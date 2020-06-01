The Violence Isn't Likely To Perturb The Market, What Might Cause A Sell-Off Is...

Finally, and at risk of sounding like a broken record, at this level in the S&P 500 the employment numbers come in too hot. If that panics the market it could fall quite hard.

The legislature doesn't make any positive movement on the next fiscal bill. What could really break the camel's back is any backtrack on the legislation.

China pushes it's belligerence further to overt action against Taiwan, Hong Kong, even India. Or worse some hotshot Chinese airforce pilot gets too close to one of our spyplanes.

The easy assumption is that the riots will hammer stock this week. As sad as that is, it is not likely to have an effect. What could hurt stocks are:

What can take us down? Not the riots...

There are a few possibilities, but first, why are many people thinking that the market should come in a bit. I started to make the case on Friday, but with a few additional thoughts. First and foremost is a possible stupid move by the Chinese. That could be in the form of making a move against Taiwan or further action against Hong Kong. I also understand that the Chinese Army made an incursion into India by several Kilometers. If that blows up out market could use that as an excuse to drop at least percentage points. The next point is, at the risk of “The Boy Who Cried, Wolf” all over again, is the employment numbers once again. Once again we have the coming Friday’s Monthly employment report for May, and of course Thursday’s weekly Jobless report. I know in the past this occasion really hasn’t had a big effect at this point, but we now are about to break above what I thought was the limit of this rally at this juncture. I charted what I called was a “measured move” back on May 15. I predicted that the trading truism that there are no “triple tops”, while not always true was likely to be true this time around. As hard as it was at the time to believe, we not only going to break above 2940-2950 but that if we would do so decisively, that we would like break above 3000 and march right on to 3050. A measured move is simply taking the previous support level (bottom) and then subtract that from the top, and that gave us 3050. I did say that I thought 3000 would provide some resistance, but not for long. Here we are two weeks later and we are poised to close above 3050…

I am all out of charting tricks to predict a higher level

Frankly, at this point, I just can’t see more of a move upward especially as we see more and more complacency. I need to see some consolidation at least for a few days. The VIX might be stuck at the upper 20’s with a few short sojourns in the low 30’s, in the short term we seem to have a lowering VIX. We also have Trillions itching to get into the market, and a lot of retail investors that miss betting on Sports, and at Casinos as per that Barron’s article quoting Jim Bianco. I guess as long as they are shoveling money in the market should leap even higher. The funny thing about those neophyte traders, they run the indexes up and then just as quickly they vanish once they realize the easy money doesn’t stay easy forever. They leave wreckage in their wake that might take a long time to recover from. I don’t believe that time has come as yet, but there could be a mini-rout of stocks that could exacerbate disappointment in the employment numbers this coming week.

Right now the Futures are down

I am looking at Bloomberg and their interpretation is that fear of unrest in the US is responsible for the weakness. That might be so, but that is the Asian interpretation of what is in store for US trading. In fact, I suspect that if the futures stay negative into the morning, trading will reverse by the end of Monday. If the futures do accelerate to the downside it will be later in the week, by these 3 conditions:

China and Hong Kong do something precipitous. It can be any number of issues, saber-rattling in the South China Sea, Shelling Taiwan, or incursion by the Chinese Navy or Airforce that causes Taiwan to react.

The Weekly unemployment number stays with a 2 million handle. If it stays at the same level or higher than last week could be troublesome. That said if the number has a 1 million handle that could be very supportive of a rally.

The May Unemployment number reaches towards 18-19-20%, this would be a historic event. I suspect that we could get a substantial selloff especially as the sheer number of unemployed will likely be above 40 Million.

Finally, the US can fail to make any announced progress in the next fiscal package, which is set to provide an additional $1,200 to each taxpayer, and some kind of bonus to encourage those collecting unemployment to go back to work. The US can also cause trouble if there is a by-partisan law removing Hong Kong’s special status

What to do...

Scrunch down your positions, like my momma used to say “You can't dance at every wedding”. What I mean is, that in this festival of a rally, it was a moveable feast of stocks shooting higher. Your intentions were sincere, you bought a little of this and a lot of that. Now is the time to look over your portfolio and decide, “I bought too little of this or too much of that” and reduce the number of positions. If you customarily have 20 to 30 different stocks, chop it down to 9 to 11. This way if we do have a sharp sell you can quickly reduce exposure before losing too much. I still prefer that you generate cash, work on building that 25% to 35% cushion, and have it ready for stocks to go on sale. That means that I want you to reduce the amount of money allocated to stocks along with the number of different positions. What this exercise will do, is really force you to keep only the names that you have total conviction to hold onto in the thick and thin. If we get then I don’t want you to get cowed and sell at the bottom.

Earnings this Week

Tuesday, June 2:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), POSCO (PKX), Tiffany & Co. (TIF), Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM),

My Take: CRWD should do as well as Z-Scaler (ZS), if not then I would seriously consider getting out even with big losses...The key earnings report will be ZM. If ZM doesn’t hit it out of the park then that could affect the overall market. I suspect that it will, and if it sells off any way that may just confirm the market’s ennui of the current level of stocks

Wednesday, June 3:

Campbell Soup (CPB),

Thursday, June 4:

Broadcom Inc (AVGO), Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP), Cooper Companies Inc (COO), Docusign Inc (DOCU), J M Smucker Co (SJM), Mongodb Inc (MDB), National Grid plc (NGG), Slack (WORK), Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (TLK),

My Take: I am excited to see how WORK does, and I am expecting MDB to shoot the lights out but sell-off anyway since it has already rocketed higher.

Insider Corner

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00

My Take: Holy cow that is a big swipe at a high price by an insider into a troublesome sector. I have no take on this other than say, if you take insider activity especially in a contrary situation where logically the idea of going on a cruise is just risky to one’s health. Yes, I am aware that cruise stocks have popped recently. I just thought it was the “dead cat bounce” scenario. I need to chew this one over. That said, no way I am touching cruise or airlines stocks. I will continue to build my Expedia (EXPE) position instead.

Interesting earnings from last week

Anaplan (PLAN) reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the previous quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.14) EPS by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

My take: PLAN is part of what I call the Social networking of the enterprise. Even though the company beat consensus on both revenue and earnings, it did sell-off. If PLAN falls harder I would be tempted to buy it.

Salesforce.com (CRM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.10. Revenue of $4.87B (+30.2% Y/Y) beats by $20M. CRM withdrew guidance

My Take: Though CRM outperformed expectations. One could say that it was because CRM CEO Benioff withdrew guidance, but so has the majority of public companies at this point. If not the majority it has to be close. Perhaps it is because Benioff has fashioned himself and the company as the paragon of corporate governance and market participants are disappointed that he and CRM of all entities has fallen into this category. I think it is more prosaic than that. CRM just ran up hard into earnings, and then the momentum traders sold it off. This is such a common occurrence for high-performing tech names that I make it a point to either counsel reducing a position into earnings or writing calls. My hope is that if we do get a downdraft in stock prices I would think that CRM would be a prime target to pounce on for the recovery.

Nutanix (NTNX) reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the previous quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.86) EPS by $0.17. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

My Take: You know that I am a fan of NTNX, I believe that NTNX is in a very dynamic space. On the face of it a 10% growth rate is not that exciting for a Cloud infrastructure Platform Management application, however, the subscription revenue grew 84%. This is the metric that should be the prime way to judge NTNX as their whole strategy is to move the company business model to subscriptions.

Okta (OKTA) reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the previous quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.17) EPS by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

My Take: Okta is a fantastic Cloud-Services stock. They pioneered the identity management space, both for the retail side, and the enterprise. No company that manages cloud resources in either category can be operated without this type of resource. I would use this good news as an encouragement to put Okta on your shopping list if we do have a sell-off in the near-term.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) Srs Investment Management, Llc Director Buys almost $10 Million in shares

My Take: The data provider has this Investment Management outfit as a Director. I can only interpret that to mean that a Director individual has an investment management entity to buy shares for him/her. I find this action extremely interesting in light of the fact that Hertz (HTZ) just announced bankruptcy. I am not making any judgement about the Hertz management since we are living in challenging times for the travel industry. All the more reason to marvel at the gutsiness of this investment. I will be content to get a bag of popcorn and watch how this plays out. No thank you in joining this party. I’d sooner pile some bundles of cash into pit and have a bonfire. Though I’d be happy to see a great American company thrive once again, this like the Cruise industry and the airlines will not see my hard-earned money.

Inari Medical (NARI) has several insider buyers

Presidio Management Group X Ll Major Shareholder Buys $4,280,939.40

Mitch C Hill CFO Buys $397,670.00

William Hoffman CEO Buys $572,251.50

Andrew Hykes Insider Buys $246,905.00

My Take: What is really interesting is that Inari is a brand new IPO. This widespread insider buying in the C-Suite is certainly an endorsement. You can bet that I will study up on this name now and see if it fits into my view of Med-tech

My trades: I don’t intend on adding new positions on Monday. I will be true to my writings and not try to dance at every wedding. I will scrunch my portfolio. You should too.

