The stock trades at a discount to its peer group of junior miners and we see significant upside from the current level.

Operations in Mexico that were shut down by the government as a non-essential business due to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to restart in June as another positive development.

Americas Gold and Silver is on track to begin commercial gold production at its Relief Canyon project in Q3, setting up a positive outlook for the year ahead.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:USAS) with a market cap of $265 million is a junior miner with operations in the U.S. and Mexico. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the business this year as the company's Cosala mine was temporarily shut down by the Mexican government to contain an outbreak in the region. Favorably, the suspension has now been lifted and operations are expected to resume this year. The company benefits from other positive developments including an expectation of significant gold production growth from its new 'Relief Canyon' Nevada mine coming online by Q3. While the stock has been volatile and underperforming the sector recently, we are bullish on shares of USAS with several upside catalysts supported by the environment of rising precious metals prices.

USAS Q1 Earnings Recap

USAS reported its fiscal Q1 earnings on May 15 with GAAP EPS loss of C$0.03. Revenue for the quarter at C$7.3 represented a decline of 59% year over year. This quarter was defined by the shutdown in the Mexican Cosala Mine ordered by the Mexican government which closed all non-essential businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Separately, before the pandemic related stoppage, the company reported an illegal blockade of the Cosala mine by individuals including some unionized workers.

With Cosala only operational for 26 full working days in the quarter, the company only sold 34,693 ounces of silver from the mine compared to 172,995 in Q1 2019. The result is that USAS was forced to pull its full-year operating and production guidance considering the setback. Nevertheless, the company now expects to re-open the facility by the second half of this year and resolve all disputes with legal representation for its workers in the second half of this year.

Beyond added safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was largely business as usual at the 60% owned Galena Complex in the U.S. state of Idaho. The company is undergoing a major recapitalization project at the Galena facility, including the purchase and refurbishment of underground mining equipment set to improve efficiency and lower cash costs over the long run. The project is still in its early phases, but the company is already seeing benefits. Total ore processed in the facility increased by 8.5% year over year while silver production has gained momentum compared to Q4 2019, up 44%.

The company ended the quarter with C$16 million in cash. After the quarter-end, the company raised approximately C$28.8 million through a bought-deal offering meant to shore up liquidity and address working capital needs.

Management 2021 Outlook

The more exciting update for the company is the outlook for the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada. The project is completed and saw its first gold poured in February and now set to ramp up commercial production in Q3. Relief Canyon is primarily a gold resource asset and is set to drive a transformation in the company which was historically focused on silver.

Management is reiterating the guidance for a "500% increase in precious metals production by 2021." The expectation is that by next year the company will produce between 80 and 90 thousand ounces of gold. Silver production guidance between 1.0 and 1.5 million ounces of silver compares to 1.2 million in 2019. There is also an expectation for a lower all-in-sustaining cost to between $850 and 1,050/oz from $1,100/oz at the firm-wide level, considering not only the ramp-up in Relief Canyon but also the improvements to the Galena complex.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Acknowledging the challenges in Q1, we see the value in Americas Gold and Silver Corp. based on the more positive development in the Relief Canyon project. The mine was completed under budget and ahead of schedule now representing a new phase for the company with a significant increase in precious metals production. We see value in the stock that still has several upside catalysts at the company level beyond the bullish overall environment for precious metals miners.

In terms of consensus, the market estimates an EPS loss of $0.04 this year for USAS which is expected to rebound and turn positive in 2021 with an EPS of $0.29. The full-year of mining operations at Relief Canyon can support revenues of $200.7 million in 2021, compared to an estimate of $84 million this year.

Management highlights a peer group which includes Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:WDOFF), McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF). The three junior miners have similar market capitalizations with consensus gold equivalent production in 2021 between 100k and 200k/ozs. According to the slide below, management sees a "value disparity" in shares of USAS.

Indeed, based on current consensus 2021 revenue estimates for the group, USAS is currently trading with an EV to revenue multiple of 1.4x, well below a 2x multiple for McEwen and Premier Gold, while Wesdome trades with a 4.5x multiple. The 1-year forward P/E for USAS at 8.5x is also an attractive metric compared to 28x for MUX.

We believe the discount in shares of USAS is likely related to its concentrated exposure to the Mexican operation and the Relief Canyon project that has yet to begin commercial production. That being said, we think the mix of uncertainty and higher risk also represents the opportunity with compelling value in the stock which is currently trading at $2.50 per share.

From a high level, we are very bullish on the price of gold and silver. Over the past year, the price of gold (GLD) is up approximately 34% while silver (SLV) has gained momentum more recently and higher by 22% compared to this time in 2019. The current environment which can be defined by a global recession with significant uncertainty amid the pandemic is supportive towards positive sentiment in precious metals. Separately, unprecedented levels of monetary easing by Central Banks driving interest rates to record levels can also drive gold and silver higher as a store of value in a flight to safety trade. We see the price of gold moving towards $2,000 per ounce this year with more momentum through 2021.

Verdict

We rate shares of Americas Gold and Silver as a buy with a price target of $4.00 per share representing 60% upside from the current level. Looking out a few months, Relief Canyon becoming fully operational and confirmation by the company that the Cosala mine has resumed production can represent a catalyst for the stock. Renewed bullish sentiment towards the company moving past the recent challenges should drive a multiples expansion representing significant appreciation potential.

The risk to consider here is that USAS is a small-cap stock with just three operating mines. Further setbacks in operations in Mexico or a delayed timetable for the commercialization of the Relief Canyon project would force revisions lower to forward estimates. The stock also faces risks that the commodity prices of gold and silver move lower. While not our base case, a faster-than-expected improvement in global growth and macro conditions could result in bearish sentiment towards precious metals miners. Investors interested in the stock should consider a small allocation and average into a position over days and weeks.

