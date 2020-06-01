Numerous data points are starting to show improving financial metrics in the U.S. The fears from April are disappearing as most states are quickly reopening their economies. All the while, Wells Fargo (WFC) still trades near the lows of the virus crisis despite far reduced risks of loan defaults since when the large financial reported Q1 earnings. My investment thesis remains highly bullish on the bank stock with a suddenly large 7.7% dividend yield.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Stronger Consumers

The large banks are down due to fears of consumers and businesses defaulting on loans. The data just doesn't support a dire outcome as the Fed and U.S. Treasury have flooded the market with trillions of dollars. Some consumers without jobs are actually generating larger weekly incomes due to higher unemployment pay.

The end result is that consumers had a personal record savings rate of 33% in April. The rate tracks how much people save as a percentage of their disposable income. In the last decade, people have traditionally saved closer to 7% to 8% and the April rate is by far the highest since the Bureau of Economic Analysis started tracking in the 1960s.

Source: CNBC

Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan already confirmed that consumers had 30% to 40% more cash in their bank accounts. Consumers with more money are highly unlikely to default on loans as the economy rebounds.

In addition, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), confirmed that banks were unlikely to need to build loan loss reserves in 2H'20. He suggested that consumers requesting forbearance were likely to quickly repay outstanding loan balances.

Mr. Dimon was adamant that large banks should maintain dividends at these levels. The banks eliminated share buybacks to reduce the majority of the capital returns to shareholders.

Naturally, the banks still have issues with commercial real estate, energy and retail business loans. Some of these areas could be structurally damaged going forward, but the dire outcomes appear off the table now, eliminating any need to cut dividends at Wells Fargo or any other bank.

Historically Cheap

With Wells Fargo trading down ~50% on the year, investors probably don't grasp how cheap the stock is here at $26. The dividend yield is the highest in history here at nearly 8%.

Data by YCharts

Yes, the bank faced a scandal a few years back leading to the latest $3 billion fine to resolve cases with the U.S. DOJ and the SEC. What really isn't being grasped by the high dividend yield is that Wells Fargo hasn't placed a large emphasis on the dividend.

In the latest CCAR capital return plan, Wells Fargo got the Fed to approve the bank spending $23.1 billion on share buybacks and only $8.4 billion on dividends. The dividend payout could be far larger, if the bank stock wasn't too cheap to pass up on repurchasing shares as the bank only utilizes about 25% of capital returns on dividends.

Due in part to the large stock buybacks, the bank's market cap has plunged to barely above $100 billion for a bank that was worth above $300 billion prior to the fraud scandal and the recent collapse. The bank has spent the last couple of years repurchasing around 10% of outstanding shares each year. The stock isn't just down 50% in the last year, the stock is down 50% while repurchasing a substantial amount of the outstanding shares, providing for a strong rally when the fears in the banking sector are gone.

Data by YCharts

The bank has seen some recent business impact, but Wells Fargo is not worth less than right after the financial crisis despite a decade of strong income generation and increasing dividend payouts.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is clear that the dividend payouts are so small, the amount is irrelevant. The bigger question is when to return share buybacks, not cut dividends:

"It’s a drop in the bucket. [W]e just announced our dividend for this quarter. It’s less than $3 billion, like 0.15% of our capital base."

JPMorgan spent $6.7 billion on share buybacks in the prior quarter. Mr. Dimon was clear that buybacks are on the horizon, but the banking leader was hesitant to restart anytime soon.

"I think you’ve got to see the white of the eyes of the recovery."

In the process, the price to tangible book value has now placed Wells Fargo as the cheapest amongst the other big banks of Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan. Wells Fargo has to rally 50% to match the TBV of BofA.

Data by YCharts

The bank hired new CEO Charlie Scarf back in September to improve the cost structure that has become far out of alignment due to stalling sales from the scandal and the lack of a restructuring.

This detailed analysis by Concentrated Compounding back in last September outlined a path towards substantial profit gains as Wells Fargo gets the efficiency ratio in line with the industry while returning to slow revenue growth. The analysis factored in $8 billion in savings by getting the efficiency ratio in line with peers around 55%.

The analysis had the large bank generating up to $7.85 in EPS in 2021. While this doesn't appear possible next year due the economic impact from the virus, the new CEO on board should make these goals more obtainable in 2022 or 2023.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the dire outcomes in the economy are quickly getting removed from the equation. U.S. consumers have far better bank accounts to spend and pay bills coming out of this crisis, eliminating the outcomes that would make Wells Fargo a risky stock here.

The stock offers a nearly 8% dividend yield and investors should use this prolonged weakness to own Wells Fargo before the rally starts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.