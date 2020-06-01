Stock Market: Fed Pulled Back (Video)

There's only one reason the market's up here with GDP down 50%.

Technically the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a nice run. It might be a little stretched. Combine that with the Fed actually pulling back and coronavirus case numbers moving up, there might be some shorter-term risk starting to build. I think that will be a buying opportunity because the Fed's thinking we're bottoming.

Here's The Fed Numbers

The Fed reports the official change in their balance sheet weekly on Thursdays after the close. The Fed balance sheet saw it's first pullback since December.

Here's the numbers.

Total Change Per Week Per Day 2020-04-01 $4,768,238,706,062 $432,227,323,097 $86,445,464,619 2020-04-8 $5,060,118,230,012 $291,879,523,950 $58,375,904,790 2020-04-15 $5,319,687,288,500 $259,569,058,488 $51,913,811,698 2020-04-22 $5,492,341,792,900 $172,654,504,400 $34,530,900,880 2020-04-30 $5,534,933,870,549 $42,592,077,649 $8,518,415,530 2020-05-07 $5,583,378,870,000 $48,445,001,000 $9,689,000,200 2020-05-14 $5,806,783,512,000 $215,230,619,600 $43,046,123,920 2020-05-21 $5,917,721,273,900 $110,937,761,900 $22,187,552,380 2020-05-27 $5,910,125,715,200 -$7,595,558,700 -$1,519,111,740

Source

Above you see the Fed had a rare pullback in their balance sheet. If you think about why the stock market's up while GDP is expected to be down 50%, it's because of the Fed.

So the changes in their balance sheet are important.

Coronavirus Case Numbers

WW New cases daily %incr 05/30/20 6150500 124102 2% 05/29/20 6026398 125473 2% 05/28/20 5900925 116304 2% 05/27/20 5784621 106475 2% 05/26/20 5678146 93879 2% 05/25/20 5584267 89812 2% 05/24/20 5494455 96505 2%

Source

New case counts accelerated the last two days making it the highest new case additions since tracking the series. This is obviously going the wrong way.

Conclusion

Momentum in the market is very strong. We also talk in the video about strong comments from a Fed official. Still some risk is building for a shorter-term move. I discuss some simple indicators we're watching to be on the right side of the next market move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Opinions given are at this moment and can change rapidly after this is published. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.