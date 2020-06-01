Summary

Over the last several weeks, I have walked around Westgate Mall attempting to rationalize the new reality in which the word apocalypse seems appropriate.

CBL expects to collect a "significant" portion of April and May rents later in 2020 and into 2021, but can't estimate a recovery.

It's hard to see more than a dime in recovery rate once the firm eventually runs out of cash and defaults on its bonds and credit facilities.