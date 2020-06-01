The trend is believed to continue into the calendar third quarter as the chart indicates $60 per share is on the way.

While spot pricing has been on the decline, contract pricing has been on fire, leading Micron to raise guidance ahead of earnings.

Micron has been caught in the middle of the software sector and the hardware sector during the stay-at-home environment.

Micron (MU) is a company caught in the middle of a Wall Street cold war. A portion of the tech sector is benefiting from the stay-at-home and work-at-home remote environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Wall Street has rewarded companies like Zoom (ZM), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amazon (AMZN) for their participation and ability to capitalize on this at-home environment. At the same time, The Street has punished others because they may not materially benefit from the quarter, or the pandemic will cause a derailing of the cycle. Names like AMD (AMD), Intel (INTC), and Western Digital (WDC) have been beaten down with little rallying even as revenue guidance, in Intel's case, surprised to the upside.

Micron has been caught in the middle of this.

Investors in the memory manufacturer have every reason to believe the stay-at-home environment has and will benefit Micron. Why? Because all of the rewarded companies have one thing in common: Data centers. Micron provides both DRAM and NAND memory for data centers. But we now know it has indeed benefited directly as CEO Sanjay Mehrotra updated the company's guidance last week to well above the high side of the previous guide.

The signs have been there: Massive pushes for data center capacity as Zoom jumps from low-double-digit millions to low-to-mid-triple-digit millions of participants as one example, the near 12% jump in April DRAM contract pricing, and the ability for Micron to execute near flawlessly during a pandemic which rattled supply chains.

Bull And Bear Theses Are About Pricing

Instead of what bears and Wall Street naysayers said about COVID-19 and the memory cycle, the opposite has happened. Instead of hurting the cycle, it has strengthened it. Instead of breaking down memory pricing, it has bolstered it. Instead of weakening demand in high-margin areas such as servers and GPUs, it has intensified it.

The first premise the opposition in the "Micron Cold War" points out is the near-two month drop in DRAM spot pricing. Yeah, the DXI hasn't looked so healthy since April 7th.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

What's interesting is the entire month of April saw a steady decline in spot pricing and closed in on the contract price of its respective module, going from roughly $3.56 to $3.30. Yet, April's contract pricing didn't move lower or even remain the same; it moved higher by nearly 12%, putting it at $3.29.

(Source: DRAMeXchange.com)

That's an interesting twist to the memory pricing environment. But how has contract pricing move up so fast and accelerated over March's rise in the face of poor spot pricing?

The spot market is a very small part of the three major producers - Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF), and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL) - and amounts to a single-digit percentage of sales. These are two different markets. The contract market is where large in advance orders are placed by the biggest names such as Foxconn, HP, AsusTek, Huawei, and others who manufacture for the likes of Apple (AAPL), GoPro (GPRO), and Nvidia. The spot market is comprised of small module packagers like Kingston, who buy chips to package (not like a retail package, but a DIMM) themselves.

Server OEMs and cloud providers are not ordering on the spot market for their needs; they order on the contract market. If they were to try to place orders on the now cheaper spot market, they wouldn't be able to secure the volume they need.

The contract market in April was red hot as we haven't seen a double-digit increase month-over-month like this since February of 2018. I theorize the data center and graphics markets are so much hotter than the consumer market that we see the supply and demand equation play out very differently between the two pricing markets.

The decline in spot pricing through April and some of May was ahead of talks by producers and clients as they negotiated contracts in May. My theory can be proved or disproved by what May's contract pricing does. If contract pricing continues to move up at all, it confirms the disconnect between the spot market and the contract market is real. If the contract market takes a steep turn to realign with spot pricing, then it's disproved.

However, the evidence for proving it's already in place is through Micron's massively raised guidance before the quarter officially ended, a quarter spanning March-May. The mix also has been healthy as Micron has been pushing toward the higher-margin and higher-value products. This also points toward my theory of heavy buying of server and graphics DRAM - as its gross margin is now expected to be 33.5% at the midpoint, up from 29.1% in FQ2.

But before you say, "Sure, pricing is strong now, but it's going to come back down and catch up to spot pricing," strong pricing appears to be here to stay as Mehrotra also mentioned FQ4 in the same conference he announced the updated guidance:

As a result, we are cautiously optimistic about sustaining our current business performance in fiscal fourth quarter as well. Of course, given that FQ4 is a 14-week quarter, that would suggest some sequential revenue growth in FQ4 as well.

Lest we miss why Q3 was above guidance:

...the revised guidance that we have just provided for FQ3 really points to our continuing strong execution on the supply front compared to the conservatism we had built in the guidance at the time, as well as healthy pricing environment in the industry.

Healthy - or, at the very least, stabilizing - pricing would need to continue into FQ4 should the company be able to match FQ3 on a 13-week to 13-week comparison. Furthermore, Nanya expects DRAM contract pricing to continue to rally in the third quarter of 2020. It appears negotiations already are on track to see contract pricing keep showing green arrows. Perhaps they won't be as eye-popping as ~12%, but even low single-digit percent increases are massively bullish in contrast to dropping spot pricing.

Because of this disconnect, investors must keep an eye on the contract market and comments from producers. Pricing does wonders for Micron's top line, and if we're seeing pricing return to healthy gains amid a backdrop of falling spot pricing, we're going to have to reassess how we interpret expectations for contract pricing.

The Stock Chart Also Sees A Similar Story

Beyond the fundamentals of the company, the stock chart is showing signs of accumulation over the last two months.

The pattern above is called an ascending triangle, and it's a bullish continuation pattern (sometimes a reversal pattern). In any case, it's a sign of accumulation and confirmed by the shrinking volume. With the recent bullish news, the stock is on the verge of breaking out. The $50 level is the current resistance, and it's a tough one as it was the top side of a gap from the beginning of March as well as the resistance formed within the triangle.

The breakout is likely to come ahead of earnings as the pattern is in the latter stages of development. The target for the breakout is $61.75, but it may not be in a straight line. Typically breakouts of this nature will rocket past resistance and then retest the resistance for support and then continue higher.

With the Chinese export control news baked in and confirmed by President Trump's press conference late Friday, the downside risk is baked in. But, the chart tells us where this pattern would be voided should the stock not continue to rise. If the prior higher low, which touched the bottom trendline, is matched or broken, the pattern becomes void. This is currently $43.90. This is where stop losses should be put in for short-term trades.

Between Now And Earnings

This week is a critical time for the chart and an indication of where the stock will be by the time the company announces earnings and FQ4 guidance on June 29. Should the stock break past $50, expect to see it in the low $60s in short order. The next confirmation to look for is May's contract pricing, which may be leaked by a few sources in the coming days. But let it be known, the COVID-19 pandemic didn't cripple Micron's business but instead showed the need for memory has only increased, and Micron has been there to supply it.

