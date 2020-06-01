FDA approval appears to be a formality; however, the company has no margin for error being heavily reliant on the success of Vadadustat. Revenue projections are complicated by commercial partnerships.

Akebia's stock price jumped 60% on the news, from $8 to $12.8 at the time of writing. The company moved quickly to raise ~$150m via a public offering.

The major advantage of Vadadustat is that it is a once-daily, orally administered treatment. Current standards of care are administered via injection.

Data from the phase 3 INNO2VATE trial which evaluated Vadadustat against current standards of care showed the drug met its primary and secondary efficacy, and safety endpoints.

Investment Thesis

Akebia's (AKBA) investors have had to endure some torrid times in recent years but their patience now appears set to be rewarded, and for those considering an investment in the company, the prospects for further share price accretion look promising.

At the end of 2019, Akebia stock was trading at lows of $3 as sales of its only approved drug, Auryxia, were impacted by the partial withdrawal of Medicare Part D reimbursement, and Vadadustat had only recently begun its 2 pivotal phase 3 trials: INNO 2 VATE and PRO2TECT. The company had to take out a $100m dollar loan from Pharmakon Advisors in order to keep itself solvent.

Today, however, the picture looks very different with the stock trading at $12.19, and management could not have sounded more bullish on the recent Q120 earnings call, which was dominated by discussion of positive top-line data from INNO 2 VATE.

Vadadustat - a once-per-day, orally administered investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor ("HIF-PHI") for treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease ("CKD"), designed using Nobel prize winning science, was evaluated against current standard of care treatment darbepoetin alfa in adult patients on dialysis.

Because of its differentiated profile as an oral, rather than injectable treatment - designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability thereby stimulating the body towards stabilization of Hypoxia-inducible factors ("HIF"), increased levels or red blood cell production and ultimately, improved oxygen delivery to tissues - Vadadustat was only required to demonstrate non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa in order for the trial to be considered a success, which it did, meeting both primary and secondary efficacy endpoints and also meeting its safety endpoints.

The results were described as "very compelling" by the Co-Chair of the independent Executive Steering Committee for INNO 2 VATE, Glenn Chertow, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Nephrology at Stanford University, who concluded:

The greatest strength of the INNO 2 VATE data is the consistency across both efficacy and all MACE components. The nephrology community has been eagerly awaiting straightforward, high-quality data evaluating the treatment of anemia due to CKD with a novel HIF-PHI. Based on these two randomized trials comparing vadadustat to the active darbepoetin control, I am confident that vadadustat has the potential to be a safe and effective option for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in adult patients requiring dialysis, upon approval

Akebia's CEO told analysts on the Q120 earnings call that:

We can't wait to get these data in front of the FDA and other regulatory agencies as soon as possible. Upon successful completion of our Phase 3 program, and with PRO2TECT data in hand, we plan to submit the regulatory filings for marketing approval of vadadustat for both dialysis dependent and non-dialysis adult patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible.

A red-letter day, then for Akebia, its management and its investors, and one that gives the company significant forward momentum. Akebia estimates (in its 2019 10K submission) that 37 million people in the United States have CKD and approximately 5.7 million of these individuals suffer from anemia.

Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents ("ESAs") like darbepoetin alfa are the current standard-of-care treatment, and are estimated to have made ~$6.1 billion of sales globally in 2018 (the market is expected to reach $7.4bn by 2022), despite growing concerns that the use of ESAs may contribute to thrombosis, stroke, myocardial infarction and patient mortalities.

Should Vadadustat win FDA approval for treatment of patients with Chronic Kidney Disease ("CKD") who are on dialysis (the focus of the INNO 2 VATE trial), it will be available to treat ~500,000 patients. If the second phase 3 trial, PRO2TECT, delivers positive results in mid-2020 for treatment of CKD patients not on dialysis, the market size will increase by a further estimated 500,000 patients, Akebia believes.

The company is targeting an overall market opportunity it believes is worth $5bn in the US alone and has agreements in place with several commercial partners who are contributing towards development and commercialisation costs in exchange for domestic and overseas licensing agreements - with Akebia receiving tiered royalty payments on all sales.

Analysts are making Akebia a "Strong Buy" with a consensus price target of $15.9 (high of $18 and low of $11). By my calculations, however, should Akebia achieve peak revenues of $2bn by 2025, factoring in a corresponding increase in operating expenses, the value of its shares today ought to be >$25 and perhaps as high as $30. Hence, I remain bullish on the stock and would expect to see the share price grow in the short to medium term - once the dilution from a $151.8m fundraising completed shortly after the INNO 2 VATE trial results were announced is absorbed.

In the rest of this article I will take a closer look at the INNO 2 VATE trial results, evaluate the prospects for success of PRO2TECT, assess the market opportunity in more detail, and also consider the competitive threats faced by Akebia from the likes of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)/FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) who have oral HIF inhibitors progressing through clinical trials.

INNO 2 VATE Results: Vadadustat not-inferior, therefore superior?

As Akebia's CEO and President was at pains to point out during the Q120 earnings call, both phase 3 trials of Vadadustat were carefully designed after lengthy consultations with the FDA and European regulators along non-inferiority lines, which essentially means that provided Vadadustat did not under-perform current standard of care darbepoetin alfa by certain pre-agreed measures across its primary, secondary, and safety endpoints, the trial would be considered successful.

As mentioned above, this is due to the fact that as a novel, orally administered HIF-PHI, Vadadustat presents a more convenient treatment option than ESAs with a differentiated safety profile that can potentially address the safety issues that have resulted in decreased usage of ESAs over the past couple of years.

darbepoetin alfa, brand name Aranesp, is marketed and sold by Amgen (AMGN). Aranesp made an impressive $1.73bn of sales in 2019, but sales are in long-term decline, falling 8% between 2018 and 2019 and 9% between 2018 and 2017 (data taken from Amgen 2019 10K submission).

The primary endpoint for both INNO 2 VATE studies was the mean change in Haemoglobin ("Hb") between baseline and the primary evaluation period (weeks 24-36), with non-inferiority ("NI") being achieved if the lower bound of the 95% confidence interval for the between-group difference of the mean Hb change did not fall below the pre-specified NI margin (-0.75 g/dL). The secondary endpoint was the same but with the assessment period being weeks 40-52.

Vadadustat met both endpoints, with a mean Hb level at week 24 to week 36 of 10.36 (1.01) g/dL compared to 10.53 (0.96) g/dL for darbepoetin alfa-treated patients, and 10.40 (1.04) g/dL compared to 10.58 (0.98) g/dL for darbepoetin treated patients in weeks 40-52, and also met both endpoints in the correction/conversion trial.

In terms of safety, Vadadustat met its primary endpoint which was based on the length of time to the first Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events ("MACE") requiring a non-inferiority margin, Vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa, of 1.25 (1 being neutral). The incidence of treatment emergent adverse events during the Correction/Conversion study in Vadadustat treated patients was 83.8% and 85.5% in darbepoetin alfa treated patients.

Although it may seem strange for a trial in which a drug arguably under-performs a standard-of-care treatment to be considered a triumphant success, it is the differentiated profile of Vadadustat that ultimately matters most here, as Akebia's CEO explained in answer to an analyst's question on the earnings call:

physicians, they look at that difference in Epo levels in excursions, and in a gradual increase in hemoglobin, those are all related to safety for them, and then of course, the convenient oral dose matters a lot in the non-dialysis patient and home dialysis patients, which of course we're moving to. That will be very important in dialysis as well. So, Vadadustat positions extraordinarily well in both dialysis and non-dialysis versus darbepoetin alfa or any other ESA.

It certainly seems that, with this data, Akebia will be able to persuade both the FDA and prescribing physicians that Vadadustat offers a very competitive all-round treatment profile compared to the risks associated with ESAs. Hence the CEO's telling analysts on the call that he could not wait to get the data in front of the FDA.

Management's strong faith in PRO2TECT results

The other phase 3 PRO2TECT trial was treated almost as if it were a done deal by Akebia management on the earnings call:

As I mentioned earlier, we have significantly advanced PRO2TECT, our global Phase 3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of vadadustat in non-dialysis dependent adult patients with anemia due to CKD. We've achieved the target number of MACE events for the study and expect top line data mid-year as planned. John Butler, CEO

This may be due to the fact that PRO2TECT has been structured in an almost identical way to INNO 2 VATE, with the only major difference being the patient types - PRO2TECT enrollees are non-dialysis dependent. Otherwise, Vadadustat faces the same requirement to achieve results within certain NI margins in order to be successful. Perhaps, after evaluating some 1,777 patients during INNO 2 VATE, management has earned the right to declare, as Butler did on the earnings call:

we'll see this data very, very soon, and we can't wait to see it, and we couldn’t be more excited about the path we have going forward.

Additionally, the PRO2TECT trial has been ongoing since January 2016 and has 1,716 participants, hence management's judgement may be based on insights gained during the progress of the trial.

Commercialisation in Japan, with the US and rest of the world to follow?

Vadadustat is most likely to secure authorisation in Japan first, where positive data from late stage clinical trials was made available in March last year. Akebia is partnering with Mitsubishi Tanabe ("MTPC") in Japan, who conducted the trials, and who has obtained the exclusive licence to market and sell Vadadustat in the country plus certain other Asian countries in exchange for milestone payments worth up to $245m to Akebia, plus tiered double-digit royalty payments of up to 20% on sales in MTPC territories. Regulatory approval is expected to be secured in Japan later this year.

In the US, it seems that Akebia has decided to wait for the results of the PRO2TECT trial - due very soon - before making its regulatory submissions to the FDA, allowing it to request approval of Vadadustat for treatment of both dialysis dependent and non-dialysis adult patients.

Akebia has an ace up its sleeve in the US, thanks to a partnership with Vifor Pharma, through whom it may be able to access a Priority Review Voucher for its Vadadustat New Drug Application ("NDA") which would significantly speed up the application and approval process with the FDA. Akebia also has a distribution agreement in place with Vifor, for Vifor to sell Vadadustat as its exclusive HIF treatment to Fresenius clinics and certain other dialysis centres across the US - great news for Akebia since VIFOR's coverage includes around 60% of all dialysis patients in the US.

And finally, Akebia has a third commercial agreement in place with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, with whom it has agreed to co-commercialise Vadadustat in the US in exchange for milestone payments worth up to ~$765m, with both parties earning an equal share of all US sales should Vadadustat secure approval. Otsuka will also market and sell Vadadustat in the European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East and certain other countries in exchange for milestone payments worth up to ~$910m, plus low double-digits up to thirty percent of net sales, post-approval.

With Sufficient Funding In Place, Akebia can target revenues of $2bn by 2025

As mentioned, Akebia swiftly followed up its announcement of INNO 2 VATE results with a public offering of 12.65m shares, raising $151.8m before deducting underwriters' fees. Encouragingly, the underwriters - which includes J.P. Morgan Securities and Piper Sandler & Co. elected to take up in full an option to purchase an additional 1,650,000 of shares at a price of $12 per share after the public offering was complete.

That puts Akebia on a solid financial footing. At the end of Q120, the company had short-term assets of $340m ($115m in cash) and when added to the ~$130m from the share offering (after deduction of underwriting fees) gives the company a lengthy funding runway. Akebia's management has emphasised that R&D and SG&A costs are likely to increase considerably which - given the company made a net loss of $280m in 2019 and $60m in Q120 - is a concern, but at any rate, the company ought to be able to get to late 2021 without the need for further financing or dilution of investors.

With so many milestone and commercial revenue arrangements in place, forecasting Akebia's future revenue streams (assuming Vadadustat secures approval) is tricky.

For my model, I have made several assumptions. Firstly, I have used Akebia's estimate (made during the JPM Annual Healthcare conference) of 460,000 dialysis-dependent patients in the US today that could benefit from treatment with Vadadustat, and increased that figure to 600,000 over 5 years. I have also taken Akebia's estimate that the current market value of treating these patients is $2bn, and increased this figure proportionally to my patient number increase forecast (CAGR of 5%) to give me a market value by 2025 of $2.6bn. I have estimated that Akebia will land ~1% of this TAM in 2020 following likely approval in Q320, 10% in 2021, then 25%, 40%, 50% and finally 60% in 2022-25. Assuming that Akebia earns 40% from sales in the US (with Otsuka/Vifor earning the remainder), I forecast the company earning ~$600m in revenues from CKD DD patients by YE25.

Moving to CKD ND, again I have used Akebia estimates that this population is currently 250k but will likely grow to 500k patients by 2025 (CAGR of 15%) and reach a market value of $3bn. I have forecast that the company captures 1% of this market in 2020, then 2.5%, 5%, 10%, 25%, and finally 50% by YE25. Hence, the company's sales grow from $15m in 2020 to reach $1.5bn in 2025 (CAGR of 151%), but again, I multiply these figures by 40% as per the Otsuka/Vifor agreement.

Using the US vs. overseas sales split of Aranesp (56% ROW, 44% US) as a guide, it seems likely that Vadadustat will make greater sales overseas than it does in the US, but for the purposes of this forecasting exercise I have assumed the split is 50/50 and that Akebia earns a 20% share of these revenues as per agreements with Otsuka and MTPC.

Finally, I calculate milestone payments due very roughly as a $150m per annum contribution from Otsuka spread over 5 years and a $100m contribution from MTPC in 2020 and 2021 followed by $50m per annum until 2025.

Akebia financial forecast estimates 2020-2025. Source: my table and assumptions based around company estimates of market size.

Plugging all of this into my model I have Akebia achieving peak revenues of $2bn by 2025. I have forecast OPEX growing by 25% per annum between 2020 and 2022, then by 10%, 5%, and 5% in years 2023-2025. In the final reckoning, I forecast Akebia achieving a free cash flow of $713m by 2025, and finally, using DCF analysis, a WACC of 11.5% (expected market return = 10%) I arrive at a firm value of $4.4bn (premium of 159% to today's market cap of $1.7bn) and a fair value price of $31.

Competitive Threats

There is a significant body of evidence to suggest that Vadadustat has blockbuster potential, and Akebia already seems to be winning the pre-commercialisation thanks to its deals with Vifor, Otsuka et al. There are significant competitive threats in the form of GSK's Daprodustat - currently in phase 3 trials in the US and awaiting potential approval in Japan - and FibroGen's Roxadustat - already approved in China but facing potential safety concerns - in the US. But for my money, Vadadustat is further along the road to approval than Daprodustat and has a superior efficacy and safety profile to Roxadustat based on currently available data. Furthermore, my model allocates Vadadustat a no-greater-than 60% share of any market, leaving plenty of room for competitors to grab market share, and forecasts the treatment earning substantially less than ESAs like Aranesp did when sales were at their peak.

Conclusion

Of course, a lot needs to go right for Akebia in order for it to achieve the kind of growth I have forecasted - not least approval for Vadadustat, which, although it appears a near-certainty, represents the first major hurdle.

The company has moved swiftly to capitalise on its share price gains after announcing INNO 2 VATE results and securing the funding it needs, and the next steps are to secure positive results from the PRO2TECT trial, secure commercialisation in Japan, and follow up with FDA and EU approval, ideally before the end of the year.

I said in my last post on Akebia that Vadadustat is make-or-break for the company. Although Aurixia sales are holding up reasonably well ($29m in Q120) despite its reimbursement issues, recently securing approval in Japan where it will be marketed as Riona, there is no question that Akebia sees Vadadustat as its overwhelming priority.

Overall, I believe a price target of >$30 for Akebia may be optimistic, but is also based on a reasonably sound estimation of the TAM plus the contributions from Akebia's influential commercial partners. It's often tempting to take a pessimistic view concerning an early stage biotech's chances of delivering a blockbuster, but it does happen, and in Akebia, provided it can successfully navigate through the last few obstacles on its path to commercialisation, I think there is a potential winner.

The market hysteria should Akebia deliver FDA approval for both DD and non DD CKD patients could also drive Akebia's share price - which peaked at a price of $20 back in mid-2018 - beyond the $30 mark, in my view.

