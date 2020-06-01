Even more stores are likely to shut down than this plan suggests, but the key takeaway is that there appears to be value for the inheritors of the business.

Earlier this month, it became clear that the end for current shareholders in J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) is very likely here. In an article, I wrote that the firm’s bankruptcy filing seems destined to leave common shareholders with nothing, while handing the business over to creditors. In truth, there is some uncertainty since nothing has been set in stone, but I feel as though my assessment of the situation is still sound. Since writing that piece, management has come out with some new information, filed pursuant to Regulation FD, that points to what kind of value might exist for the stakeholders who inherit the retailer (or what remains of it). For those future shareholders, there is a path to profitability, but it will require some major changes from the business over the ensuing months.

An opportunity to transform

As of this moment, the most likely outcome for the business is a restructuring from the single corporation that it is today to a REIT and operating partner that leases the REIT’s assets under a long-term agreement. Whether this comes to pass or not is something that will be decided by the firm during the bankruptcy process, but it would be a logical approach. One entity to focus on generating rental income from the retailer’s viable properties and another one to run things would incentivize two separate management teams to generate value in a way that a single management team focused on a single corporation may not be best equipped to.

Irrespective of this outcome, a big question is what the company might look like upon exiting bankruptcy. Most likely, the firm will have some credit facility debt on hand, and maybe some senior notes or something similar. Most of the business’s net debt (as of the end of last year) of $3.34 billion could very well turn into equity in the restructured entity. To help pay down debt and to just focus on improving operations, management is sure to close down some stores and divest assets. In a recent press release, management showed the aggregate financial position of the 846 stores the business operates. It also detailed which ones it had been planning (as of the end of April of this year) to close and which it planned to keep open. In all, 242 locations were on the chopping block, leaving the business just 604 stores.

*Taken from J.C. Penney

The disparity between these locations, from a financial perspective, can be significant. As the image above illustrates, one of its locations had EBITDA last year of $8 million. Another had $6 million worth. The next 5 on the list had an aggregate of $26 million, or $5.2 million on average between them. Toward the bottom, the largest group consisted of 292 stores with average EBITDA of $1.44 million apiece. Before we move on, it is worth mentioning that in this article, EBITDA and operating profit both refer to what management calls their ‘4-Wall’ version of it. This is essentially the store-level EBITDA or operating profit. As such, it ignores corporate costs and other costs not easily assignable to specific stores.

*Taken from J.C. Penney

While management has not given a breakdown of what the line is for a store to be considered worth keeping, consider that of the 604 it’s not planning to close, that the average EBITDA and operating profit for a company-owned location is $2.07 million and $2.05 million, respectively. For ground leased locations, these figures fall to $1.87 million and $1.83 million, respectively, and for leased locations, it’s at $1.55 million and $1.52 million, respectively. In aggregate, the stores management planned to keep open generated sales of $7.29 billion last year (or $12.07 million per location) and saw EBITDA of $1.08 billion and operating profit of $1.07 billion ($1.79 million and $1.77 million per location, respectively). The 242 stores being shuttered had aggregate sales of $1.63 billion (or $6.71 million per location), with EBITDA and operating profit of $105 million and $96 million (or $0.43 million and $0.40 million apiece), respectively.

One thing that some investors in J.C. Penney might still be holding out hope for is that there’s enough net value in the company to warrant common shareholders walking away with a piece of the restructured business. I detailed in my prior aforementioned article that management expects common shareholders to be wiped out, but in bankruptcy cases, a lot could happen. Any value received would likely be de minimis in nature, unless significant value is found on the business’s books. Sadly for J.C. Penney, this is unlikely to be the case, though.

*Taken from J.C. Penney

In its latest filing, management looked at two independent appraisals of its stores. One assumes that the stores remain open, and the other assumes that they close and are sold off. The former pegged a fair value on those assets of $3.39 billion, while the latter put the value at just $1.82 billion. There’s a lot of uncertainty over what all is included in these value estimates, but the sum of its net property and equipment last year ended at $3.49 billion. It also had $998 million in operating lease assets. Management did disclose that the estimates they received are ignoring 110 stores, so there’s some wiggle room here, but in the best case, the area you might expect undervalued assets seems to have little promise. This is especially as the retailer moves to close some of its locations.

*Taken from J.C. Penney

Another argument is that the business’s book value of equity as of the end of last year was $826 million. The firm has no goodwill or intangibles, so the book value is quite solid. Even so, a lot can go wrong outside of valuations associated with its stores. Inventory, for instance, was valued at $2.17 billion last year. During a bankruptcy scenario, inventory write-downs are certainly not outside of the realm of possibility, and a write-down of any significant size could easily wipe out shareholder’s equity.

Takeaway

These recent filings provided by management are, for lack of a better word, interesting. They reveal that a slimmed-down, restructured entity could indeed go on to be profitable. However, a lot will need to happen for that to come to pass. In all, I would not be surprised to see even more than 242 stores shuttered. I also believe that there will be a great deal of uncertainty regarding the value of assets and who will get what as part of the bankruptcy process, but what this analysis does is make me feel even more strongly that there doesn’t appear to be much opportunity left for common shareholders. While anything is possible, banking on the common units without more knowledge is definitely gambling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.