The company was unable to meet margin calls during the first quarter, forcing counterparties to sell more than $5 billion in pledged securities.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a real estate investment trust, a pass-through company that pays income directly to shareholders without having to pay corporate taxes. The company invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage loans, and all things real estate. Companies like IVR and other pass-throughs are the bread and butter of income portfolios.

However, recent events have hit Invesco and similar companies extremely hard, forcing asset sales at depressed prices and destroying much of shareholder wealth. This brings into question if continued dividend payout will be possible at prior rates.

This article looks at recent disclosures to try and piece together what IVR looks like today, after the fire sales of securities, and attempts to model whether or not dividend payout rates are sustainable. Not to be morbid, but like any scene of a crash, it is not pretty.

(Image: Broken-down Chevy from the Library of Congress)

Introduction

Under normal circumstances, investors can structure an income portfolio of REITs, Business Development Corps, Limited Partnerships, and closed-end income funds to generate significant income above the level received on lower-risk securities such as U.S. Treasuries or municipal bonds. However, the end of the first quarter of 2020 was not normal circumstances.

For a myriad of reasons far too numerous and beyond the scope of this article, credit markets began to freeze up in March 2020. As a result, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgaged-back securities, and even agency mortgage-backed securities began to drop in value. It was reminiscent of what happened back in 2008 when the Reserve Fund broke the buck.

Long story short, the Federal Reserve stepped in creating or expanding a slew of programs and facilities such as:

In addition, the Federal Reserve announced it would purchase of mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, agency debt securities, and expand repo and reverse repo agreements. Unfortunately for some companies, like Invesco, it was too little too late.

Margin Calls

Companies such as IVR use significant leverage to sustain cash payouts above what can normally be received on individual securities. As long as the cost to borrow is less than the income received, more income can be generated for shareholders than without leverage. Of course, leverage works both ways.

When credit markets and the market for mortgage-backed securities began to freeze up, the value of Invesco's securities pledged as collateral dropped. When that happened, creditors issued margin calls. Unfortunately, Invesco was not able to meet those margin calls. The company first informed counter-parties on March 23rd, 2020 that it was not in a position to fund further margin calls. As a result, counter-parties began selling assets.

On April 7th, Invesco disclosed some of these forced sales in a press release. Less than two weeks later, it disclosed further sales and a delay in the quarterly filing. At the same time, the company set the date for the annual shareholders meeting, May 5th, 2020.

Company Provided Updates

In the same press release announcing the annual meeting, Invesco announced a delay in the first-quarter 10-Q filing, but provided an update on certain financial items as of April 15th, 2020. Those items included the value and approximate allocation of the total investment portfolio, liability levels of repurchase agreements and secured loans, total cash on hand and receivable, and an approximation of books value per common diluted share.

Chief Executive Officer John Anzalone presented the same information at the virtual annual meeting on May 5th, 2020. He also confirmed some of the actions taken by the company, including asset sales and reducing repurchase facilities. However, no date was given for the release of first-quarter earnings numbers. Historically, the company has filed first-quarter earnings during the first full week of May.

On May 11th, Invesco released an additional update effective close of business May 7th:

• The company has a total investment portfolio, excluding cash, of approximately $1.6 billion consisting of 93% commercial credit investments, 6% residential credit investments, and 1% agency mortgage-backed securities; approximately $534 million of the investment portfolio is unencumbered. • It has repaid all repurchase agreement debt and reduced the amount due under secured loans to a balance of $837 million. • The company has a cash balance of $286 million, $52 million of which is restricted cash posted as collateral for its secured loans. • The book value per diluted common share* is estimated to be in the range of $2.25 to $3.25. * Book value per diluted common share is calculated as approximately (I) total equity less the liquidation preference of Series A Preferred Stock ($140.0 million), Series B Preferred Stock ($155.0 million) and Series C Preferred Stock ($287.5 million), divided by (II) total shares of common stock outstanding of 164,966,357 as of May 7, 2020.

Piecing the Financial Picture Puzzle

(Image: $100 bill puzzle by Arek Socha from Pixabay, CC0)

While the company lists 5 separate analysts covering Invesco Mortgage Capital, I have been unable to find any estimates for first-quarter numbers. The delay in its filing means that earnings could come out as late as June 25th, however Zacks Investment Research, the vendor for NASDAQ earnings information, has an unconfirmed date of June 3rd. But again, we do not know what to expect.

So, that begs the questions: Using the information provided by Invesco, can we piece together a picture of what it looks like now? And, can that give us any insight on what to expect with dividend payouts on common and preferred shares and the capital structure of the company? I believe we do have enough information provided by the company to make at least some approximations on what the balance sheet looks like now, and to make some judgements on dividend rates and capital structure.

From the last press release update, we know some asset values (cash and total portfolio), secured loan and repurchase liability levels, and we're given a book value approximation per share. Information that we are missing is fair value asset levels of derivatives and fair value liability of derivatives. We also know preferred shareholder equity values and total number of common shares outstanding. This should be enough information for us to estimate net derivative fair values and, therefore, total assets.

Calculations

The first thing we need to do is estimate common shareholder equity based on the book value estimated provided by the company. Simply multiply the number of shares outstanding by the book values. This gives us equity attributed to common shareholders of $371.174-536.141 million. Combine this with the equity of preferred shares, $140 million for IVR.PA, $155 million for IVR.PB, and $287.5 million for IVR.PC, and we get total shareholder equity of $953.674-1,118.641 million.

Invesco's press release said the board had authorized payment of first-quarter dividends to preferred shareholders, creating liabilities against the company assets amounting to $2,712,640 IVR.PA dividend, $3,003,280 IVR.PB dividend, and $5,390625 IVR.PC dividend. As for the common dividend, the board decided to split the dividend between cash and shares and authorized a maximum cash payout of $0.05 per share, with the remainder in stock. This amounts to a liability of $8,248,317.85. Lastly, we have the secured loan liability disclosed in the press release. This adds up to total liabilities (minus any liabilities from fair value of derivatives) of $856.355 million.

That means that total assets of Invesco as of May 7th ranged from $1,810.029 million to $1,974.996 million. We come to this value by adding the range of shareholder equity calculated above to the total liabilities disclosed. The difference between these values and the combined value of the securities portfolio and cash ($1,886 million) is the net derivatives value, ranging from net liability of $75.971 million to net asset of $88.996 million.

So, from the information the company provided, we have a balance sheet effective May 7th that falls somewhere between these values:

Total Assets $1,810,029,166 $1,974,995,523 Net Derivatives $- $88,995,523 Cash $286,000,000 $286,000,000 Securities $1,600,000,000 $1,600,000,000 Total Liabilities $932,325,697 $856,354,863 Net Derivatives $75,970,834 $- Secured Loans $837,000,000 $837,000,000 PR-A Div $2,712,640 $2,712,640 PR-B Div $3,003,280 $3,003,280 PR-C Div $5,390,625 $5,390,625 Com Div $8,248,318 $8,248,318 Total Equity $953,674,303 $1,118,640,660 PR-A $140,000,000 $140,000,000 PR-B $155,000,000 $155,000,000 PR-C $287,500,000 $287,500,000 Common $371,174,303 $536,140,660

Dividends and Capital Structure

So, what does this mean going forward? Are the current dividend rates sustainable? Is Invesco going to have to consider restructuring its capital in order to sustain operations and cash distributions?

Rather than looking backwards at an old capital structure that no longer exists or using returns and cost information that is no longer relevant, let us just consider that kind of return the company needs to get to sustain cash distributions.

Preferred dividends must be paid prior to common dividends being paid. And, because Invesco preferred shares are all cumulative, any amounts in arrears must be paid first and in full before common dividends can be paid. Currently, the company is obligated to pay $11.107 million per quarter to preferred shareholders. Granted, the company is not obligated to pay this in cash, but it is obligated to pay it eventually.

In order for the company to pay the preferred dividends, assuming the higher asset value calculated above, it would have to earn more than 2.25% annualized. If Invesco reduced common dividends to only $0.01 per quarter, that adds an additional 0.33% annualized requirement. Add to that any amounts needed for operational and advisory fees, and the company must earn some amount north of 2.58% return on assets.

For an idea on what Invesco can earn on the portfolio, we could look at the iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) which has a current yield of 2.7%. But that only gives the company $575,000 to pay rent, salaries, utilities, advisory fees, insurance, etc. This suggests that a capital restructuring is needed. The most obvious thing to do is to redeem preferred series A, callable since July 2017, to reduce the overall cost of capital.

However, management knows the earnings potential of the asset base and has a ballpark of what costs should be going forward. Therefore, management knows the net interest margin that can be earned, and will know if they need to adjust the capital structure. In short, management knows what they need to do to make sure the common shares are attractive enough to sustain current shareholders and bring in new ones. Though that doesn't mean it's going to be easy.

Conclusion

If the net interest margin earned on assets is insufficient to pay shareholders, the company is ineffective. If an investor can receive 2.7% by investing in an ETF, then Invesco must pay shareholders at least that much to justify the investment. If the highest cost of capital is the preferred shares outstanding, the company must address this issue by redeeming those shares in order to preserve assets for the common stockholder.

Once the first-quarter dividend is paid on June 30th, 2020, the long road to recovery will start. Shareholders are going to experience around 15% dilution just for the dividend, and should expect a drastic reduction from the first-quarter payout of $0.50 per share. The process is going to be difficult and painful.

Management is going to have to make even more hard decisions to keep the company viable for common stockholders. That is going to have to include common share dividend cuts, possibly redeeming preferred stock (at least class A), and further dilution of common shareholders through stock dividends and secondary offerings. At least with respect to the common stock, I do not have a positive outlook.

We should know shortly just how bad the first quarter was.

Disclaimer

One final word. Invesco followed up the as of May 7th updated numbers with this disclosure:

The financial information set forth above reflects the Company’s estimates with respect to such information, based on information currently available to management, and may vary from the Company’s actual financial results as of and for the periods noted above. Further, these estimates are not a comprehensive statement or estimate of the Company’s financial results or financial condition. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and they are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved in any future period. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these estimates.

Readers should realize that the above analysis and conclusions were made in reliance on the estimates provided by the company. That said, shareholders and potential investors should take that into consideration along with individual risk tolerances and investment time frames.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.