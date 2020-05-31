The continuing success of the turnaround will hinge upon the growth in recurring revenue, driven by the adoption of Dragon Medical, its cloud-based healthcare offering.

Overview

Nuance (NASDAQ:NUAN) is a cash-flow compounder with strong fundamentals and moat in the healthcare and enterprise segments. At present, Nuance is a ~$2 billion-a-year business with a consistent double-digit FCF (free cash flow) margin. While growth has slowed down to a single digit in recent years, the turnaround that involved a spin-off of its automotive business Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has been successful. In recent times, growth has reaccelerated to a double-digit zone. Moreover, the company also has a $500 million share repurchase program with ~86% of it yet to be exercised.

Catalysts

When we covered the stock last year, Nuance just recently completed the Cerence spin-off. At the time, we believed that the spin-off would allow Nuance to be laser-focused in growing its conversational AI business in the healthcare and enterprise segments. Since then, our thesis has seemed to be valid, as the solid 30%-40% ARR growth in the cloud healthcare business has remained consistent. Since last October, when we first covered the stock, the shares price has been up by over 45%. At ~$22 today, the price has almost retraced to its YTD-high of ~$23 in February 2020.

(Source: Company's 2019 investor day slides)

Going forward, we expect the company to continue relying on its healthcare solutions, such as AI-based solutions in ACI (Ambient Clinical Intelligence), CAPD (Computer-Assisted Physician Documentation), and the rest, to sustain its ~10% growth. On the other hand, the steady IVR, CDI, and HIM businesses will continue to drive profitability. As of Q2, these businesses have been solid as demand for the solutions increased amid the COVID-19 situation. While smaller hospital clients were impacted a lot more due to the reduced demand for elective procedures, large hospital systems make up ~97% of Nuance's healthcare revenue. The healthcare segment's profit also expanded by 15%, as its cloud-based solution, Dragon Medical, gained strong adoptions.

(Source: Stockrow)

Due to the outperformance of its cloud-based Dragon Medical One offering, we see upside opportunities in the healthcare segment. Meanwhile, the enterprise business has also been growing decently. In Q2 alone, the strong 19% growth in the enterprise segment drove the 10% overall growth despite the COVID-19 situation.

(Source: Company's 10-K)

At a $298 million of ARR at the end of 2019, the company would still also expect a 13-21% growth after adjusting for the near-term COVID-10 slowdown. With that in mind, the company can also potentially exercise more share repurchases in the future once the share price drops to an attractive level as the adjustment gets priced in further. As of Q2, 86% of its $500 million budget for the share repurchase program remained unexercised.

Risks

Following the promising turnaround last year, Nuance will expect near-term slowdown and uncertainties in 2020. Having reached ~$298 million of ARR at the end of 2019, the company will lower the expected ARR by approximately $38 million, which is quite a significant figure. This means reducing the expectation of midpoint growth from ~30% to 17%, which is ~1,300 bps.

Valuation

Upon the spin off and a successful shift to cloud-based solutions, there has been quite a significant premium embedded into Nuance's P/S. Its P/S has recently soared from ~2.5x to the ~3.5x level to reflect the reaccelerated growth.

(Source: Stockrow)

In Q2 alone, the company had a strong quarter despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Source: 2019 Q4 earnings call slide)

Considering the catalysts, there is a potential for the stock to trade higher than 4x P/S once it continues to surprise and outperform this year. In particular, this will potentially involve Nuance increasing the share of the recurring portion of its revenue to keep the turnaround and growth stories consistent. As it stands, the building-up of Nuance's premium and reacceleration of growth to ~10% recently have been in line with the Dragon Medical's ARR growth. As of Q2, only over 80% of the overall revenue was recurring-based. Consequently, at ~3.4x P/S today, we think Nuance is an interesting GARP play and a good buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.