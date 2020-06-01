BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) reported a loss of $0.33 per share in the first quarter, mostly due to a high provision expense. Earnings will likely recover in the remaining three quarters but remain below the 2019 level. The provision expense will likely decline from the first quarter but remain above normal in the remainder of the year. Additionally, the delay of BankUnited 2.0 initiatives will lead to lower non-interest income this year than previously expected. On the other hand, the net interest income will likely increase in the remaining three quarters due to loan growth under the government’s programs. Moreover, the net interest margin will likely increase slightly in the year ahead, which will push up net interest income. For the full year, I’m expecting the earnings per share to decrease by 62% year-over-year to $1.18 in 2020. The impact of COVID-19 on provision expense is still quite unclear; therefore, the probability of a negative earnings surprise is unusually high in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BKU due to the risks and uncertainties.

Above-Normal Provision Expense Likely due to Exposure to Risky Industries, Worsening of Economic Outlook

BKU’s provision expense surged to $125 million in the first quarter, from $10 million in the corresponding period last year. BKU has significant exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries, which will likely keep provision expense above-normal in the year ahead. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, retail makes up 7.7% of total loans, the restaurant franchise business makes up 2.8%, and hotels make up 2.7% of total loans. Including other smaller exposures, the total risky exposure makes up 14.1% of total loans. As mentioned in the presentation, BKU has modified $2.6 billion worth of loans, or 11.2% of total loans, which shows the extent of the credit quality problems in the portfolio.

The management used Moody’s baseline economic forecast to inform its allowance for credit losses estimate in the first quarter. The key economic variables used included the unemployment rate, market volatility index, stock price index, GDP, and the house price index, as mentioned in the presentation. While most of the assumptions appear reasonable under the current economic environment, the unemployment rate is a bit off. The management assumed that unemployment would rise to 9% in the second quarter. I believe that the unemployment rate will rise above 15% in the second quarter; hence, I think that BKU will need to revise its allowance upwards. On the other hand, BKU had not incorporated the government stimulus program in its allowance estimate. I believe the incorporation of the stimulus program will lead to a reduction in allowances in the second quarter. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the provision expense to increase to $230 million in 2020, from $9 million in 2019.

Improvement in Margin, Loan Expansion to Drive Net Interest Income

BKU’s net interest margin, NIM, declined by 13bps in the first quarter following the Federal Funds rate cuts in March. NIM will likely improve slightly in the remainder of the year because deposit repricing will likely outweigh the yield decline. BKU achieved significant deposit repricing in the first half of April, as mentioned in the investor presentation. The company’s cost on non-maturity deposits declined to 54bps by the mid of April, from 83bps at the end of March. Similarly, the cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 1.08% by the mid of April, from 1.35% at the end of March. The management expects NIM for the full year to be higher than the first quarter’s NIM, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 12bps in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Continued loan growth will likely offer further support to net interest income. BKU’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will be the major driver of loan growth in the year ahead. As mentioned in the presentation, BKU funded $663 million worth of loans under PPP in phase 1, which will boost loans in the second quarter. Further, the management intends to fund an additional $150 million of PPP loans in phase 2. However, I’m expecting a majority of the PPP loans to get forgiven in the third quarter; therefore, the year-end balance will not fully reflect the mid-year growth in loans. The management mentioned in the conference call that it intended to participate in the Main Street Lending Program, which will further boost loan balances. Based on these factors, I’m expecting BKU’s loans to stand at $23.6 billion at the end of 2020, up 2.4% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Delays in Implementation of BankUnited 2.0 Likely

Last year the management initiated a program called BankUnited 2.0 to reduce expenses and increase non-interest income. The management believes that the initiatives under BankUnited 2.0 can reduce costs by $40 million and increase revenues by $20 million annually, as mentioned in the presentation for the second quarter of 2019. The management previously expected the full effect of BankUnited 2.0 to be visible in 2021, with some impact visible in 2020 as well. According to the latest update given in the first quarter of 2020’s conference call, the implementation of the initiatives is likely to get delayed by a couple of months.

BKU booked a loss of $3.5 million on investment securities in the first quarter, which reduced non-interest income by 38% quarter over quarter. Due to the delays and the loss on securities, I’ve lowered my expectation for non-interest income in 2020 to $115 million, from my previous estimate of $153 million. On a year-over-year basis, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline by 22% in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 62%

Earnings will likely recover in the remainder of the year after the first quarter’s loss. I’m expecting earnings to improve due to lower provision expense, higher NIM, and loan growth. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings to decline due to the surge in provision expense and decline in non-interest income compared to 2019. I’m expecting earnings per share to decrease by 62% to $1.18 in 2020, as shown below.

The probability of a negative earnings surprise is higher than normal this year because the impact of COVID-19 on provision expense is highly uncertain. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected or is more severe than expected, then the provision expense can surpass the estimate. Additionally, the fees booked under PPP can miss its estimate if more than expected PPP loans are carried over to next year. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings, and consequently to the valuation.

Risks Tarnish the Attractive Valuation and Dividend Yield

I’m using the historical average price to book multiple, P/B, to value BKU. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.14 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the projected book value per share of $27.6 gives a target price of $31.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant upside of 71% from BKU's May 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the opportunity for capital appreciation, BKU is also offering a decent dividend yield of 4.9%. The dividend yield is based on the expectation that BKU will maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.23 per share in the remainder of 2020. Despite the earnings decline, I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 76%, which is manageable.

The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on BKU’s financials poses risks to the valuation. I believe that the risk level is high enough to mar the attractive valuation and dividend yield. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BKU.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.