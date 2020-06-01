CBL & Associates Properties: Anytime Mall REIT Apocalypse
About: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)
by: Brad Thomas
Summary
Over the last several weeks, I have walked around Westgate Mall attempting to rationalize the new reality in which the word apocalypse seems appropriate.
CBL expects to collect a "significant" portion of April and May rents later in 2020 and into 2021, but can't estimate a recovery.
It's hard to see more than a dime in recovery rate once the firm eventually runs out of cash and defaults on its bonds and credit facilities.
This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research and edited by Brad Thomas.
Since mid-March, I have woken up almost every single day at 5:30 am to go walking around my local mall, owned by