consider that almost all of AHT's debt obligations are non-recourse, meaning that the management can just decide to hand back its properties to cancel the outstanding loans. Even if the management succeeds and keeps some properties on the balance sheet, it will take a lot of capital to make up for the postponed capex and preferred payments. It will be way more difficult to cover these accumulated needs with significantly smaller portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.