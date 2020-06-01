Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. (HYT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I recommended a few months ago and have been very impressed with the result. However, as I look ahead, I see reasons to expect more modest returns. One, bond issuance has soared, most notably in the investment grade sector. While this does not impact HYT directly, since the fund holds mostly below investment grade debt, it could pressure the value of the holdings if downgrades occur. The outlook from ratings agencies suggests the rising debt level of investment grade companies will spark downgrades, so this is a risk for the fund. Two, corporate spreads have narrowed considerably since the March lows. While further tightening is possible, there is plenty of room for widening as well. Three, I still like HYT's discounted price compared to alternative high yield funds. But it is worth mentioning this discount is not nearly as attractive as it was back in March, suggesting the easy money has been made.

Background

First, a little about HYT. The fund's primary objective is "to provide shareholders with current income," with a secondary objective to "provide shareholders with capital appreciation." It invests the majority of its assets in high-yield bonds, corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. Currently, HYT is trading at $10.06/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0779/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.29%. As the March sell-off intensified, I recommended HYT because I felt the fund was ripe for a sharp move higher if market conditions improved. In hindsight, this was a good call, and the fund's move actually surpassed my optimistic outlook with a gain over 46%:

Considering the striking gain HYT has returned in just over two months, I figured now was a good time to take another look at the fund to see if I should change my rating. After review, while I appreciate the bullish momentum HYT is experiencing could push it higher still, I see reasons for caution. Therefore, I believe a Neutral rating is more appropriate going forward, and I will explain why in detail below.

HYT's Discount Has Narrowed Considerably

To begin, I want to take a look at HYT's valuation, as this was a primary reason why I heavily recommended the fund back in March. As investors fled from risk across the board, high yield funds like HYT got caught up in a wave of selling. While the fund's underlying value did take a hit, the market price fell much more rapidly, causing it to trade at a steep discount to its NAV on the open market. At the time of my last review, HYT's discount breached 24%, which I simply found too compelling to ignore. Fortunately, that play has worked out well, as the fund has recovered quite a bit of ground very quickly. This has been positive for current investors, but the sharp rebound has driven up the cost to own the fund to a level that is considerably higher than when I recommended it. To illustrate, consider the prior discount, compared against the fund's current valuation, as shown below:

I have two key takeaways from the data presented above. One, HYT still offers a reasonable value for new positions. With a discount above 6%, this should help limit downside risk, assuming we do not see a repeat of the credit crisis experienced in March. As many high yield funds have recovered, a plethora of alternative options exist that trade at steep premiums, so HYT offers a relative value compared to some. However, my second point is the fund's valuation is still well above what it cost just a few months ago. While I am not suggesting the fund will move back into 20% discount territory, seeing such a sharp move in a short time period always makes me a bit cautious. Therefore, when I combine these two points, I believe it offers support for my neutral view. HYT's relative price compared to many alternatives, coupled with its discount, will likely continue to draw investor interest. But its markedly higher price may cause some to take some profit here and could convince others to wait and see if a cheaper price will materialize. Ultimately, I conclude the easy money has been made at this point, and that one must moderate expectations for future returns in the months ahead.

Downgrades Are Likely, And They Could Hurt HYT

My next point also offers reasons for caution. It is important to note, I generally expect our economy and financial markets to perform reasonably well in the second half of the year. My comments here are not to suggest we are going to see a repeat of the previous crisis, nor that America is headed for a deep recession. It is, however, a look at the risks facing the bond markets and how current valuations may suggest investors are overlooking potential risks. As markets have been driven higher on the back of support from the Fed, the risk-reward proposition has been a bit distorted, so investors need to make sure they stay within their risk tolerance going forward. Things can move south in a hurry, and if economic data comes in weaker than expected, or if COVID-19 cases see a new surge, there is plenty of downside potential. Again, I am not necessarily predicting a worst-case scenario, but I feel it is important for investors to consider the risk when allocating their capital.

With this in mind, let me touch on an area that has me concerned, which is the level of debt issuance. As the Fed pushed interest rates even lower and implicitly supported bond markets, corporate bond issuance soared. In fact, among investment grade companies, issuance rose above $1 trillion in the first half of the year, well above historical norms, as shown below:

Clearly, the debt levels among America's top-rated corporations have moved markedly higher. We can look at this in a few ways. One, it does illustrate some confidence, in the sense that investors are continuing to lend to these corporations even during turbulent times. That is a positive and speaks to the resiliency of high-rated corporations. However, we must temper our enthusiasm on this point, as some of the demand for this debt is coming from the Fed, which is artificial to some degree. Two, this influx of cash does improve shot-term liquidity, which means these companies should be able to meet current obligations and could use the proceeds to pay off higher-yielding debt. The flip side of that is, from a longer-term perspective, this increase in debt could have negative financial implications. If revenues and profits remain under pressure, this added debt load will challenge the financial positioning of these firms. As the debt load increases, so do the costs of servicing this debt, which means the risk profile of these companies has increased.

But what a second, you say, HYT is made up of below investment grade debt, so why this is relevant for the fund? The reason is, if financial conditions at these firms do meaningfully deteriorate, these companies are ripe for downgrades. If downgrades do occur within the investment grade space, that debt will turn into below investment grade debt, which will vastly increase the supply of debt in the sector. That would pressure underlying prices for the holdings within HYT, especially if demand does not rise to meet this new supply. Further, the impact on HYT, compared to other high yield funds, could be significant because the fund is primarily made up of debt in the BB and B rated sectors, as shown below:

(Source: BlackRock)

In fairness to HYT, I generally view this make-up favorably, especially when I consider other high yield options. These rating levels are just one and two notches below investment grade, so the additional credit risk compared to investment grade funds is not as large as it could be (if investors moved further down the credit rating spectrum). However, in this case, it poses a risk to investors. This is because if investment grade bonds are indeed downgraded, they will likely move into the BB and B rated categories. That means HYT is disproportionately positioned to be impacted from potential downgrades.

With this in mind, it is worth considering just how likely downgrades are to occur. This is a risk that is always present, and HYT has a history of strong long-term performance. So perhaps it is an overblown risk right now. However, I think it is a very valid concern, as the potential for downgrades has risen considerably above historical norms. While this makes logical sense, considering the COVID-19 crisis is bit of an anomaly, it is not a risk to be overlooked. In fact, the number of bonds at risk of being downgraded has soared well above the average for the past decade. Compounding the bad news is the fact that the number of bonds expected to be upgraded has dropped considerably. The end result has been a wide spread between the potential upgrades versus downgrades, as shown in the graph below:

(Source: S&P Global)

My point here is to emphasize that credit conditions have significantly deteriorated. While we can make the argument that the worst is behind us, it will not take much of a backslide to negatively impact the high yield market. This tells me, after seeing HYT rise 46% already, that getting a bit less optimistic on future performance is justifiable.

Corporate Spreads Could Move Either Way

My final point again emphasizes my neutral view. Specifically, I took a look at corporate spreads in both the U.S. and Europe, both of which have narrowed considerably in the last two months. The good news is spreads are still noticeably higher than their lows from the beginning of the year, which means investors are indeed being compensated for taking additional risk. However, we also see that compensation has fallen considerably from the highs in March, putting corporate spreads near their mid-point for the year:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Simply, it is hard to take away a clear Buy or Sell signal from current spread levels. They clearly have room to move in either direction, and that is going to depend on how economic conditions improve or deteriorate in the months ahead. Ultimately, if you have a bullish outlook, corporate spreads look attractive, as there is room to tighten further and defaults could be minimal. For the bears, there exists a scenario where spreads could easily widen, and a spark of downgrades could negatively impact total return. This clouded outlook, from my perspective, suggests my neutral position makes a lot of sense.

Bottom line

HYT has been one of my better calls in 2020. After going cautious on high yield heading in to the year, the sharp sell-off eventually triggered a Buy signal, and the rebound has been highly rewarded. While I believed going risk-on back in March made sense, I have been taken by surprise by the speed and size of the gains. Yes, I saw HYT moving higher, but I never expected a 46% return in just over two months. Ultimately, when I see outsized gains, alarm bells start to go off. As such, I believe turning cautious now makes some sense, and I see little downside to taking some risk off the table here. While HYT's discounted price and the potential for further corporate spread narrowing do act as tailwinds, there are plenty of risks in the high yield bond sector as well. Therefore, I believe a Neutral rating is the right call, and I suggest investors approach new positions cautiously at this time.

